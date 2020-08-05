News
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the resumption of schools, today, for exit classes for both private and public schools across the state.
The approval was made, yesterday, according to a statement signed by Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.
The statement states, “Following satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in Rivers State, the state Governor, His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state for the purpose of allowing candidates in exit classes only to return to school and revise with their teachers and write their exit examinations.
“Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
“All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant Covid-19 Protocols in their schools,” it added.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, had confirmed that the state government had taken every necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of students and the teachers against the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consequently, he said that the government had made efforts to clean up schools ahead of the reopening.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after routine inspection of environmental clean-up of some schools across the state in line with Covid-19 protocols, last Monday, Ebeku assured that students in the state have been equipped for the forthcoming WASSCE.
The commissioner said that the state had earlier commenced preparatory classes for exit students via e-learning, hence students were prepared for the examinations.
He said, “In this state, we started early to ensure that our students are kept in good form, and so, if the WASSCE comes today, I am sure that our students will be more than able to perform because we have chosen to do the needful to ensure that they are not lousy and idle at home.. They have been engaged meaningfully through the Television and Radio programmes the ministry has been anchoring since March, by the directive of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.”
Ebeku further explained that, “Well, the approach of the Rivers State Government is this way… we thought we should prepare the environment before inviting the students to come to the premises. We do not think it is reasonable for the students to just resume and enter filthy environments with all the associated risks.
“..Because of the need to protect the health of the students, we thought first of all, we should prepare”, he stressed, and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools visited.
He said: “As you can see, I am on routine monitoring of the exercise of cleaning up of the school premises…so far, so good, you can see that we have started to tidy up the environment, and I have inspected the halls that are being prepared for the WAEC exams candidates, and I can tell you loud and clear that all is looking well and good”.
During the routine monitoring exercise, Ebeku visited Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme; Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta; Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom; Hallel College, and Brookstone Secondary School, both in Rukpokwu.
NDDC Brought Out N10bn To Fight Me -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised by the recent revelations about the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
According to Wike, the agency has since deviated from its original mandate and has become a cash cow for some corrupt politicians.
“I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region,” he said in a Channels Television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking further, Wike alleged that the NDDC brought out N10billion cash to stop his re-election in 2019.
“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing: NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10billion cash to fight against me,” he said.
Wike was reacting to the emerging revelations of corrupt practices in the NDDC.
It would be recalled that the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently probing the alleged fraud running into billions of Naira in the agency.
The fraud being investigated by the National Assembly was said to have been perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC between February and May, 2020; although, sources said that a holistic forensic audit of the finances of the commission dating almost two decades is still ongoing.
FG Rescues 30 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon
No fewer than 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued, and are among a total of 150 victims awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this known in a statement by Gabriel Odu of its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, yesterday.
The commission said the rescue came after a video footage of the stranded Nigerians making an appeal to the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid viral on the Internet.
According to it, the appeal for help by the stranded Nigerians led to their rescue by officials of the country’s mission in Lebanon.
The stranded Nigerians have already been relocated to a more conducive apartment.
“They will be part of 150 others to be evacuated to Nigeria after they were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon.
“The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the management of NIDCOM, led by the Secretary, Dr Sule Bassi, visited that country’s mission in Abuja,” Odu said in the statement.
He quoted Diab as saying that the 150 girls would be returned home in batches with the first group of 110 people leaving Beirut for Lagos on August 12.
The second batch is expected to arrive Abuja on August 16.
“The diplomat commended efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls,” he said.
Responding on behalf of the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Secretary of the commission, Dr Sule Bassi, who acknowledged the excellent ties between Nigeria and Lebanon, urged both countries to sustain the cordial relationship.
Bassi also lauded the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Amb. Goni Madu Zanna Bura for his dedication and commitment.
He also commended the staff of the Nigerian mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun state governments and other strategic partners for their efforts.
“As part of the Nigerian Embassy’s Consular responsibility, the ladies in the said video that went viral and many other distressed Nigerian domestic workers were located and relocated to a safer place.
“Suffice it to say that 150 of these stranded victims are expected to be evacuated next week and handed over to NAPTIP, the agency responsible for (dealing with human) trafficking.
“A breakdown of the evacuees shows that Oyo State had 41, Ogun 21, Lagos 12, Ondo 18, Osun 26, and Imo 3.
Others are Kwara– 9, Enugu — 1, Ekiti — 6, Kogi — 1, Edo — 1, Delta — 3, Ebonyi — 1, Benue — 1, Abia — 1, Akwa Ibom — 1, and Anambra — 1,” he said.
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
Governors have joined the growing list of Nigerians bemoaning the security situation in the country.
They have planned a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”
The states helmsmen conveyed their feelings in a letter to their counterpart – Borno State Governor BabaganaZulum – whose convoy last week came under attack between Baga and Monguno in his state while on a trip.
The attackers are suspected to be fighters of insurgent group, Boko Haram.
Zulum accused the military of sabotage.
He criticised troops for not showing enough commitment to the fight against insurgency.
The governor threatened to mobilise hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to battle Boko Haram should the troops fail to perform after some time.
In the letter to Zulum, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti State Governor KayodeFayemi, described what happened to Zulum as “one unwarranted attack too many”, which “epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
The letter added: “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the CJTF and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.
“Mr. Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.
