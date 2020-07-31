Entertainment
Wizkid Gets Grand Concert Piano On 30th Birthday
In July 16, Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid turned 30 in the faraway United Kingdom and he got a grand concert piano as one of his numerous gifts.
The new piano was delivered to the singer’s high-end home in London just in time for his 30th birthday.
The singer woke up to a birthday surprise, allegedly organized by his baby mama, Jada Pollock and his management team.
Sources didn’t divulge who bought the piano as a birthday gift for Wizkid but the cost of the grand concert piano was touted at almost 1000 pounds.
The signer was also reported to have had another round of surprise in a music studio, where he had gone for a recording.
Few days after his birthday celebration, Wizkid shared a picture of his new musical instrument on his Instagram story.
In a picture, Wizkid was spotted trying his hands on the piano. He also shared another picture of his third son, Zion, playing around the piano.
It is unsure if Wizkid has acquired some piano lessons, the singer has not been seen playing any musical instrument at gigs or shows since he began in the last decade.
Entertainment
Patoranking Releases New Music, Abule
Date: July 29, 2020
Song Title: Abule
Artist: Patoranking
Genre: Afrobeat
Producer: Pheelz
Album: Three
Video Director: TBA
Label: Amari/Empire
Details/Takeaway: The single is a celebration of his Lagos neighbourhood, Ebute Metta and of hoods worldwide – premiered, yesterday on Beats 1 with Ebro and is out now on all DSPs.
The release of ‘Abule’ will be supported by several digital initiatives and a music video dropping August 5, all with the theme of representing and protecting your hood.
“I’m proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace”, Patoranking says. “It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto.
“I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do part to protect”.
Entertainment
Check Out: Nigeria’s Leading Big, Bold, Beautiful Celebrities
Gone are the days some men ignore fat ladies under the pretex that they are not attractive enough.
Men go after the thin or medium, which were considered slim and medium-sized ladies. Today, our men prefer to lavish their bank accounts on a plus size ladies just because of their big, bold and beautiful, sexy and stunning!
Although, many still consider the ‘lepacious’ figure as their ideal women, many men and women are accepting the idea that females of any shape and size can project enchanting beauty.
It is important to take pride in being healthy and looking respectable. Beautiful women come in all sizes and shapes.
Here is the list of female Nigerian celebrities who are Big, Bold and Beautiful
Latasha Ngwube: She is the founder and creative director of Aboutthatcurvylie. Latasha’s beauty and personal sense of style could make even the skinniest woman on earth wish for a plus-sized body.
Anita Joseph: Anita is an accomplished actress, she is as famous for her movies as she is for her finely curved famous backside. She is the epitome of African woman hour-glass-body beauty.
Eniola Badmus: She is not just one of the most famous plus-sized Nollywood actresses out there, she’s the first plus-sized actress to be signed for a major outdoor advert/commercial. Not only is she smart, she’s quick witted and a damn good actress.
Biodun Okeowo: Popularly known as Omo Butty, Okeowo is a super sexy plus-sized actress that has been around for a long time.
Toolz Demurin: The famous OAP Toolz, is not just famous for her voice, she’s also famous for being part of a minority of plus-sized celebrities in Nigeria. Toolz isn’t just an OAP though, she owns a plus-sized lingerie line; which proves wrong the stereotype that plus-sized women can’t wear swimsuits and look good at them.
Daniella Okeke: With a super sexy curve, Daniella is one lady who looks fantastically beautiful and cute .
Taje Prest: Presenter and media personality, Taje is the creative director of her eponymous brand. Taje is not just a pretty plus-sized woman, she’s a woman who’s trying to change the status quo for plus-sized women by making clothes that they want to wear.
Omotola Ekeinde: Omotola made this list for a few reasons, most notably her influence on how Nollywood sees beauty nowadays. She was sometimes named one of the sexiest and the most attractive in Nollywood and it’s been said that she has the ideal figure for a woman-despite the fact that she isn’t skinny. She’s been considered a role model for a lot of women. And we wonder how she maintains that bootylicious figure despite being a mother of four.
Foluke Daramola: Foluke Daramola-Salako is a beautiful actress.
Ronke Odusanya: Ronke Odusanya is a Yoruba actress, who recently had a beautiful baby, but still look so big bold and beautiful.
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh Forgives Ex-Husband, Churchill
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Rcall that the actress and her estranged husband had been in a bad situation after she made some allegations against him.
Tonto disclosed how she caught her ex-husband in a red pant, with red candles and laptop at night, describing him as a yahoo boy and scammer.
She also described him as a 40-seconds man.
However, on Sunday, the actress revealed that she has forgiven her ex-husband because of her son.
In an instagram session with The Tide source, the actress said she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but one’s self.
According to her, she read the part of the bible where God said he wouldn’t forgive us if we do not forgive others.
“A man I love and respect always talked to me about forgiveness, and I have come to realise that forgiveness is not about the next person.
“I know that forgiveness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me. It says I have forgiven you not because you have to be forgiven, and I have forgiven you because I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to growth, I do not want to put myself in a position of stagnation when it comes to love, I do not want to put myself in a place of worship, progressing, my career.
“Forgiveness is a whole lot, and I only just realised that the bible says that if we do not forgive, God cannot forgive us. All these things are in the Bible, but it never really made an impact on me until someone explained it.
“I think forgiveness is essential for one’s growth”.
Asked if she has forgiven her son’s father, Tonto responded that she has and wishes him the best henceforth.
“Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?
She added that presently there is nobody she holds a grudge on but stressed that “there are people who she has forgiven but would never have a relationship with again”
