Tonto Dikeh Forgives Ex-Husband, Churchill

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Rcall that the actress and her estranged husband had been in a bad situation after she made some allegations against him.

Tonto disclosed how she caught her ex-husband in a red pant, with red candles and laptop at night, describing him as a yahoo boy and scammer.

She also described him as a 40-seconds man.

However, on Sunday, the actress revealed that she has forgiven her ex-husband because of her son.

In an instagram session with The Tide source, the actress said she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but one’s self.

According to her, she read the part of the bible where God said he wouldn’t forgive us if we do not forgive others.

“A man I love and respect always talked to me about forgiveness, and I have come to realise that forgiveness is not about the next person.

“I know that forgiveness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me. It says I have forgiven you not because you have to be forgiven, and I have forgiven you because I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to growth, I do not want to put myself in a position of stagnation when it comes to love, I do not want to put myself in a place of worship, progressing, my career.

“Forgiveness is a whole lot, and I only just realised that the bible says that if we do not forgive, God cannot forgive us. All these things are in the Bible, but it never really made an impact on me until someone explained it.

“I think forgiveness is essential for one’s growth”.

Asked if she has forgiven her son’s father, Tonto responded that she has and wishes him the best henceforth.

“Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?

She added that presently there is nobody she holds a grudge on but stressed that “there are people who she has forgiven but would never have a relationship with again”