Entertainment
The ‘Men’s Club’ Kicks Off Season 3
Highly anticipated online series, ‘The Men’s Club (TMC),’ hit the screens for its third season on Wednesday, July 22.
The 13-episode smash series hit the screens with the first episode after much anticipation on major characters that include Aminu, Louis, Tayo, Tumini and Lanre.
Powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, ‘The Men’s Club,’ has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018 and taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with a star cast that includes Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim, Baaj Adegbule, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Chaka, Folu Storms and features some of Nollywood’s finest legends like Sola Sobowale and Shaffy Bello.
Speaking on the new season, the Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta noted that although there had been a slight delay in the production of the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were made to ensure that the delay was not prolonged.
“TMC is one of our major hit series brought from the REDTV stables and powered by the United Bank for Africa(UBA).
“We worked really hard to ensure we were bringing the best this season despite all the delays. The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted.
“The COVID -19 lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us.
“However, the minute the lockdown eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers, and went back into production.,” Atta said.
Also speaking about the third season, the series Director, Tola Odunsi expressed delight at the reception which the series has received over the years.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with UBA and REDTV to create top-quality content and jobs.
“Working with UBA and REDTV has been amazing and with their support, more jobs continue to be created in the entertainment sector.
“On TMC 3 production we were able to hire a lot of people in different capacities and that ultimately equates to impacting many families, many lives. All thanks to UBA’s support,” Odunsi said.
Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan’s Film ‘Citation’ Hits Cinemas, August
Renowned film maker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced a prospective release date for his anticipated new feature film, ‘citation’, staring Temi Otedola.
Kunle’s sex for grades themed movie is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release, the film maker confirmed this during a meeting live chat where he spoke extensively about the movie’s release.
He revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected productions, he is excited that his team had concluded primary photography before the coronavirus influenced lockdown.
“Thankfully we were able to complete the shooting of the film, we have also started post production before the entire COVID-19 started and we already have a hit, but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down.
The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimemy Jeam Louis, Sadig Daba and Gabriel Afolayan will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.
Entertainment
COVID-19: Emohua Monarch Cancels 116th Birthday Celebration
Following the current global Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, the monarch of Emohua Clan in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), Rivers State, His Royal Majesty V.C.B. Okor, (Mgbo XII) has cancelled his 116th Birthday celebration in compliance with the state government’s ban on social gathering to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the community.
In his birthday message to the people of the area, the monarch urged them to celebrate the birthday in their houses and abide by the various measures government has put in place to prevent the spread of the virus and stay safe.
The monarch who spoke through his son, Prince (Amb) Chigozi Okor noted that he is happy with the level of compliance and improved hygiene among the people, as they had been properly informed and sensitised on the dangers of non compliance by the town crier and health officials.
Eze VCB Okor commended the governor of the state for the various measures he put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state. He noted that the temporary measures were taken in good faith to protect the lives of the people as he called for fervent prayer for God’s intervention and solution to the ravaging pandemic.
He called on the state and local governments to extend their palliative measures to the people of the community to cushion the effects of the lockdown.
The monarch thanked the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, (Engr) Emeka Woke and Ohna Sergeant Awuse for ensuring security and peaceful coexistence in the community.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Multi Choice Rewards Customers With Package Upgrade
DSTV and GOTV subscribers who have fully paid their subscriptions will enjoy an upgrade at no cost. The leading video entertainment company, multi choice Nigeria which made the announcement, Monday said it is part of its commitment to lessen the impact of the ongoing social economic crisis due to COVID-19.
“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do”, said the company’s chief customer service officer, Martin Mabutho.
“And in line with our mission to make great entertainment available even during the most trying of times. We are giving our loyal and valued customers base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support”, Mabutho said.
According to him, starting on Monday, April 20, DSTV customers on DSTV Compact Plus, Compact, Confarm, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be up graded to a higher package.
He added that this would afford them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DSTV Access Customers will have access to international shows on real time, Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic and Rok 2.
Mabutho stated that subscribers on the family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET Customers on the compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on I Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-net movies Premiere and Comedy Central.
For GOTV customers, he said the offer will be available to GOTV Jollc, GOTV Plus GOTV Jinga, Value and Life Packages.
This provides GOTV lite and value customers access to E! Entertainment, FOX life and PBS, adding that GOTV Plus Customers will have more programmes on the GOTV Jollc Package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa.
While GOTV Jollc customers will enjoy 75 channels options available on GOTV Max like BET, Starlife, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.
