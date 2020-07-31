Sports Commissioner Harps On GSD

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe, says his plans for sports development in the state is to give grassroots sports the priority it deserves under his administration.

Nzekwe, made this known on Wednesday as guest on the popular pidgin sports programme, Sports Yarn on Enugu-based radio outfit.

“There are many areas to focus on under my reign because sports is so wide”. “Apart from football, I shall ensure that other sports and the discovery of talents at the grassroots level gets special preference”. “I will try to tap from the era when talents were discovered in Enugu state and later turned world stars”. “When you remember the likes of the Ezenwas brothers and many others, you will know that a lot of work needs to be done to raise the bar and have reminiscent of the past”.

However, the former Tourism commissioner said at a time he was ready to hit the ground running, the Covid-19 pandemic distorted all sports activities, but, assured that he will not hesitate to make up for the lost period when the pandemic finally keeps to “flat curve” in the state.

“It’s a pity that my appointment came at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic crippled all sporting activities world wide., if not, I know we would have made significant progress in the area of sports development”. “Nevertheless, i’m quite hopeful that when the effect of the pandemic is reduced, we shall get into action immediately to make up for the delay”.

Nzekwe thanked Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, for giving him the opportunity to add value to the development of sports in the state.

“I want to thank his Excellency, Governor Ugwuanyi for giving me this great opportunity to serve under his administration”. “I hope to add my quota to the progress and gains which this administration is known for”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner called on stakeholders, sportsmen and women in the state to join hands with him to make his era a success. He promised to ensure open door policy to any suggestions or advice that would make his ministry achieve its purpose of transforming the sports sector in the state.