 NTTF President Hopeful To Hold Competition

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Engr Tikon Ishaku, has stated that he is hopeful that competition can still be played this year amidst the current gradual ease of protocols on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ishaku, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said that the NTTF has been interfacing with the world body and have equally been monitoring activities of the COVID all over the world with its attendant effects on the postponement of virtually all competition.

He is, however, hopeful and assured that they will continue to also take a cue from whatever is being done by the world body.

“As it is in the world forum of table tennis, we have been interfacing with the world body; they have been monitoring event and activities of the Coronavirus all over the world. A lot of programmes have been shifted severally all and waiting to see when this thing will be over. But projection, we are looking at this year to see that the world will be opened completely for everything, but then we will take the cue from the world programme.”