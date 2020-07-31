Niger Delta
NAPTIP Embarks On Walk Against Trafficking In Persons
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, yesterday embarked on a road walk to mark the 2020 Word Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
The Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, who led other stakeholders in the walk said the aim was to create greater awareness against human trafficking in the state.
The three kilometre walk took participants round major roads in Benin, Edo State capital.
The 2020 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons has the theme: “Committed to the Cause: Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking.”
Uduak said the walk was also to bring stakeholders together and create awareness in the public, of the synergy and commitment of stakeholders, in the fight against trafficking in persons.
The zonal commander said that human trafficking had done much more harm to people than good, adding that there was no better time to speak with one voice against the menace, than now.
She said this year’s theme was carefully chosen to push home the need for all stakeholders to remain committed and resolve to be in the frontline of fight ending human trafficking permanently.
Uduak said the mandate of the agency was encapsulated in a five ‘P’ strategy of prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership and policy.
In a goodwill message, Mrs Yinka Omorogbe, chairman, Edo Taskforce Against Human Trafficking said, “the state government is committed to ensuring that the state will no longer be known as one that sells its children.”
She said that it was in view of this that the state government was leaving no stone unturned to discourage illegal migration as well as rehabilitate and reintegrate trafficked returnees into the society.
Also, Mr Eze Uyime, who represented the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) said that Nigerians and particularly Edo people, were dignified people.
“Therefore, human trafficking must be stamped out permanently from the state,” he said.
Niger Delta
Interpol Arrests Edo Commissioner Over $2m Laundering
Operatives of Interpol have arrested the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, for alleged money laundering just as the Edo State Government denied having anything to do with the arrest.
Osemwingie-Ero was reportedly arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France in November for being in possession of $2m.
Rumour had it that the money was given to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki as he accompanied the governor on the foreign trip.
Another source said the commissioner was being questioned for an offence he committed seven years ago.
But the Edo State Government in its reaction on Monday said the alleged arrest of Osemwingie-Ero had nothing to do with Governor Obaseki.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government could not confirm the alleged arrest of the commissioner.
He said, “We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it.
“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are totally personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.”
A top government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the state government was aware of the questioning of Osemwingie-Ero by INTERPOL for an offence committed before he was appointed by Obaseki.
On the sum of $2m found on the commissioner, the source said it had yet to be confirmed whether any money was found on him or not.
Niger Delta
Carnival Is Business Venture In Nigeria – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said that carnival is a business venture in Nigeria as at today.
Ayade who spoke on the essence of the Bikers parade stated that apart from the Biker parade spicing up the event, the ceremony is organised to bring everybody together on a tripod.
“Before now the carnival was about entertainment, but now we are moving into a business. This is why we are introducing different contents that can at least bring the rich and wealthy ones to Calabar”.
Speaking on the theme “humanity” the state Governor stated that the number of Bikers that came out to participate in the parade goes a long way to tell that the carnival has come to stay.
On why he invited the bikers Ayade said, “They are here to deepen and spend money in Calabar because we want to bring economy into the carnival”.
The Governor urged the people to have humanity at the back of their minds as they go about enjoying the carnival.
“So, let people enjoy themselves and have humanity at the back of their mind”.
“Even in this nature let them remember that the theme for this year is Humanity. Love for fellow human beings, providing a shoulder for a weaker person and the vulnerable to lean on.”
The Governor charged those participating in the carnival Calabar Bikers parade to at all time offer their shoulders to vulnerable fellow countrymen who are in dire need of a shoulder to lean on.
Friday Nwagbar, Calabar.
Niger Delta
Business Mogul Renews Call On Oil Multinationals To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta
Oil multinationals operating in the Niger Delta have been called upon for the umpteenth time to relocate their headquarters to the region.
The renewed call was made by Ambassador Anthony Ejiofor while addressing women during the distribution of food items worth over one million naira to widows and indigent folks in Warri, Delta State.
The Warri-based business mogul opined that if the oil multinationals relocated their head offices to the Niger Delta, the region could be healed of ravaging poverty.
Ejiofor, who is the Chief Executive Officer of LightWorld & Industries Nigeria Ltd, said that the philanthropic gesture was part of his corporate social responsibility to the host community where he plies his trade.
Ejiofor said that he had been doing it for the past five years, adding that the over 300 persons benefited from this year’s largesse.
“What the oil companies are doing in the Niger Delta region is bad. All the headquarters of oil companies should relocate to the region because these are the people feeling the impact of pollution and environmental degradation.
“I have said that as long as my businesses are here, we will continue to perform our social cooperate responsibility to the people because I am also benefiting from them.
“We are targeting the widows and the less privileged in the society. We owe as a duty to help the less privileged in the society.
“We want to encourage other business owners in Warri to also key into what we are doing for the less privileged in the society,” he said.
Ejiofor commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for creating an enabling business environment in the state.
“As an economist, I know how the economy works and I can confidently tell you that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has been able to balance the economy and he had brought a lot of confidence to investors.
“We are doing what we are doing today because of what governor Okowa had put in place,” he said.
The business mogul said that plan was underway to extend the humanitarian gesture of the scholarship for children of the widows.
“We are looking at giving University scholarships to children of the widows in the society because we believe that once we empower one person in the family that person can empower others,” he said.
