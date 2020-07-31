Niger Delta
Group Demands Breakdown Of N3bn COVID-19 Expenses
The Forum of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to give a breakdown of the N3 billion it claimed to have spent on COVID-19.
The CSO Chairman in the state, Mr Harry Udoh made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.
It would be recalled that Governor Udom Emmanuel recently announced that the state government had so far spent the sum of N3 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Udoh said the amount presented as expenses on coronavairus was questionable, saying, “how did they arrive at this amount? Only 1,103 persons have so far undergone the test.”
He said a breakdown of the expenses had become crucial in the interest of accountability, public trust and transparency.
“The government agrees that it received donations from individuals and corporate organisations, it is only expedient for the people to know how the donations were used.
“We have continued to seek for transparency in the implementation of COVID-19 programmes in the state, the people need to know how the N3 billion was used,” he said.
The CSO chairman said it was not enough for the government to announce figures, adding that an explanation of the expenses was necessary.
“Akwa Ibom people should know whether the money was used to build treatment centres, purchase drugs or used only for laboratory tests.
“Those spending public funds should be able to render accounts to the public, the source of the funds and an explanation of its usage should be done,” he said.
Niger Delta
NAPTIP Embarks On Walk Against Trafficking In Persons
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, yesterday embarked on a road walk to mark the 2020 Word Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
The Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, who led other stakeholders in the walk said the aim was to create greater awareness against human trafficking in the state.
The three kilometre walk took participants round major roads in Benin, Edo State capital.
The 2020 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons has the theme: “Committed to the Cause: Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking.”
Uduak said the walk was also to bring stakeholders together and create awareness in the public, of the synergy and commitment of stakeholders, in the fight against trafficking in persons.
The zonal commander said that human trafficking had done much more harm to people than good, adding that there was no better time to speak with one voice against the menace, than now.
She said this year’s theme was carefully chosen to push home the need for all stakeholders to remain committed and resolve to be in the frontline of fight ending human trafficking permanently.
Uduak said the mandate of the agency was encapsulated in a five ‘P’ strategy of prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership and policy.
In a goodwill message, Mrs Yinka Omorogbe, chairman, Edo Taskforce Against Human Trafficking said, “the state government is committed to ensuring that the state will no longer be known as one that sells its children.”
She said that it was in view of this that the state government was leaving no stone unturned to discourage illegal migration as well as rehabilitate and reintegrate trafficked returnees into the society.
Also, Mr Eze Uyime, who represented the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) said that Nigerians and particularly Edo people, were dignified people.
“Therefore, human trafficking must be stamped out permanently from the state,” he said.
Niger Delta
Interpol Arrests Edo Commissioner Over $2m Laundering
Operatives of Interpol have arrested the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, for alleged money laundering just as the Edo State Government denied having anything to do with the arrest.
Osemwingie-Ero was reportedly arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France in November for being in possession of $2m.
Rumour had it that the money was given to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki as he accompanied the governor on the foreign trip.
Another source said the commissioner was being questioned for an offence he committed seven years ago.
But the Edo State Government in its reaction on Monday said the alleged arrest of Osemwingie-Ero had nothing to do with Governor Obaseki.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government could not confirm the alleged arrest of the commissioner.
He said, “We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it.
“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are totally personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.”
A top government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the state government was aware of the questioning of Osemwingie-Ero by INTERPOL for an offence committed before he was appointed by Obaseki.
On the sum of $2m found on the commissioner, the source said it had yet to be confirmed whether any money was found on him or not.
Niger Delta
Carnival Is Business Venture In Nigeria – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said that carnival is a business venture in Nigeria as at today.
Ayade who spoke on the essence of the Bikers parade stated that apart from the Biker parade spicing up the event, the ceremony is organised to bring everybody together on a tripod.
“Before now the carnival was about entertainment, but now we are moving into a business. This is why we are introducing different contents that can at least bring the rich and wealthy ones to Calabar”.
Speaking on the theme “humanity” the state Governor stated that the number of Bikers that came out to participate in the parade goes a long way to tell that the carnival has come to stay.
On why he invited the bikers Ayade said, “They are here to deepen and spend money in Calabar because we want to bring economy into the carnival”.
The Governor urged the people to have humanity at the back of their minds as they go about enjoying the carnival.
“So, let people enjoy themselves and have humanity at the back of their mind”.
“Even in this nature let them remember that the theme for this year is Humanity. Love for fellow human beings, providing a shoulder for a weaker person and the vulnerable to lean on.”
The Governor charged those participating in the carnival Calabar Bikers parade to at all time offer their shoulders to vulnerable fellow countrymen who are in dire need of a shoulder to lean on.
Friday Nwagbar, Calabar.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Facilitates Electricity Supply To Niger Community
-
News2 days ago
Nigeria, Sinking Ship Being Navigated ?By Pirates – Okogie
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers United’s Players Hope To Be Honoured
-
Business4 days ago
Investors Gain N73.07bn As Equities Market Adds 0.58%
-
Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Adelegan Emerges ADC’s Candidate
-
Politics2 days ago
I’ll Keep Making Appointments On Merit -Makinde
-
Sports4 days ago
Maja Eyes More S’Eagles’ Chances
-
Business4 days ago
Don Charges FG On Economic Diversification