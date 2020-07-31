Sports
FIBA Named Oguchi Player Of The Year
Sports Commissioner Harps On GSD
NFF Advised Against Appointing Coaches With Club Duties
Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo has advised the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, not to employ coaches attached to club sides into national team set up.
Amapakabo who made the statement while speaking as guest on a social media platform noted that the idea is multi-tasking and bring about distraction for the coaches.
Imama once doubled as the head coach of the El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, before his departured from both roles.
The newly appointed Head Coach of Abia Warriors however opined that national teams handlers should be fully engaged by the Federation.
“I think its tasking because at all times, the coaches have to multi-task. Its a big challenge when you have to shuttle between club and country, at one point you’re leading a team, the other point you’re assisting.
“Having to change your modus operandi is a big challenge. I think it will be nice if the coaches of national teams get full employment by the federation (NFF) and the clubs also get their own coaches, that way I think it will be okay. That will be good to separate the responsibility of the coach from the national teams and of course the club sides,” he said.
'Man Utd Next In Line For Title Challenge'
Manchester United is “the next team to go and challenge” for the Premier League title, claims Michael Owen, with the Red Devils needing only “a little bit more” in order to become serious contenders.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished as the best of the rest in 2019-20, with a timely run of form since the turn of the year seeing them wrap up third spot and Champions League qualification.
Liverpool and Manchester City have once again pulled well clear of the chasing pack, but they are there to be shot at and have an ambitious group of rivals looking to rein them in.
Chelsea has already spent big this summer in a bid to push themselves back into contention, with the promise of more to come at Stamford Bridge.
United is also looking to add in the transfer window and has shown that they are starting to get the right pieces of the puzzle in place.
Owen feels the Red Devils are the most likely to give Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola cause for concern, with Solskjaer requiring a few minor tweaks before the 13-time Premier League champions can set their sights on the ultimate prize once more.
