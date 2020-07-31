Connect with us

Sports

FIBA Named Oguchi Player Of The Year

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former D’Tigers guard, Chamberlain Oguchi, has been named Nigeria’s best basketball player in the last decade, by continental governing body FIBA Africa.
This was revealed in the second part of FIBA Africa’s ranking of the continent’s 10 best players of the last decade.
D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu, and Orlando Magic power forward, Al-Farouk Aminu, also made the list.
The Nigerians were picked from an initial list of 55 top African players. The selection was based on their impact at club and national teams’ participation at FIBA competitions, which ran from 2010 to 2020.
Oguchi stamped his status as an African great after anchoring Nigeria to their first-ever Afrobasket championship title in 2015 in Tunisia, with a performance that earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
He scored 19 points in the final against a star-studded Angolan team, but his best performance at the tournament was in the semi-final, against a resilient Senegalese side. He scored eight of his 13 three-point attempts against the West African foes.
The 34-year-old has proved to be a big-time player for the national team, scoring 35 points at the 2012 Olympics in a 79-73 narrow loss to France, and converting eight of his 14 three-point attempts.
He also grabbed the headlines after burying seven of his 12 three-point attempts in a 96-87 defeat to Spain at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
The top 10 African players of the decade are Morocco’s Abdelali Lahrichi, Senegal, and Memphis Grizzlies’ Gorgui Dieng, Tunisian stars Makram Ben Romdhane and Salah Mejri, Angolans Eduardo Mingas and Carlos Morais.
Others include Ivory Coast point guard, Souleyman Diabate and Nigerian trio Diogu, Aminu, and Oguchi.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sports

Sports Commissioner Harps On GSD

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe, says his plans for sports development in the state is to give grassroots sports the priority it deserves under his administration.
Nzekwe, made this known on Wednesday as guest on the popular pidgin sports programme, Sports Yarn on Enugu-based radio outfit.
“There are many areas to focus on under my reign because sports is so wide”. “Apart from football, I shall ensure that other sports and the discovery of talents at the grassroots level gets special preference”. “I will try to tap from the era when talents were discovered in Enugu state and later turned world stars”. “When you remember the likes of the Ezenwas brothers and many others, you will know that a lot of work needs to be done to raise the bar and have reminiscent of the past”.
However, the former Tourism commissioner said at a time he was ready to hit the ground running, the Covid-19 pandemic distorted all sports activities, but, assured that he will not hesitate to make up for the lost period when the pandemic finally keeps to “flat curve” in the state.
“It’s a pity that my appointment came at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic crippled all sporting activities world wide., if not, I know we would have made significant progress in the area of sports development”. “Nevertheless, i’m quite hopeful that when the effect of the pandemic is reduced, we shall get into action immediately to make up for the delay”.
Nzekwe thanked Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, for giving him the opportunity to add value to the development of sports in the state.
“I want to thank his Excellency, Governor Ugwuanyi for giving me this great opportunity to serve under his administration”. “I hope to add my quota to the progress and gains which this administration is known for”.
Meanwhile, the commissioner called on stakeholders, sportsmen and women in the state to join hands with him to make his era a success. He promised to ensure open door policy to any suggestions or advice that would make his ministry achieve its purpose of transforming the sports sector in the state.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Sports

NFF Advised Against Appointing Coaches With Club Duties

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo has advised the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, not to employ coaches attached to club sides into national team set up.
Amapakabo who made the statement while speaking as guest on a social media platform noted that the idea is multi-tasking and bring about distraction for the coaches.
Imama once doubled as the head coach of the El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, before his departured from both roles.
The newly appointed Head Coach of Abia Warriors however opined that national teams handlers should be fully engaged by the Federation.
“I think its tasking because at all times, the coaches have to multi-task. Its a big challenge when you have to shuttle between club and country, at one point you’re leading a team, the other point you’re assisting.
“Having to change your modus operandi is a big challenge. I think it will be nice if the coaches of national teams get full employment by the federation (NFF) and the clubs also get their own coaches, that way I think it will be okay. That will be good to separate the responsibility of the coach from the national teams and of course the club sides,” he said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Sports

‘Man Utd Next In Line For Title Challenge’

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Manchester United is “the next team to go and challenge” for the Premier League title, claims Michael Owen, with the Red Devils needing only “a little bit more” in order to become serious contenders.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished as the best of the rest in 2019-20, with a timely run of form since the turn of the year seeing them wrap up third spot and Champions League qualification.
Liverpool and Manchester City have once again pulled well clear of the chasing pack, but they are there to be shot at and have an ambitious group of rivals looking to rein them in.
Chelsea has already spent big this summer in a bid to push themselves back into contention, with the promise of more to come at Stamford Bridge.
United is also looking to add in the transfer window and has shown that they are starting to get the right pieces of the puzzle in place.
Owen feels the Red Devils are the most likely to give Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola cause for concern, with Solskjaer requiring a few minor tweaks before the 13-time Premier League champions can set their sights on the ultimate prize once more.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending