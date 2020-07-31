News
Face Mask: Police To Prosecute Randy Officer For Alleged Rape Of 35-Yr-Old Widow
The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to prosecute the police officer who allegedly raped a 35-year-old widow for not wearing a face mask in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers state.
The spokesperson of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, stated this while speaking to journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, saying that the officer would be charged to court if found culpable of the crime.
According to Omoni, “The matter is receiving adequate attention.
“The lady has just made her statement and efforts are on to unveil the identities of the officers alleged to have been involved in the act, for necessary action.
“We appeal for calm, to allow the law to take its full course.”
According to him, investigation in the matter is ongoing and receiving serious attention of the command.
It would be recalled that last Tuesday, a 35-year-old widow, who pleaded anonymity, was allegedly raped and assaulted by a police officer identified as Inspector Peter Ebah, serving at the Saakpenwaa Police Division in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.
An SOS message from the woman to her contacts had alerted the public about her predicament.
It was gathered that some of the contacts had made frantic efforts to enlist the swift response of authorities of the command.
The widow, while narrating her ordeal to journalists at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt, said that the accused police officer forcefully abducted and raped her after she was arrested for not wearing a nose mask on her way to Port Harcourt from Bori.
She disclosed that the said inspector, who detained her in the police vehicle for several hours despite pleadings from her co-passengers, tricked her that they were taking her to the Tai Police Station.
She further explained the officer suddenly diverted to a guest house, adding that the first guest house did not attend to him but the second hotel did.
The mother of two said, “When I was returning from Bori to Port Harcourt, I met some police officers at a checkpoint. They arrested me for not wearing a nose mask. They kept me there with them.
“Thereafter, they carried me from one place to the other, claiming they wanted to take me to the police station but never took me to any police station.
“After some time, they took me to a guest house where one of them raped me till dawn.
“The incident happened in the company of three other officers in the vehicle, and l was arrested while coming back from Bori to Eleme at 5pm, yesterday (Tuesday) but was detained till 10 pm before I was tricked to the guest house”, she added.
Meanwhile, some human rights organizations have given two days ultimatum to the Rivers State Police Command to produce the police officer to face the wrath of the law.
Speaking in Port Harcourt in response to questions on the matter, former national spokesman, Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, Henry Ekine, expressed optimism that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, would use this case to show his zero-tolerance to human rights abuses by his officers.
On his part, Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organizations, Enefaa Georgewill, said the incident should not be swept under the carpet like previous alleged offenses committed by police officers in the state.
Similarly, a human rights advocate, Prince Wiro, called on the police to immediately begin a thorough investigation into the incident, and described the action of the policeman as embarrassing and shocking.
He insisted that all the officers involved in the illegal operation must be brought to book.
News
‘Senate Begins Constitution Review After Sallah’
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said that work on altering the Constitution would commence after the Sallah break.
Omo-Agege, who chairs the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed this when two groups – Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative (WEADI) and League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) – paid him courtesy visits in Abuja.
He stated that rights of women and the girl-child would be protected in the exercise.
He added that his committee would take into account experiences from other African countries.
“Immediately after the Sallah, we are going to hit the ground running with Constitution review exercise. And there are a lot of bills dealing with women rights advancement.
“We will take the Ugandan and Rwandan experiences into account to see how we can meet up with the agitation of our women in the Constitution review exercise,” he stated.
Omo-Agege had said that Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate was not targeted at lecturers in higher institutions of learning.
He said the bill was to flush out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of their colleagues.
The lawmaker regretted that few educators were soiling the image of their colleagues, majority of whom he described as “decent”.
He said: “This bill is not targeted at our lecturers in tertiary institutions. To the extent that it is targeted at anybody, it is targeted at the errant few, the few predators in their midst. And we have them everywhere.
“So, this bill is targeted at the very insignificant few who cause most of these atrocities and we have decided that we should put a stop to it. I am sure that even most of these lecturers know that they are not the target.”
He expressed optimism that given the level of overwhelming support from the Presidency, it would get presidential assent once it receives concurrence from the House of Representatives.
The Bill to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions, 2020, which was passed by the Senate at its sitting on July 7, 2020, prohibits sexual harassment of students in tertiary institutions and prescribes jail term ranging from two to 14 years for various degrees of offences.
Sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate and co-sponsored by 106 lawmakers, the proposed legislation also prescribes N5million fine for offenders.
When signed into law, any educator who whistles or winks at a student or makes sexually-complimentary or uncomplimentary remarks about a student’s physique would be liable to two years imprisonment or a fine of N1million, if found guilty.
News
Court Bars NDDC From Executing Projects Without RSG Consent
A state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to always seek the consent of the Rivers State Government before the execution of projects in any part of the state.
This was the judgment of the state High Court presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli, last Wednesday, in a suit by the Rivers State Government, Governor Nyesom Wike, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State against the NDDC, and its former Managing Director, Nsima Ekere; former Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Derick Meene; and others instituted in 2017.
Justice Enebeli, in his ruling in the matter, granted a declaration sought by the claimants that under Rivers State Physical Planning Law, Rivers State Land Law, and Rivers State Urban Development Law, the NDDC or its agents have no power to claim any land or execute any project, including street lights, water supply, road, jetty, and other infrastructures in any part of Rivers State without the consent of the government.
The court, however, refused to grant the declaration sought by the claimants to invalidate or void Section 7 and 8 of the NDDC Act, which borders on the developmental roadmap of the nine states of the Niger Delta region without recourse to other Niger Delta states.
Justice Enebeli said the proposed 60 projects for execution across the state by the then NDDC-led management team, which was the subject of the litigation, if allowed, will affect urban development and undermine the Land Use Act as applicable to Rivers State.
He, therefore, ruled that there was need for the commission to seek the consent of the state government for the execution of such projects in the state as development agents.
Akujobi Amadi
News
COVID-19: Group Provides Palliatives To Andoni Vulnerables
Some prominent sons and daughters of Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State under the aegis of Illustrious Sons and Daughters of Ikuru Town have donated Palliatives worth millions of naira to indigenes of the community.
The palliatives include thousands of bags of garri, face masks and others.
Some members of the organisation which include, Engr Emiyare Ikuru, chief Ndeng Ofik, Chief William Mike Omani, and Architect Ntimam Finomo told newsmen during the distribution exercise that the gesture was to cushion the effect of hunger in the community as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Engr Ikuru particularly told newsmen that the exercise was the first of a series of programmes outlined for the community by its prominent sons and daughters.
According to him, the second phase of the programme will start within the next few months.
Meanwhile, the Okan-Ama of Ikuru Town, King Aaron Ikuru has charged indigenes of the community to observe all protocols against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The King who spoke to newsmen during the distribution exercise said protocols put in place by government to check the spread of the disease were not meant to punish anyone.
He commended the illustrious sons and daughters of the community for the gesture and urged other illustrious sons and daughters of other communities in Andoni to emulate their counterparts in Ikuru Town by doing the same to their people.
A cross section of beneficiaries made up mostly of women and other vulnerable groups commended the donors for the gesture.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Nigeria, Sinking Ship Being Navigated ?By Pirates – Okogie
-
Politics3 days ago
I’ll Keep Making Appointments On Merit -Makinde
-
News3 days ago
Southern Kaduna Killings Now Highly Suspicious, Alarming, CAN Alerts
-
Business3 days ago
VAT Generates N651.77bn In Six Months – NBS
-
Politics3 days ago
I’m Pleased With APC’s Interim Leaders, Says Buhari
-
Health3 days ago
Managing Cold Naturally
-
Health3 days ago
COVID-19: RCCE Coordinator Wants EOCs In Rivers LGAs
-
News3 days ago
AfDB Crisis: Probe Panel Absolves Adesina Of Any Wrongdoing