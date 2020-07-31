Niger Delta
Ex-APGA Scribe, Obasi, Petitions IGP Over Alleged Assassination Attempt
Former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over alleged attempt on his life by suspected hired assassins in Ebonyi State.
Obasi in a statement, yesterday, said he was trailed from Nkalagu in Ishielu Council Area of the state by an unmarked, white commuter Hiace bus with tinted glasses last Sunday night while returning from a meeting alleging that the aim was to assassinate him.
He said when he noticed that his life was in danger, he sped up and meandered through different roads immediately he got to Abakaliki, to keep away from the view of those who stalked him.
The ex-APGA scribe said he rode in his Mercedes S-Class and that the suspected assassins immediately followed suit, turning the exercise into a car race of sort to the amazement of onlookers.
Obasi alleged that Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has a hand in his ordeal for holding strong opinions against his administration.
“Earlier before this ugly and ill-fated incident of 26 July, 2020, I had received information about an imminent attack on me by Ebonyi State governor’s boys. I called one of the leaders of the boys and he promised to call me for us to meet the following day which didn’t happen. The next thing I saw was this attempt on my life,” Obasi said.
Governor Umahi who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, dismissed the allegations as baseless. He said the governor has never sent any of his appointees or supporters to attack anyone, let alone with the intention to kill.
Niger Delta
Community Policing: Shun Compromise, Monarch Charges PCAC Members
The Paramount Ruler/ Nye Nwe Eli, Rumuogba, Eze Temple Ejekwu, has charged members of the Police Community Advisory Committee (PCAC) not to compromise, if they are prepared for the task.
Ejekwu gave the charge during the inauguration of the committee at Mini Okoro Police Station, recently in Rumuogba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Eze Ogba Iji- Nu -Ede, said that the charge became imperative in order to keep the aim of the committee alive.
Dedication and commitment he said are other values the PCAC members must possess, in an attempt to achieve the mission and vision behind the creation of the outfit.
According to him, the creation of the committee would help in no small measure in curbing crime in the rural areas, as its members are grassroot based.
Dr Ejekwu also called on members of the public to feel free and provide useful information to the police and PCAC members and added that crime fighting should be viewed as everyone’s responsibility.
“Security is not one person’s job, so members of the public must provide useful and timely information for the police and PCAC, if they want the group to succeed”, he said.
On the security level of the state, he rated the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike high going by the relative peace enjoyed in the state.
He further charged the committee members to work in line with Governor Wike’s vision to enthrone business friendly environment that would attract permanent investors in the area.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mini Okoro Police Station, CSP Opayemi Olufunke Isi has reassured members of the public of the police determination to rid the public of crime and thanked the monarch to support for the police.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Promises To Curb Gender-Based Violence, Child Abuse
The Bayelsa State Government has promised to curb all forms of social violence against women and the maltreatment of children in the state.
Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Women,Children and Social Development, Mrs Ayi Ujile stated this during an interview with The Tide in Yenagoa.
She maintained that recently, women through the support of NGOs,women professional bodies and faith based organisations had had to stage protests across various states in the nation to register their grievances against the wanton social Violence’s meted out to them by men in their respective domains.
According to the permanent secretary, following government’s resolve to ending these ill treatments facing women of all age brackets in the state, successive administrations had made concerted efforts in bringing those infringing on women’s rights to book.
Speaking against the backdrop of violation of children’s rights, she mentioned that with the domestication of the Child rights act by the State Assembly last year maltreatment of children and wards will soon be history.
She stressed that the State owned Orphanage home is functioning ultimately, just as she stated that the administrators of the orphanage in consultation with appropriate government ministries had also rescued new born babies from their insane mothers in the streets of the state.
“We’re more than ever willing to stop the menace of social violence against women in this state”, she said.
“We’re aware that very presently women of the state joined their peers from other States to replicate same protest against rape, sexual harassment and other ills meted out to women”, she added.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Breakdown Of N3bn COVID-19 Expenses
The Forum of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to give a breakdown of the N3 billion it claimed to have spent on COVID-19.
The CSO Chairman in the state, Mr Harry Udoh made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.
It would be recalled that Governor Udom Emmanuel recently announced that the state government had so far spent the sum of N3 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Udoh said the amount presented as expenses on coronavairus was questionable, saying, “how did they arrive at this amount? Only 1,103 persons have so far undergone the test.”
He said a breakdown of the expenses had become crucial in the interest of accountability, public trust and transparency.
“The government agrees that it received donations from individuals and corporate organisations, it is only expedient for the people to know how the donations were used.
“We have continued to seek for transparency in the implementation of COVID-19 programmes in the state, the people need to know how the N3 billion was used,” he said.
The CSO chairman said it was not enough for the government to announce figures, adding that an explanation of the expenses was necessary.
“Akwa Ibom people should know whether the money was used to build treatment centres, purchase drugs or used only for laboratory tests.
“Those spending public funds should be able to render accounts to the public, the source of the funds and an explanation of its usage should be done,” he said.
