Entertainment
Egwu Ogba Festival Holds, August 6
The Umu Akoku family of Erema, Egi in the Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has announced August 6th , 2020 as the date for this year’s Egwu Ogba Festival.
The announcement was made by the eldest member of the family Elder Andrew Nwaoma at the ancient Anamaoji Play Ground, Etema in the Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
The ceremony witnessed low turnout because of the novel corona virus disease.
Elder Nwaoma who was represented at the occasion urged the people to celebrate the festival in peace.
He later told newsmen that this year’s celebration was low keyed because of the pandemic.
Elder Nwaoma said the Umu Akoku family of Erema has from time immemorial announce date for Egwu Ogba.
Also speaking, Chief Ikenna Obulor of Umu Akoku family Erema said all rules against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was observed, adding that the festival brings peace and bumper harvest to Ogbaland.
Meanwhile, the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the celebration signaled the beginning of a new year for the Ogba nation.
According to the monarch, the festival represents the Feast of Passover for the Egi nation in particular and Ogba nation in general.
Eze Wokoma urged the people to celebrate in peace, while keeping all prescriptions towards checking virus pandemic.
Our correspondent reports that social distancing was observed while soap and running water was placed at the entrance to the play ground.
Entertainment
The ‘Men’s Club’ Kicks Off Season 3
Highly anticipated online series, ‘The Men’s Club (TMC),’ hit the screens for its third season on Wednesday, July 22.
The 13-episode smash series hit the screens with the first episode after much anticipation on major characters that include Aminu, Louis, Tayo, Tumini and Lanre.
Powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, ‘The Men’s Club,’ has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018 and taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with a star cast that includes Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim, Baaj Adegbule, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Chaka, Folu Storms and features some of Nollywood’s finest legends like Sola Sobowale and Shaffy Bello.
Speaking on the new season, the Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta noted that although there had been a slight delay in the production of the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were made to ensure that the delay was not prolonged.
“TMC is one of our major hit series brought from the REDTV stables and powered by the United Bank for Africa(UBA).
“We worked really hard to ensure we were bringing the best this season despite all the delays. The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted.
“The COVID -19 lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us.
“However, the minute the lockdown eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers, and went back into production.,” Atta said.
Also speaking about the third season, the series Director, Tola Odunsi expressed delight at the reception which the series has received over the years.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with UBA and REDTV to create top-quality content and jobs.
“Working with UBA and REDTV has been amazing and with their support, more jobs continue to be created in the entertainment sector.
“On TMC 3 production we were able to hire a lot of people in different capacities and that ultimately equates to impacting many families, many lives. All thanks to UBA’s support,” Odunsi said.
Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan’s Film ‘Citation’ Hits Cinemas, August
Renowned film maker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced a prospective release date for his anticipated new feature film, ‘citation’, staring Temi Otedola.
Kunle’s sex for grades themed movie is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release, the film maker confirmed this during a meeting live chat where he spoke extensively about the movie’s release.
He revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected productions, he is excited that his team had concluded primary photography before the coronavirus influenced lockdown.
“Thankfully we were able to complete the shooting of the film, we have also started post production before the entire COVID-19 started and we already have a hit, but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down.
The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimemy Jeam Louis, Sadig Daba and Gabriel Afolayan will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.
Entertainment
COVID-19: Emohua Monarch Cancels 116th Birthday Celebration
Following the current global Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, the monarch of Emohua Clan in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), Rivers State, His Royal Majesty V.C.B. Okor, (Mgbo XII) has cancelled his 116th Birthday celebration in compliance with the state government’s ban on social gathering to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the community.
In his birthday message to the people of the area, the monarch urged them to celebrate the birthday in their houses and abide by the various measures government has put in place to prevent the spread of the virus and stay safe.
The monarch who spoke through his son, Prince (Amb) Chigozi Okor noted that he is happy with the level of compliance and improved hygiene among the people, as they had been properly informed and sensitised on the dangers of non compliance by the town crier and health officials.
Eze VCB Okor commended the governor of the state for the various measures he put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state. He noted that the temporary measures were taken in good faith to protect the lives of the people as he called for fervent prayer for God’s intervention and solution to the ravaging pandemic.
He called on the state and local governments to extend their palliative measures to the people of the community to cushion the effects of the lockdown.
The monarch thanked the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, (Engr) Emeka Woke and Ohna Sergeant Awuse for ensuring security and peaceful coexistence in the community.
Jacob Obinna
