Crime: Advisory Committee Assures Police Of Assistance

The Divisional Community Policing Advisory Committee (DCPAC) of Okporo Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has promised to assist the police in the bid to reduce and curb crime in the society.

This promise and assurance were offered by the Chairman of Okporo DCPAC, Barr. Promise Iwezor early this week during the inauguration of the committee by the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke.

According to him, he and members of the committee were set to work towards assisting the police to effectively fight crime in the area and beyond.

“As members of Okporo DCPAC, we assure that we’ll do the needful to ensure that the objectives and goals of this committee are attained. We are committed to supporting the officers and men of Okporo Division to curb crime in the area”, Iwezor said.

While describing the committee’s responsibilities as enormous and sensitive, the chairman said that they were not police officers but would focus on intelligence gathering and passing of needed information to the appropriate authority.

He urged his members to eschew politics and maintain integrity and fairness in the discharge of their duties, stating, “we are here for serious security issues.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee, Hon Solomon Eke who was represented by the councillor representing Obio/Akpor Ward 2 in the Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly, Hon Solomon Nwanwa told the committee that much was being expected from them by the people and urged them to take their assignment seriously.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler (Nyenweli) of Oha Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom, Eze Morgan Amadi, who was represented by the Paramount Ruler of Rumuodara, Eze John Amadi declared that the people of his kingdom would pool their resources to ensure that the committee succeeded.

Eze Morgan Amadi who made cash and some stationeries donation to the committee said he was committed to ensuring that the committee is always on sound footing.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Okporo Division, SP Etete Blaise Udo said that the inauguration of the DCPAC was in line with the Inspector-General of Police strategy and tactics of communities being involved in crime prevention, crime fighting and maintenance of law and order in the community.

He pointed out that the committee would be performing specific functions geared toward keeping the peace, promoting safety and awareness, gathering intelligence, fighting social vices and settling civil disputes and petty crimes.

