Niger Delta
Community Policing: Shun Compromise, Monarch Charges PCAC Members
The Paramount Ruler/ Nye Nwe Eli, Rumuogba, Eze Temple Ejekwu, has charged members of the Police Community Advisory Committee (PCAC) not to compromise, if they are prepared for the task.
Ejekwu gave the charge during the inauguration of the committee at Mini Okoro Police Station, recently in Rumuogba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Eze Ogba Iji- Nu -Ede, said that the charge became imperative in order to keep the aim of the committee alive.
Dedication and commitment he said are other values the PCAC members must possess, in an attempt to achieve the mission and vision behind the creation of the outfit.
According to him, the creation of the committee would help in no small measure in curbing crime in the rural areas, as its members are grassroot based.
Dr Ejekwu also called on members of the public to feel free and provide useful information to the police and PCAC members and added that crime fighting should be viewed as everyone’s responsibility.
“Security is not one person’s job, so members of the public must provide useful and timely information for the police and PCAC, if they want the group to succeed”, he said.
On the security level of the state, he rated the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike high going by the relative peace enjoyed in the state.
He further charged the committee members to work in line with Governor Wike’s vision to enthrone business friendly environment that would attract permanent investors in the area.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mini Okoro Police Station, CSP Opayemi Olufunke Isi has reassured members of the public of the police determination to rid the public of crime and thanked the monarch to support for the police.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Promises To Curb Gender-Based Violence, Child Abuse
The Bayelsa State Government has promised to curb all forms of social violence against women and the maltreatment of children in the state.
Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Women,Children and Social Development, Mrs Ayi Ujile stated this during an interview with The Tide in Yenagoa.
She maintained that recently, women through the support of NGOs,women professional bodies and faith based organisations had had to stage protests across various states in the nation to register their grievances against the wanton social Violence’s meted out to them by men in their respective domains.
According to the permanent secretary, following government’s resolve to ending these ill treatments facing women of all age brackets in the state, successive administrations had made concerted efforts in bringing those infringing on women’s rights to book.
Speaking against the backdrop of violation of children’s rights, she mentioned that with the domestication of the Child rights act by the State Assembly last year maltreatment of children and wards will soon be history.
She stressed that the State owned Orphanage home is functioning ultimately, just as she stated that the administrators of the orphanage in consultation with appropriate government ministries had also rescued new born babies from their insane mothers in the streets of the state.
“We’re more than ever willing to stop the menace of social violence against women in this state”, she said.
“We’re aware that very presently women of the state joined their peers from other States to replicate same protest against rape, sexual harassment and other ills meted out to women”, she added.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Breakdown Of N3bn COVID-19 Expenses
The Forum of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to give a breakdown of the N3 billion it claimed to have spent on COVID-19.
The CSO Chairman in the state, Mr Harry Udoh made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.
It would be recalled that Governor Udom Emmanuel recently announced that the state government had so far spent the sum of N3 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Udoh said the amount presented as expenses on coronavairus was questionable, saying, “how did they arrive at this amount? Only 1,103 persons have so far undergone the test.”
He said a breakdown of the expenses had become crucial in the interest of accountability, public trust and transparency.
“The government agrees that it received donations from individuals and corporate organisations, it is only expedient for the people to know how the donations were used.
“We have continued to seek for transparency in the implementation of COVID-19 programmes in the state, the people need to know how the N3 billion was used,” he said.
The CSO chairman said it was not enough for the government to announce figures, adding that an explanation of the expenses was necessary.
“Akwa Ibom people should know whether the money was used to build treatment centres, purchase drugs or used only for laboratory tests.
“Those spending public funds should be able to render accounts to the public, the source of the funds and an explanation of its usage should be done,” he said.
Niger Delta
NAPTIP Embarks On Walk Against Trafficking In Persons
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, yesterday embarked on a road walk to mark the 2020 Word Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
The Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, who led other stakeholders in the walk said the aim was to create greater awareness against human trafficking in the state.
The three kilometre walk took participants round major roads in Benin, Edo State capital.
The 2020 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons has the theme: “Committed to the Cause: Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking.”
Uduak said the walk was also to bring stakeholders together and create awareness in the public, of the synergy and commitment of stakeholders, in the fight against trafficking in persons.
The zonal commander said that human trafficking had done much more harm to people than good, adding that there was no better time to speak with one voice against the menace, than now.
She said this year’s theme was carefully chosen to push home the need for all stakeholders to remain committed and resolve to be in the frontline of fight ending human trafficking permanently.
Uduak said the mandate of the agency was encapsulated in a five ‘P’ strategy of prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership and policy.
In a goodwill message, Mrs Yinka Omorogbe, chairman, Edo Taskforce Against Human Trafficking said, “the state government is committed to ensuring that the state will no longer be known as one that sells its children.”
She said that it was in view of this that the state government was leaving no stone unturned to discourage illegal migration as well as rehabilitate and reintegrate trafficked returnees into the society.
Also, Mr Eze Uyime, who represented the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) said that Nigerians and particularly Edo people, were dignified people.
“Therefore, human trafficking must be stamped out permanently from the state,” he said.
