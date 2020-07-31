Entertainment
Check Out: Nigeria’s Leading Big, Bold, Beautiful Celebrities
Gone are the days some men ignore fat ladies under the pretex that they are not attractive enough.
Men go after the thin or medium, which were considered slim and medium-sized ladies. Today, our men prefer to lavish their bank accounts on a plus size ladies just because of their big, bold and beautiful, sexy and stunning!
Although, many still consider the ‘lepacious’ figure as their ideal women, many men and women are accepting the idea that females of any shape and size can project enchanting beauty.
It is important to take pride in being healthy and looking respectable. Beautiful women come in all sizes and shapes.
Here is the list of female Nigerian celebrities who are Big, Bold and Beautiful
Latasha Ngwube: She is the founder and creative director of Aboutthatcurvylie. Latasha’s beauty and personal sense of style could make even the skinniest woman on earth wish for a plus-sized body.
Anita Joseph: Anita is an accomplished actress, she is as famous for her movies as she is for her finely curved famous backside. She is the epitome of African woman hour-glass-body beauty.
Eniola Badmus: She is not just one of the most famous plus-sized Nollywood actresses out there, she’s the first plus-sized actress to be signed for a major outdoor advert/commercial. Not only is she smart, she’s quick witted and a damn good actress.
Biodun Okeowo: Popularly known as Omo Butty, Okeowo is a super sexy plus-sized actress that has been around for a long time.
Toolz Demurin: The famous OAP Toolz, is not just famous for her voice, she’s also famous for being part of a minority of plus-sized celebrities in Nigeria. Toolz isn’t just an OAP though, she owns a plus-sized lingerie line; which proves wrong the stereotype that plus-sized women can’t wear swimsuits and look good at them.
Daniella Okeke: With a super sexy curve, Daniella is one lady who looks fantastically beautiful and cute .
Taje Prest: Presenter and media personality, Taje is the creative director of her eponymous brand. Taje is not just a pretty plus-sized woman, she’s a woman who’s trying to change the status quo for plus-sized women by making clothes that they want to wear.
Omotola Ekeinde: Omotola made this list for a few reasons, most notably her influence on how Nollywood sees beauty nowadays. She was sometimes named one of the sexiest and the most attractive in Nollywood and it’s been said that she has the ideal figure for a woman-despite the fact that she isn’t skinny. She’s been considered a role model for a lot of women. And we wonder how she maintains that bootylicious figure despite being a mother of four.
Foluke Daramola: Foluke Daramola-Salako is a beautiful actress.
Ronke Odusanya: Ronke Odusanya is a Yoruba actress, who recently had a beautiful baby, but still look so big bold and beautiful.
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh Forgives Ex-Husband, Churchill
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Rcall that the actress and her estranged husband had been in a bad situation after she made some allegations against him.
Tonto disclosed how she caught her ex-husband in a red pant, with red candles and laptop at night, describing him as a yahoo boy and scammer.
She also described him as a 40-seconds man.
However, on Sunday, the actress revealed that she has forgiven her ex-husband because of her son.
In an instagram session with The Tide source, the actress said she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but one’s self.
According to her, she read the part of the bible where God said he wouldn’t forgive us if we do not forgive others.
“A man I love and respect always talked to me about forgiveness, and I have come to realise that forgiveness is not about the next person.
“I know that forgiveness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me. It says I have forgiven you not because you have to be forgiven, and I have forgiven you because I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to growth, I do not want to put myself in a position of stagnation when it comes to love, I do not want to put myself in a place of worship, progressing, my career.
“Forgiveness is a whole lot, and I only just realised that the bible says that if we do not forgive, God cannot forgive us. All these things are in the Bible, but it never really made an impact on me until someone explained it.
“I think forgiveness is essential for one’s growth”.
Asked if she has forgiven her son’s father, Tonto responded that she has and wishes him the best henceforth.
“Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?
She added that presently there is nobody she holds a grudge on but stressed that “there are people who she has forgiven but would never have a relationship with again”
Entertainment
BBNaija 2020: Housemates Clash Over Food …As Ebuka Unveils Two Major Twists
The lockdown house got a bit intense yesterday morning following major arguments all revolving around chores and Big Brother’s food.
Housemates, Ka3na and Tolanibaj had a brutal face-off which interestingly, comes as a surprise as Tolanibaj in the past week, appeared calm and non-confrontational.
This week is a clear contrast as the housemate may have retrieved her mojo after Sunday night’s eviction announcement.
Following the drama-filled morning, Big Brother treated the housemates to a yoga session, clearly to help the housemates with the chill pill some desperately needed. Hopefully, the long minutes of meditation might help with the tension.
Away from the eviction notice, the latest drama also comes as no surprise. After the new HOH’s Monday night address, it became apparent that the week would spell all hands on deck’ in caps for all housemates especially those who fancied lazying around while others cleaned and cooked.
Recall Lucy won the week’s head of house challenge, beating Neo and Ozo to the highest dice number.
Holidays are over for the BBNaija Lockdown housemates as the Sunday night eviction show heralds the beginning of nominations.
For the first Sunday night eviction, show host, Ebuka caught up with the housemates on highlights from the previous week. Nengi and Wathoni shared their HOH and deputy experience and challenges.
In the wake of their experiences, Ebuka grilled housemates who had axes to grind. For the Wathoni and Ka3na saga, the former revealed she felt defeated by Ka3na’s reaction during the week.
For Lucy and Kaisha, both agreed that they had both resolved their issues although Kaisha blamed Lucy’s overreaction on attempting to trend.
Amid the recap and housemates reactions, Ebuka unveiled two major twists to this season of the reality show.
Kicking off from Monday, all housemates will be up for possible eviction excluding the week’s Head of House and deputy. Another interesting twist is that housemates will be mandated by Big Brother to vote out housemates with the least votes during their diary sessions and the losing housemate(s) will be evicted live on Sunday.
Entertainment
Egwu Ogba Festival Holds, August 6
The Umu Akoku family of Erema, Egi in the Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has announced August 6th , 2020 as the date for this year’s Egwu Ogba Festival.
The announcement was made by the eldest member of the family Elder Andrew Nwaoma at the ancient Anamaoji Play Ground, Etema in the Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
The ceremony witnessed low turnout because of the novel corona virus disease.
Elder Nwaoma who was represented at the occasion urged the people to celebrate the festival in peace.
He later told newsmen that this year’s celebration was low keyed because of the pandemic.
Elder Nwaoma said the Umu Akoku family of Erema has from time immemorial announce date for Egwu Ogba.
Also speaking, Chief Ikenna Obulor of Umu Akoku family Erema said all rules against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was observed, adding that the festival brings peace and bumper harvest to Ogbaland.
Meanwhile, the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the celebration signaled the beginning of a new year for the Ogba nation.
According to the monarch, the festival represents the Feast of Passover for the Egi nation in particular and Ogba nation in general.
Eze Wokoma urged the people to celebrate in peace, while keeping all prescriptions towards checking virus pandemic.
Our correspondent reports that social distancing was observed while soap and running water was placed at the entrance to the play ground.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Facilitates Electricity Supply To Niger Community
-
News2 days ago
Nigeria, Sinking Ship Being Navigated ?By Pirates – Okogie
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers United’s Players Hope To Be Honoured
-
Business4 days ago
Investors Gain N73.07bn As Equities Market Adds 0.58%
-
Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Adelegan Emerges ADC’s Candidate
-
Politics2 days ago
I’ll Keep Making Appointments On Merit -Makinde
-
Sports4 days ago
Maja Eyes More S’Eagles’ Chances
-
Business4 days ago
Don Charges FG On Economic Diversification