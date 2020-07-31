Entertainment
BBNaija 2020: Housemates Clash Over Food …As Ebuka Unveils Two Major Twists
The lockdown house got a bit intense yesterday morning following major arguments all revolving around chores and Big Brother’s food.
Housemates, Ka3na and Tolanibaj had a brutal face-off which interestingly, comes as a surprise as Tolanibaj in the past week, appeared calm and non-confrontational.
This week is a clear contrast as the housemate may have retrieved her mojo after Sunday night’s eviction announcement.
Following the drama-filled morning, Big Brother treated the housemates to a yoga session, clearly to help the housemates with the chill pill some desperately needed. Hopefully, the long minutes of meditation might help with the tension.
Away from the eviction notice, the latest drama also comes as no surprise. After the new HOH’s Monday night address, it became apparent that the week would spell all hands on deck’ in caps for all housemates especially those who fancied lazying around while others cleaned and cooked.
Recall Lucy won the week’s head of house challenge, beating Neo and Ozo to the highest dice number.
Holidays are over for the BBNaija Lockdown housemates as the Sunday night eviction show heralds the beginning of nominations.
For the first Sunday night eviction, show host, Ebuka caught up with the housemates on highlights from the previous week. Nengi and Wathoni shared their HOH and deputy experience and challenges.
In the wake of their experiences, Ebuka grilled housemates who had axes to grind. For the Wathoni and Ka3na saga, the former revealed she felt defeated by Ka3na’s reaction during the week.
For Lucy and Kaisha, both agreed that they had both resolved their issues although Kaisha blamed Lucy’s overreaction on attempting to trend.
Amid the recap and housemates reactions, Ebuka unveiled two major twists to this season of the reality show.
Kicking off from Monday, all housemates will be up for possible eviction excluding the week’s Head of House and deputy. Another interesting twist is that housemates will be mandated by Big Brother to vote out housemates with the least votes during their diary sessions and the losing housemate(s) will be evicted live on Sunday.
Entertainment
Egwu Ogba Festival Holds, August 6
The Umu Akoku family of Erema, Egi in the Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has announced August 6th , 2020 as the date for this year’s Egwu Ogba Festival.
The announcement was made by the eldest member of the family Elder Andrew Nwaoma at the ancient Anamaoji Play Ground, Etema in the Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
The ceremony witnessed low turnout because of the novel corona virus disease.
Elder Nwaoma who was represented at the occasion urged the people to celebrate the festival in peace.
He later told newsmen that this year’s celebration was low keyed because of the pandemic.
Elder Nwaoma said the Umu Akoku family of Erema has from time immemorial announce date for Egwu Ogba.
Also speaking, Chief Ikenna Obulor of Umu Akoku family Erema said all rules against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was observed, adding that the festival brings peace and bumper harvest to Ogbaland.
Meanwhile, the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the celebration signaled the beginning of a new year for the Ogba nation.
According to the monarch, the festival represents the Feast of Passover for the Egi nation in particular and Ogba nation in general.
Eze Wokoma urged the people to celebrate in peace, while keeping all prescriptions towards checking virus pandemic.
Our correspondent reports that social distancing was observed while soap and running water was placed at the entrance to the play ground.
Entertainment
The ‘Men’s Club’ Kicks Off Season 3
Highly anticipated online series, ‘The Men’s Club (TMC),’ hit the screens for its third season on Wednesday, July 22.
The 13-episode smash series hit the screens with the first episode after much anticipation on major characters that include Aminu, Louis, Tayo, Tumini and Lanre.
Powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, ‘The Men’s Club,’ has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018 and taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with a star cast that includes Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim, Baaj Adegbule, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Chaka, Folu Storms and features some of Nollywood’s finest legends like Sola Sobowale and Shaffy Bello.
Speaking on the new season, the Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta noted that although there had been a slight delay in the production of the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were made to ensure that the delay was not prolonged.
“TMC is one of our major hit series brought from the REDTV stables and powered by the United Bank for Africa(UBA).
“We worked really hard to ensure we were bringing the best this season despite all the delays. The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted.
“The COVID -19 lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us.
“However, the minute the lockdown eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers, and went back into production.,” Atta said.
Also speaking about the third season, the series Director, Tola Odunsi expressed delight at the reception which the series has received over the years.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with UBA and REDTV to create top-quality content and jobs.
“Working with UBA and REDTV has been amazing and with their support, more jobs continue to be created in the entertainment sector.
“On TMC 3 production we were able to hire a lot of people in different capacities and that ultimately equates to impacting many families, many lives. All thanks to UBA’s support,” Odunsi said.
Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan’s Film ‘Citation’ Hits Cinemas, August
Renowned film maker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced a prospective release date for his anticipated new feature film, ‘citation’, staring Temi Otedola.
Kunle’s sex for grades themed movie is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release, the film maker confirmed this during a meeting live chat where he spoke extensively about the movie’s release.
He revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected productions, he is excited that his team had concluded primary photography before the coronavirus influenced lockdown.
“Thankfully we were able to complete the shooting of the film, we have also started post production before the entire COVID-19 started and we already have a hit, but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down.
The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimemy Jeam Louis, Sadig Daba and Gabriel Afolayan will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.
