We Have Faith In Rivers United – Eunisell GMD

The Group Managing Director (GMD)of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga has said that the company has faith in Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt to excel both domestically and in the continent next football season.

Eunisell Chemical Company is the front of shirt sponsors of the club.

He advised players of the team to stay within the guidelines of Coronavirus ( covid 19) pandemic, given by the National centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The GMD stated that the club has performed credibly, as they maintained second position; even as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ended half due to the covid19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by Temitope Ojo and made available to Tidesports at the weekend.

“So far, Rivers United has done very well. They finished second position on the league table. Right now, I urge everyone at the club to stay within the guidelines of the health authorities.

We as company, we have faith in them and that is why we are proud to be associated with the club” Ikenga said.

The General Manager of the club, Okey Kpalukwu, commended Eunisell for backing through thick and thin, saying their contributions to the club cannot go unnoticed.

“Our partnership with Eunisell is one of a kind. This is something most clubs are looking forward to have and that is why we must commend Eunisell for this partnership has kept over the years with us.

They have not failed us and they have always shown a huge presence. This has boost the morale of the players” Kpalukwu said.

The general manager further said that the partnership has also opened new streams of income and promised that his club will not fail them.