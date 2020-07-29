Sports
We Have Faith In Rivers United – Eunisell GMD
The Group Managing Director (GMD)of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga has said that the company has faith in Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt to excel both domestically and in the continent next football season.
Eunisell Chemical Company is the front of shirt sponsors of the club.
He advised players of the team to stay within the guidelines of Coronavirus ( covid 19) pandemic, given by the National centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
The GMD stated that the club has performed credibly, as they maintained second position; even as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ended half due to the covid19 pandemic.
This was contained in a statement signed by Temitope Ojo and made available to Tidesports at the weekend.
“So far, Rivers United has done very well. They finished second position on the league table. Right now, I urge everyone at the club to stay within the guidelines of the health authorities.
We as company, we have faith in them and that is why we are proud to be associated with the club” Ikenga said.
The General Manager of the club, Okey Kpalukwu, commended Eunisell for backing through thick and thin, saying their contributions to the club cannot go unnoticed.
“Our partnership with Eunisell is one of a kind. This is something most clubs are looking forward to have and that is why we must commend Eunisell for this partnership has kept over the years with us.
They have not failed us and they have always shown a huge presence. This has boost the morale of the players” Kpalukwu said.
The general manager further said that the partnership has also opened new streams of income and promised that his club will not fail them.
Sports
Minister Meets PTF On Sports Festival
A strong indication has emerged that the postponed Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin may still hold this year once there is a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister Of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume soon when it is safe to do so, even as plans have been concluded for a meeting between the ministry and the presidential task force to explore the possibilities.
Speaking on sports in Channels Television, on Monday, the Minister said “We have submitted our sports protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided. So very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of sporting activities . There is a possibility that the postponed in Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year”.
The minister further disclosed “ There are plans to have 20 athletes resume training at the High-Performance Centre in Port Harcourt in preparations for the Olympics. This is to enable them to get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown due to COVID-19 “ he said.
Sports
Wikki Tourists Signs Ogoh, Djondang
Wikki Tourists of Bauchi has secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League Season.
The signing of both players was confirmed by their representatives Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one year deal with Usman Ab’dallah’s team.
“Kelechi and Joel has signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to wikki tourist next season.”
Sports
GM Wants NNL To Be Restructured
General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Rasheed Balogun has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to reconstitute a leadership board for the nation’s second tier league as part of planning to reposition the NNL.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Balogun said the NFF need to, as a matter of urgent attention, seek means to effect a better and efficient running of the league which has been on hold even before the Covid-19 pandemic started.
