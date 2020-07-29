WAEC: NAPPS Hails FG Over Reopening Of Schools

A non-governmental organisation, Support for Mankind in conjunction with USAID and other interventionist groups have donated school facilities covering desks and sports equipments to Community Secondary School Bundu, Old Port Harcourt Township.

The donation forms part of the community development programme of the organisation to improve the education, health and environment of some selected communities in the state.

Programme Coordinator of Support for Mankind, Mrs Ibinabo Okoroafor told newsmen during the handover ceremony last weekend that the gesture was to leverage on government effort and at the same time improve learning conditions for the residents of the community.

Okoroafor while harping on the need for access to education said desks would assist parents and reduce plight of students in the congested neighbourhood.

She expressed confidence that the double seat desks, about 50 of them would be utilized by the school authorities, while the table tennis board and kit would improve on the psychomotor of students for physical fitness.

In her words” we are not government but a voluntary organisation and we are here to make sure we improve the learning condition of our children and environment to grow into better citizens.”

Mrs. Okoroafor disclosed that the project formed part of the vision of the NGO currently working in 57 communities in Port Harcourt and selected local government areas.

Representative of the state Universal Education Board (UBE), Mr. Tonjo Harry thanked the body for the gesture, as he called on the community to ensure the school properties were protected, secured and maintained.

The UBE representative pointed out that basic education remained a major focus of the government hence efforts are being made to improve access to education through the Rivers State Free Education Policy.

Woman Leader in Bundu Community, Mrs Juliana Igwe thanked the organisation and pledged that the community would ensure the items were utilised and secured.

On her part, Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Faustina Thompson thanked the NGO, stating that ,” with these desks about 100 students can sit comfortably and learn.”

While appealing to other organisations to support the school, the vice principal said there was need for office furniture and more teaching equipment in the school.