WAEC: NAPPS Hails FG Over Reopening Of Schools
The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has commended the Federal Government for approving the reopening of secondary schools.
Classes will resume from 4th August to allow SSS3 students in Nigeria prepare for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.
The examination had been scheduled to commence on the 17th August, 2020.
In a statement, yesterday, NAPPS President, Yomi Otubela, said the news was cheering for students, parents, teachers, school owners and other stakeholders.
The body thanked the Ministers at the Education Ministry for their roles and giving listening ears to concerns about the suspension.
NAPPS promised to take safety as a priority by ensuring that staff, students and visitors adhere strictly to the safety protocols and Covid-19 guidelines.
Otubela urged state governments to follow suit by calling an emergency virtual meeting of all stakeholders in both public and private schools.
He tasked them to further enlighten schools on what needs to be put in place having taken cognizance of their state peculiarities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
Rivers LGA Stakeholders Endorse Community Policing
Stakeholders In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have endorsed the proposed community policing programme of the Federal Government.
The stakeholders which comprised traditional rulers, community heads and security agencies also appealed for the dualisation of the Ahoada, Omoku, Okwuzi roads.
The meeting presided over by the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Ogba Chukwumelam Nnam Obi II said the local government area would work with relevant authorities to ensure the success of the government community policing programme.
He said the community policing programme of the government was timely in view of the security challenges in the country.
Nnam Obi urged the people of the area to support the security agencies including the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC) to keep miscreants away from the area.
The monarch stressed the need for the security agencies to fishout all kidnappers in the area, adding that there is no reason why OSPAC and the police cannot check the activities of kidnappers in the area.
He also urged for the dualisation of the Ahoada Omoku- Okwuzi road, stressing that even with the presence of multinational companies, the area has remain undeveloped, arguing that time had come for both the federal and state governments to improve infrastructural facilities in the area.
Also speaking , the Eze Egi Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the traditional rulers would work with relevant authorities to ensure a lasting peace in ONELGA.
Eze Wokoma also called on the chairman of Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government to improve its support to the security agencies to check reoccurrence of all incidences of killings in the areas.
The meeting was also attended by the Nze Obi of Egbema Evarestus Amuda and other recognized traditional rulers.
Rivers Citizens To Enjoy Potable Water, September
Residents of Rivers State will soon begin to access drinking water from their homes as Rivers State Government concludes plans to provide potable water to the people.
This follows the commencement of bidding for the laying of pipes to convey pipeborne water to residents of the state.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja revealed this while speaking on moves by the Rivers State Government to provide potable and safe water to the people.
Gogo Jaja said Governor Nyesom Wike was poised to ensure that work commenced by September this year.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development said the pipes would be laid along the roads to enable house owners connect water to their homes.
He also warned that water production companies that failed to register their water with the state government stood the risk of being stopped from operating in rivers state.
NGO Donates To Schools In Rivers, Targets 57 Communities
A non-governmental organisation, Support for Mankind in conjunction with USAID and other interventionist groups have donated school facilities covering desks and sports equipments to Community Secondary School Bundu, Old Port Harcourt Township.
The donation forms part of the community development programme of the organisation to improve the education, health and environment of some selected communities in the state.
Programme Coordinator of Support for Mankind, Mrs Ibinabo Okoroafor told newsmen during the handover ceremony last weekend that the gesture was to leverage on government effort and at the same time improve learning conditions for the residents of the community.
Okoroafor while harping on the need for access to education said desks would assist parents and reduce plight of students in the congested neighbourhood.
She expressed confidence that the double seat desks, about 50 of them would be utilized by the school authorities, while the table tennis board and kit would improve on the psychomotor of students for physical fitness.
In her words” we are not government but a voluntary organisation and we are here to make sure we improve the learning condition of our children and environment to grow into better citizens.”
Mrs. Okoroafor disclosed that the project formed part of the vision of the NGO currently working in 57 communities in Port Harcourt and selected local government areas.
Representative of the state Universal Education Board (UBE), Mr. Tonjo Harry thanked the body for the gesture, as he called on the community to ensure the school properties were protected, secured and maintained.
The UBE representative pointed out that basic education remained a major focus of the government hence efforts are being made to improve access to education through the Rivers State Free Education Policy.
Woman Leader in Bundu Community, Mrs Juliana Igwe thanked the organisation and pledged that the community would ensure the items were utilised and secured.
On her part, Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Faustina Thompson thanked the NGO, stating that ,” with these desks about 100 students can sit comfortably and learn.”
While appealing to other organisations to support the school, the vice principal said there was need for office furniture and more teaching equipment in the school.
