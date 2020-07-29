Law/Judiciary
Rivers Community Charges Security Agencies On Kidnapped Victim’s Whereabouts
Some concerned indigenes of Agwut-Obolo Community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have called on security agencies to intensify the search for the whereabouts of Elder Otungban Francis, who was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the community.
It would be recalled that some hoodlums recently stormed the community in two outboard engine boats and whisked away their victim after disposing him and his security aides of their belongings.
An indigene of the community who gave his name simply as Mr Brown, described the incident as one too many, stating that the community is now living in fear due to the activities of kidnappers.
Brown stressed the need for the various security agencies to intensify their efforts in search of the old man with a view to rescuing him alive.
Also speaking, another concerned indigene of the community, Taribo Awaji-Inomida Kacham, who described the incident as barbaric, said that kidnapping is now a regular feature in the community and called on the abductors to release him unconditionally.
She also called on the state government and the security agencies to investigate the incessant kidnap incidents in Andoni, maintaining that those found culpable should be arrested and prosecuted.
Similarly, the president, Andoni Youth Federation, Comrade Mike Amachree also condemned the kidnap of Elder Francis Otungban and assured that he has confidence in the government and security agencies in rescuing him alive without any ransom.
Several phone calls made to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on the matter were not answered.
N32.5m Fraud: Pastors Bag Jail Terms In Delta
Justice F. N. Azinge of the Delta State High Court sitting in Otor-Udu, has convicted and sentenced one Pastor Glory Okeoghene Aberefa and Reverend Vincent Okpogo to 16 and 10 years imprisonment, respectively.
The duo, alongside their company, Mustard Seed Micro Investment Limited, were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Under the guise of running a finance company, the convicts defrauded dozens of unsuspecting members of the public of millions of naira, through their fraudulent Mustard Seed Micro Investment Limited.
They were arraigned on 16-count charges, bordering on conspiracy to steal and stealing, contrary to Section 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, CAP 21, Vol 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.
On June 19, 2017, they pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.
EFCC legal team members, V. O. Agbaje and K. U. Udus had acted on a petition and investigation which fingered them in the stealing of the sum of N32,516,620.
Pastor Aberefa was sentenced to one year imprisonment on each of the 16 counts, while the second defendant, Reverend Okpogo was sentenced to one year imprisonment each on count seven to 16.
The sentences are to run consecutively.
The convicts, already in prison, were earlier jailed 17 years by both the Federal High Court, Asaba and Delta State High Court, Warri.
They would now serve a new sentence, which Justice Azinge said would take effect after completion of the extant 17 years imprisonment.
Rivers CP Tasks Officers On Dedication …Decorates 19 New SPs
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has charged the 19 newly promoted police officers to consider their promotion as a call for more commitment to duty and hard work.
The 19 decorated officers, who were promoted to the rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs) include the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni.
Decorating the promoted officers, Mukan, encouraged them to be diligent in their duties and assured of his administration’s support to ensure that officers of the command carry out their duties efficiently.
The state commissioner of police used the opportunity to commend the Inspector General of Police for finding the officers worthy of the promotion, just as he charged them to ensure transparency and good sense of judgment in the discharge of their responsibilities.
Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who is currently the public relations officer of the command, assured that they would do all within their reach to justify the confidence reposed in them.
Court Validates Coronation Of Ikegbidi As Eze Akoh
A Port Harcourt High Court has validated the selection and coronation of Eze (Dr) Casidy Ikegbidi as the Eze Akoh II of Akoh Kingdom in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The court presided over by Hon. Justice Sobere Biambo also directed the Rivers State Government to issue letter of recognition to Eze (Dr) Cassidy Ikegbidi.
The case with Suit Number OHC/52/2019 was between HRH Eze J.O. Moses, Eze Ibagwa Community. HRH Eze Isaac O. Oshi Eze Odiemerency, community claimants and HRH Eze Azubuike O Aguse traditional prime minister of Igbu Akoh kingdom, HRH Dennis Ololube Unwo Ekpeke. Eta of Akoh kingdom and HRH Eze Omejuru Eze New-ula Okporomini, first set of defendants.
Also involved in the matter are the Attorney General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Government.
According to the judgement, the traditional processes undertaken by the Akoh people in respect of Eze Cassidy O.W. Ikegbidi (JP) to become the Eze Igbu Akoh II are valid and proper.
“That pursuant to I above it is hereby declared that Eze Cassidy O.W. Ikegbidi (JP), is the valid and properly selected, installed and coronated Eze Igbu Akoh II.
“That the 2nd set of respondent are hereby directed to take steps to recognise, issue certificate of recognition and give staff of office to the said Eze Cassidy O.W. Ikegbidi as the paramount traditional head and ruler of Igbu Akoh kingdom and its people of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State in accordance with the chieftaincy and traditional law of Rivers State.
