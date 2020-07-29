Oshiomhole’s Attack On Obaseki Shows Ex- Gov Is Deceitful -PDP

There are indications that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has begun moves to make its candidate in Ondo State October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, to run with the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Investigations by our source showed that the party was encouraged by Ajayi’s performance during last governorship primary.

Jegede had 888 votes while Ajayi, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress a few weeks ago, had 657. The result of others who participated were: Eddy Olafeso (175), Banji Okunomo (90), Olabode Ayorinde (95) and Boluwaji Kunlere (33).

Ajayi is believed to be a grass roots politician and could sway votes in favour of the PDP, especially from his senatorial district if he is convinced to join the Jegede team.

The deputy governor was said to have felt betrayed by some of the aspirants, especially those from his senatorial district who refused to step down.

He was however said to have accepted the outcome of the primary in good faith.

A national officer of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We are going to discuss with him and our governorship candidate. We want the two of them to work together.

“All the governorship aspirants have to be on the same page with the party to enable us defeat the incumbent in the state.”

When contacted, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the candidate would be given a freehand to pick his running mate. He said the party would not impose any candidate on him, adding that “running with Ajayi could be an advantage because of the support he has”.