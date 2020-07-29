Politics
Ondo Poll: Akeredolu Picks Lucky Ayedatiwa As Running Mate
The hope of no fewer than 10 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State eyeing the deputy governorship seat were dashed yesterday by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Akeredolu, according to a reliable source, has forwarded the name of a former representative of the state on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa,as his running mate for the October 10 election to INEC on Monday to beat the deadline which was yesterday.
High wire politicking had characterised who should occupy the seat after the former deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, resigned from the party but refused to abdicate the seat.
Our source reliably gathered that those interested in the position went as far as lobbying party national leaders across the country and even the wife of the governor, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, to put in a word for them.
Those that showed interest according to findings include Chief Paul Akintelure, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, a former chairman of Federal Character Commission, Hon.Abayomi Sheba, a former governorship aspirant in the 2016 election, Hon. Akinrinsola Odunayo, a former governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, a former council chairman, Hon.Otito Atikase, Princess Oladuni Odu, a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan amongst others.
Three persons, Princess Odu, Chief Akintelure and Ayedatiwa were shortlisted last weekend but the inner caucus of the governor zeroed down on Lucky Ayedatiwa following the pressure from a close acquittance of the governor.
Akeredolu according to sources decided to go for one of the traditional members of the party and not anyone with the antecedent of the Peoples Democratic Party following his experience with his estranged deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi moved from PDP to the APC four years ago.
I’m Pleased With APC’s Interim Leaders, Says Buhari
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday quoted President Muhammadu Buhari, as expressing satisfaction with the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congres’ interim leaders.
Shehu said the President made the remark at a virtual meeting he had with state governors elected on the platform of the party and members the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.
The presidential aide disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari interacts with APC governors, commends party caretakers.”
Recall that Adams Oshiomhole was recently suspended as the party’s national chairman.
In June, the party’s National Executive Committee met and dissolved the National Working Committee.
It then appointed the Yobe State governor and others as the chairman and members of the caretaker committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee.
Shehu said at the yesterday’s virtual interaction with the governors of the APC-controlled states with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, the President said he was pleased with the work that the caretaker committee has been doing.
He quoted the President as saying, “I am pleased with the chairman and the work of the committee. “He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. “I am happy with his personal efforts.”
He also quoted Buhari as appreciating the efforts of the APC governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States.
“I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as governors and had identified the right priorities,” Shehu said the President told the gathering.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, he said the governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, thanked Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.
I’ll Keep Making Appointments On Merit -Makinde
The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, declared yesterday that he would keep ensuring that his appointments are made based on merit rather than ethnic and religious biases.
The governor, who stated this while performing the swearing-in ceremony of the former State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as a permanent secretary, said that those seeking to always x-ray his appointments through religious and ethnic binoculars were wasting their time.
The governor also swore in the governing councils of six state-owned tertiary institutions at the Government House yesterday.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor, at the two events held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, stated that merit and competence would continue to be parameters for appointments into positions. He enjoined those working to divide the state through the manipulation of religion, to turn a new leaf, because, according to him, their efforts will always be an exercise in futility, as the people of the state will not yield to their deceit.
“To the folks that always look for loopholes, whatever we do they are quick to jump out there and carry placards, I make bold to say that they are completely useless to our people because if they are not, they won’t just criticise us; they can bring alternatives to the table. But they cannot divide this state on religious grounds,” he said.
Ondo Holds LG Polls, August 22
The suspended local government election in Ondo State has been scheduled to hold on August 22, 2020.
The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to hold in April 2020, was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin, while speaking at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, said the election would hold next month.
He said the choice of the date by the commission was in compliance with Section 25 of the Electoral Act which conferred on the commission the power to determine the date of the election.
Dinakin said, “Notice is hereby given that the poll for chairmanship and councilorship elections shall hold on Saturday, 22nd of August, 2020.
“Accreditation and voting start 8am on that day and close 3pm to give room for collation. All vehicular movement shall be restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period”.
