Sports
NFF Affirms No Election In Anambra FA
The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that there has been no election into the executive committee of the Anambra State Football Association.
Chairman of Nigerian Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau minced no words in declaring that what took place in the state on Monday, 27th July, 2020 and which some stakeholders styled ‘an election’ was a charade of very low grade, and the NFF would never recognize such a sham.
“That was an act of brigandage and the NFF fully dissociates itself from it. The electoral committee sent to the NFF a letter which they received from the Anambra State COVID-19 Task Force, requesting that the elections into the state FA and the local football councils be postponed, in line with the situation in the country, as the ban on sporting activities and mass gatherings was still alive.
“The same electoral committee issued a press statement on Monday, 27th July, 2020 informing the general public that the elections would no longer hold and regretted the inconvenience that the sudden postponement may have caused the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.
“In view of these, it is incomprehensible how anyone could have gone ahead with the charade they are calling ‘election’, and you begin to wonder who actually conducted the so-called election,” Gusau said on Tuesday.
Sports
Rivers United’s Players Hope To Be Honoured
There are expectations from players of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt that the Rivers State Government would host the team following its impressive performance, which saw it placed on second position on the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) table.
Tidesports gathered that the players were filled with high hopes and expectations that the sports loving governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will honour them at the appropriate time.
United was effectively fighting for the NPFL titled with 45 points, four points behind the league winners, Plateau United of Jos, before the impromptu stoppage of the league, occasioned by the novel Coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic.
They maintained their position after Points Per Game (PPG) formula used by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to end the League with 13 matches left.
The captain of the club, Festus Austin, said their intention was to lift the league trophy for the governor, but the league was stopped half way.
Austin made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that if not for the Covid19 pandemic,which ended the league suddenly his club would have won the league title.
“We thank God for everything, but our target was to win the league title for the governor, because that is the only way we can pay back the state government.
As a team, we are committed and determined to continue our impressive performance at the continental level,” Austin said.
The skipper further assured Rivers people that the club would bring glory to the state, as they are prepared to win trophies at all football competitions.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Maja Eyes More S’Eagles’ Chances
Bordeaux forward, Josh Maja, says playing regularly for his French club will increase his chances of getting more call-ups for national team matches.
Maja made his debut for Nigeria in an international friendly against Ukraine last September.
The 21-year-old has been left out of the squad since then but is determined to get more opportunities from the Super Eagles’ handlers.
“Of course, playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection],” he told Tidesports source.
“I’ve settled in well since I joined (from English club Sunderland in January 2019.”
“I’ve adapted to the playing style and culture of the league and I’m hoping to play more games in the future. It’s a great experience in a top league.”
“The Nigerian team has always had quality, but now there are a lot of young talents playing, so the future is very bright for us.”
“Hopefully the opportunity comes to play and help them make history.”
The young forward added that his decision to represent Nigeria at the international level rather than England, his country of birth, was an easy one.
“Playing on an international stage was a dream of mine. To represent my country and make my family proud,” he added.
“I’m familiar with my roots. I went to Nigeria a few times when I was young, and in the next few years I’ll be going again.”
Maja scored eight goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Girondins in the 2019-20 campaign.
He will look to help Bordeaux, who finished 12th last season compete for the Ligue 1 title in the coming season.
Sports
Amapakabo Explains Move To Abia Warriors
Coach Imama Amapakabo has confirmed that he received offers from other Nigerian professional football league clubs before joining Abia Warriors.
Imama Amapakabo’s appointment as the new head coach of the team was confirmed last weekend after signing two years contract with the Umuahia-based team.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after he was presented to the media last week, the former Super Eagles assistant coach said he opted to join the club because he wants to be closer to his family in Port Harcourt.
“If I follow the calls I received, I won’t be with Abia Warriors, but I’m principled, I went to Maiduguri when everybody thought it wasn’t possible.”,Amapakabo said.
“Port Harcourt to Umuahia is about an hour’s drive, I just want to be closer to home and after discussion with the Board of Abia Warriors, I was convinced because they are ambitious,” he said.
The former Sharks of Port Harcourt goalkeeper has now pleaded with the Abia people to get behind the team ahead of next season.
“Given the support from Abia people, I think all our dreams can be achieved, I did it with Rangers and I can repeat the success here as well,” he said.
