Minister Meets PTF On Sports Festival

Published

4 mins ago

on

A strong indication has emerged that the postponed  Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in  Benin may still hold this year once there is a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister  Of Youth and Sports Development  Mr Sunday Dare said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume  soon when it is safe to do so, even as plans have been concluded for a meeting between the ministry and the presidential task force to explore the possibilities.
Speaking on sports in Channels  Television, on Monday, the Minister  said “We have submitted our  sports protocol  to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided. So very soon we plan to meet with  them to work out the modalities  for the resumption of sporting activities . There is a possibility that the postponed  in Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year”.
The minister further disclosed “ There are plans to have 20 athletes  resume training at the High-Performance Centre in Port Harcourt in preparations for the Olympics. This is to enable them to get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown due to COVID-19 “ he said.

Wikki Tourists Signs Ogoh, Djondang

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Wikki Tourists of Bauchi has secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League Season.
The signing of both players was confirmed by their representatives Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one year deal with Usman Ab’dallah’s team.
“Kelechi and Joel has signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to wikki tourist next season.”

GM Wants NNL To Be Restructured

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Rasheed Balogun has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to reconstitute a leadership board for the nation’s second tier league as part of planning to reposition the NNL.
Speaking in a chat with  Tidesports source, Balogun said the NFF need to, as a matter of urgent attention, seek means to effect a better and efficient running of the league which has been on hold even before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

NFF Affirms No Election In Anambra FA

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that there has been no election into the executive committee of the Anambra State Football Association.
Chairman of Nigerian Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau minced no words in declaring that what took place in the state on Monday, 27th July, 2020 and which some stakeholders styled ‘an election’ was a charade of very low grade, and the NFF would never recognize such a sham.
“That was an act of brigandage and the NFF fully dissociates itself from it. The electoral committee sent to the NFF a letter which they received from the Anambra State COVID-19 Task Force, requesting that the elections into the state FA and the local football councils be postponed, in line with the situation in the country, as the ban on sporting activities and mass gatherings was still alive.
“The same electoral committee issued a press statement on Monday, 27th July, 2020 informing the general public that the elections would no longer hold and regretted the inconvenience that the sudden postponement may have caused the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.
“In view of these, it is incomprehensible how anyone could have gone ahead with the charade they are calling ‘election’, and you begin to wonder who actually conducted the so-called election,” Gusau said on Tuesday.

