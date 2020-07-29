Sports
Minister Meets PTF On Sports Festival
A strong indication has emerged that the postponed Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin may still hold this year once there is a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister Of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume soon when it is safe to do so, even as plans have been concluded for a meeting between the ministry and the presidential task force to explore the possibilities.
Speaking on sports in Channels Television, on Monday, the Minister said “We have submitted our sports protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided. So very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of sporting activities . There is a possibility that the postponed in Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year”.
The minister further disclosed “ There are plans to have 20 athletes resume training at the High-Performance Centre in Port Harcourt in preparations for the Olympics. This is to enable them to get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown due to COVID-19 “ he said.
Sports
Wikki Tourists Signs Ogoh, Djondang
Wikki Tourists of Bauchi has secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League Season.
The signing of both players was confirmed by their representatives Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one year deal with Usman Ab’dallah’s team.
“Kelechi and Joel has signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to wikki tourist next season.”
Sports
GM Wants NNL To Be Restructured
General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Rasheed Balogun has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to reconstitute a leadership board for the nation’s second tier league as part of planning to reposition the NNL.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Balogun said the NFF need to, as a matter of urgent attention, seek means to effect a better and efficient running of the league which has been on hold even before the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Sports
NFF Affirms No Election In Anambra FA
The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that there has been no election into the executive committee of the Anambra State Football Association.
Chairman of Nigerian Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau minced no words in declaring that what took place in the state on Monday, 27th July, 2020 and which some stakeholders styled ‘an election’ was a charade of very low grade, and the NFF would never recognize such a sham.
“That was an act of brigandage and the NFF fully dissociates itself from it. The electoral committee sent to the NFF a letter which they received from the Anambra State COVID-19 Task Force, requesting that the elections into the state FA and the local football councils be postponed, in line with the situation in the country, as the ban on sporting activities and mass gatherings was still alive.
“The same electoral committee issued a press statement on Monday, 27th July, 2020 informing the general public that the elections would no longer hold and regretted the inconvenience that the sudden postponement may have caused the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.
“In view of these, it is incomprehensible how anyone could have gone ahead with the charade they are calling ‘election’, and you begin to wonder who actually conducted the so-called election,” Gusau said on Tuesday.
