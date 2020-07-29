Politics
I’ll Keep Making Appointments On Merit -Makinde
The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, declared yesterday that he would keep ensuring that his appointments are made based on merit rather than ethnic and religious biases.
The governor, who stated this while performing the swearing-in ceremony of the former State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as a permanent secretary, said that those seeking to always x-ray his appointments through religious and ethnic binoculars were wasting their time.
The governor also swore in the governing councils of six state-owned tertiary institutions at the Government House yesterday.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor, at the two events held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, stated that merit and competence would continue to be parameters for appointments into positions. He enjoined those working to divide the state through the manipulation of religion, to turn a new leaf, because, according to him, their efforts will always be an exercise in futility, as the people of the state will not yield to their deceit.
“To the folks that always look for loopholes, whatever we do they are quick to jump out there and carry placards, I make bold to say that they are completely useless to our people because if they are not, they won’t just criticise us; they can bring alternatives to the table. But they cannot divide this state on religious grounds,” he said.
Politics
I’m Pleased With APC’s Interim Leaders, Says Buhari
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday quoted President Muhammadu Buhari, as expressing satisfaction with the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congres’ interim leaders.
Shehu said the President made the remark at a virtual meeting he had with state governors elected on the platform of the party and members the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.
The presidential aide disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari interacts with APC governors, commends party caretakers.”
Recall that Adams Oshiomhole was recently suspended as the party’s national chairman.
In June, the party’s National Executive Committee met and dissolved the National Working Committee.
It then appointed the Yobe State governor and others as the chairman and members of the caretaker committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee.
Shehu said at the yesterday’s virtual interaction with the governors of the APC-controlled states with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, the President said he was pleased with the work that the caretaker committee has been doing.
He quoted the President as saying, “I am pleased with the chairman and the work of the committee. “He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. “I am happy with his personal efforts.”
He also quoted Buhari as appreciating the efforts of the APC governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States.
“I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as governors and had identified the right priorities,” Shehu said the President told the gathering.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, he said the governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, thanked Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.
Politics
Ondo Holds LG Polls, August 22
The suspended local government election in Ondo State has been scheduled to hold on August 22, 2020.
The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to hold in April 2020, was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin, while speaking at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, said the election would hold next month.
He said the choice of the date by the commission was in compliance with Section 25 of the Electoral Act which conferred on the commission the power to determine the date of the election.
Dinakin said, “Notice is hereby given that the poll for chairmanship and councilorship elections shall hold on Saturday, 22nd of August, 2020.
“Accreditation and voting start 8am on that day and close 3pm to give room for collation. All vehicular movement shall be restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period”.
Politics
Oshiomhole’s Attack On Obaseki Shows Ex- Gov Is Deceitful -PDP
The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday has taken a swipe at the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, saying he was a deceitful leader.
Referring to Governor Godwin Obaseki while addressing the APC supporters in Benin on Sunday, Oshiomhole said he sold a bad product to the people of Edo State in the 2016 election.
But at a press briefing on Monday, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, said Oshiomhole could not continue to hoodwink the electorate, adding that the people were wiser.
Nehikhare, who described Oshiomhole as a man full of deceit, said the former national chairman had again come out to beg Edo people for forgiveness, which was another ploy to deceive them.
He said, “We also noticed yesterday (Sunday) that the former chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, while apologising to Edo people, knelt for forgiveness. We are not amused and we find it ridiculous that a man who stood on a podium four years ago to condemn his candidate for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State has resurfaced singing his praises.
“But the same man is telling us he made a mistake four years ago. Edo people should ask; can this man be trusted? Edo people should not take him seriously.
In 2008, he talked about ending godfatherism but we all know it was a ruse; as his present-day actions do not suggest what he said then and shouldn’t be taken seriously.”
