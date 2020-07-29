Sports
GM Wants NNL To Be Restructured
General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Rasheed Balogun has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to reconstitute a leadership board for the nation’s second tier league as part of planning to reposition the NNL.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Balogun said the NFF need to, as a matter of urgent attention, seek means to effect a better and efficient running of the league which has been on hold even before the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Sports
Wikki Tourists Signs Ogoh, Djondang
Wikki Tourists of Bauchi has secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League Season.
The signing of both players was confirmed by their representatives Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one year deal with Usman Ab’dallah’s team.
“Kelechi and Joel has signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to wikki tourist next season.”
Sports
NFF Affirms No Election In Anambra FA
The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that there has been no election into the executive committee of the Anambra State Football Association.
Chairman of Nigerian Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau minced no words in declaring that what took place in the state on Monday, 27th July, 2020 and which some stakeholders styled ‘an election’ was a charade of very low grade, and the NFF would never recognize such a sham.
“That was an act of brigandage and the NFF fully dissociates itself from it. The electoral committee sent to the NFF a letter which they received from the Anambra State COVID-19 Task Force, requesting that the elections into the state FA and the local football councils be postponed, in line with the situation in the country, as the ban on sporting activities and mass gatherings was still alive.
“The same electoral committee issued a press statement on Monday, 27th July, 2020 informing the general public that the elections would no longer hold and regretted the inconvenience that the sudden postponement may have caused the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.
“In view of these, it is incomprehensible how anyone could have gone ahead with the charade they are calling ‘election’, and you begin to wonder who actually conducted the so-called election,” Gusau said on Tuesday.
Sports
Rivers United’s Players Hope To Be Honoured
There are expectations from players of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt that the Rivers State Government would host the team following its impressive performance, which saw it placed on second position on the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) table.
Tidesports gathered that the players were filled with high hopes and expectations that the sports loving governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will honour them at the appropriate time.
United was effectively fighting for the NPFL titled with 45 points, four points behind the league winners, Plateau United of Jos, before the impromptu stoppage of the league, occasioned by the novel Coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic.
They maintained their position after Points Per Game (PPG) formula used by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to end the League with 13 matches left.
The captain of the club, Festus Austin, said their intention was to lift the league trophy for the governor, but the league was stopped half way.
Austin made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that if not for the Covid19 pandemic,which ended the league suddenly his club would have won the league title.
“We thank God for everything, but our target was to win the league title for the governor, because that is the only way we can pay back the state government.
As a team, we are committed and determined to continue our impressive performance at the continental level,” Austin said.
The skipper further assured Rivers people that the club would bring glory to the state, as they are prepared to win trophies at all football competitions.
Tonye Orabere
