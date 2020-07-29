Business
FG Clears Benin, Jos, Sokoto Airports For Flight Operations
The Federal Government has cleared another four airports to resume commercial flight operations in line with the COVID-19 safety and security protocols.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure, saying ministerial approvals in and out of the airports would no longer be required.
The new entrants are Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto, following its approval on July 19. Birnin Kebbi Airport resumed on July 20, while Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin, were given approvals to resume operations on July 24.
The Minister, via his Twitter handle, said the recent approvals brought the total number of certified airports to 14.
“I am glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approval in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the remaining airports in due course,” he stated.
Sirika recounted that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were approved for domestic operations on July 8.
Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; and Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri, resumed on July 11.
Similarly, Victor Attah Airport, Uyo, opened on July 15, while Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; and Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar, have also opened.
Apparently taking advantage of more airports’ operational status, Arik Air resumed flight operations to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Yola Airport today. Both services will originate from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with connections to and from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Public Relations and Communications Manager of the carrier, Adebanji Ola, confirmed the schedule.
The airline will operate separate flights from Abuja to Kano and Yola. Flights from Abuja to Kano will operate four times weekly, while flights from Abuja to Yola will operate three times weekly.
Passengers travelling from Lagos can connect seamlessly to these services from Abuja.
Business
RSG Mulls Blueprint For Energy Needs
The Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has disclosed plans to fashion out a blue print and policies to develop the natural resources and energy potentials of the state.
The Hon. Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, gave the hints while speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in his office last Monday.
The commissioner said modalities would be mapped out to meet up the mandate of the ministry, which is expected to address the energy needs of the state.
He said that the move would also maximise the participation of Rivers people in the upstream/down stream sectors.
The state energy boss said that the move is part of the measures of meeting up the statutory responsibilities, disclosing that short term, medium term and long term development plans would be worked out, while the ministry would synergise with relevant stakeholders to meet up set goals.
He charged the staff of various departments in the ministry to work hard to achieve the objectives and mandate of the ministry.
Dr Medee also urged River people to key into the vision of the Rivers state Governor, in the mobilisation and harnessing of the natural resources of the state for economic growth.
He said: “His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is desirous to promote economic development in all sectors of the state economy.
This is why the Governor has inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business (EDB) committee with a charge to create the enabling environment for investment to strive in the state”.
Dr. Medee assured that the ministry would continue to protect the interest of Rivers people from arbitrary charges of N50 POS. by filling station owners, insisting that the fee was a merchant charge for the operators of the filling stations and not for customers.
Taneh Beemene
Business
VAT Generates N651.77bn In Six Months – NBS
A total of N651.77bn was generated from Value Added Tax in the first half of 2020, according to latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The NBS disclosed this last Monday in its report last “Sectoral distribution on Value Added Tax,” for the half year period of 2020.
Part of the report reads: “Sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax data for H1 2020 reflected that the sum of N651.77bn was generated as VAT in H1 2020 as against N600.98bn generated in H1 2019.
“This represents 8.45 per cent growth year-on-year.
Professional services generated the highest amount of VAT with N95.92bn generated and closely followed by other manufacturing generating N67.63bn, commercial and trading generating N31.10bn.
The report said mining generated the least, closely followed by textile and garment industry and pharmaceutical, soaps and toiletries with N127.58m, N499.19m and N648.78m generated respectively.
Out of the first half total, N335.82bn was classified as local non-import VAT while N161.74bn was classified as foreign non-import VAT.
The balance of N154.21bn was classified as NCS-import VAT.
Business
Don Charges FG On Economic Diversification
An academic and entrepreneur, Isaac Awajino, has advised the Federal Government to consider other sectors of the nation’s economy, especially the agricultural sector to relieve the oil and gas sector of heavy burden.
Awajino said this in reaction to the unstable oil prices in the international market and their negative effect on Nigeria’s economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He suggested that the Federal Government must aggressively drive the agricultural sector as an immediate alternative to the oil and gas sector not only as a business, adding that the education sector should be adequately equipped to churn out well rounded agriculturists.
According to him, “as a temporary measure, government must aggressively drive agriculture to immediately relieve the country from the massive effect of the Corona virus pandemic”.
He lamented that the agricultural sector, which he said was at one time Nigeria’s economic main stay, had been abundant for oil and gas.
He said “everybody abandoned agriculture and ran to oil and gas. There must be a sectoral realignment where each of these sectors would now spill over to cushion the effects of the unstable prices in the oil and gas sector. This would also mean occupational change for some people”.
Awajino noted with regret that the impact of the Coronavirus, pandemic was massive especially as it relates to the oil and gas sector as well as the micro economies.
He reasoned that a situation where 200 million people depend on oil and the production price of oil dwindles; it would poses a very big problem to that nation’s economy.
Talking about the impact of the economic downturn, he said “the first thing you should look at is, how it affects the common man on the street, who for now may not feel it. The policy makers need to go back to the drawing board and churn up policies that would help them to arrest the situation”.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
