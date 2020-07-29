FG Clears Benin, Jos, Sokoto Airports For Flight Operations

An academic and entrepreneur, Isaac Awajino, has advised the Federal Government to consider other sectors of the nation’s economy, especially the agricultural sector to relieve the oil and gas sector of heavy burden.

Awajino said this in reaction to the unstable oil prices in the international market and their negative effect on Nigeria’s economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He suggested that the Federal Government must aggressively drive the agricultural sector as an immediate alternative to the oil and gas sector not only as a business, adding that the education sector should be adequately equipped to churn out well rounded agriculturists.

According to him, “as a temporary measure, government must aggressively drive agriculture to immediately relieve the country from the massive effect of the Corona virus pandemic”.

He lamented that the agricultural sector, which he said was at one time Nigeria’s economic main stay, had been abundant for oil and gas.

He said “everybody abandoned agriculture and ran to oil and gas. There must be a sectoral realignment where each of these sectors would now spill over to cushion the effects of the unstable prices in the oil and gas sector. This would also mean occupational change for some people”.

Awajino noted with regret that the impact of the Coronavirus, pandemic was massive especially as it relates to the oil and gas sector as well as the micro economies.

He reasoned that a situation where 200 million people depend on oil and the production price of oil dwindles; it would poses a very big problem to that nation’s economy.

Talking about the impact of the economic downturn, he said “the first thing you should look at is, how it affects the common man on the street, who for now may not feel it. The policy makers need to go back to the drawing board and churn up policies that would help them to arrest the situation”.

