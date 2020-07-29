News
Eid-el-Kabir: FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared tomorrow and Friday, July 31, 2020, as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement issued, yesterday in Abuja, and signed on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah.
The minister while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.
He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
Aregbesola, “assured that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians”, and emphasized that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.
He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to battling the scourge of Covid-19 pandemic, Aregbesola asked for the cooperation of all Nigerians.
The minister stressed that the Federal Government will continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the nation’s full potentials.
He also advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the Covid-19 virus and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.
News
Rivers LGA Stakeholders Endorse Community Policing
Stakeholders In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have endorsed the proposed community policing programme of the Federal Government.
The stakeholders which comprised traditional rulers, community heads and security agencies also appealed for the dualisation of the Ahoada, Omoku, Okwuzi roads.
The meeting presided over by the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Ogba Chukwumelam Nnam Obi II said the local government area would work with relevant authorities to ensure the success of the government community policing programme.
He said the community policing programme of the government was timely in view of the security challenges in the country.
Nnam Obi urged the people of the area to support the security agencies including the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC) to keep miscreants away from the area.
The monarch stressed the need for the security agencies to fishout all kidnappers in the area, adding that there is no reason why OSPAC and the police cannot check the activities of kidnappers in the area.
He also urged for the dualisation of the Ahoada Omoku- Okwuzi road, stressing that even with the presence of multinational companies, the area has remain undeveloped, arguing that time had come for both the federal and state governments to improve infrastructural facilities in the area.
Also speaking , the Eze Egi Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the traditional rulers would work with relevant authorities to ensure a lasting peace in ONELGA.
Eze Wokoma also called on the chairman of Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government to improve its support to the security agencies to check reoccurrence of all incidences of killings in the areas.
The meeting was also attended by the Nze Obi of Egbema Evarestus Amuda and other recognized traditional rulers.
News
Rivers Citizens To Enjoy Potable Water, September
Residents of Rivers State will soon begin to access drinking water from their homes as Rivers State Government concludes plans to provide potable water to the people.
This follows the commencement of bidding for the laying of pipes to convey pipeborne water to residents of the state.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja revealed this while speaking on moves by the Rivers State Government to provide potable and safe water to the people.
Gogo Jaja said Governor Nyesom Wike was poised to ensure that work commenced by September this year.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development said the pipes would be laid along the roads to enable house owners connect water to their homes.
He also warned that water production companies that failed to register their water with the state government stood the risk of being stopped from operating in rivers state.
News
WAEC: NAPPS Hails FG Over Reopening Of Schools
The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has commended the Federal Government for approving the reopening of secondary schools.
Classes will resume from 4th August to allow SSS3 students in Nigeria prepare for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.
The examination had been scheduled to commence on the 17th August, 2020.
In a statement, yesterday, NAPPS President, Yomi Otubela, said the news was cheering for students, parents, teachers, school owners and other stakeholders.
The body thanked the Ministers at the Education Ministry for their roles and giving listening ears to concerns about the suspension.
NAPPS promised to take safety as a priority by ensuring that staff, students and visitors adhere strictly to the safety protocols and Covid-19 guidelines.
Otubela urged state governments to follow suit by calling an emergency virtual meeting of all stakeholders in both public and private schools.
He tasked them to further enlighten schools on what needs to be put in place having taken cognizance of their state peculiarities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
