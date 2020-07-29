COVID-19: RCCE Coordinator Wants EOCs In Rivers LGAs

We are at the peak of the rainy season again with its accompanying cold, catarrh, cough and fever ailments.

As usual, many people will be battling with how to curb the challenge now worsened with the spread of Covid 19. In short, most of the symptoms of coronavirus like sneezing and coughing can be confusing and instil fear into some people this period.

The challenge is compounded by lifestyle especially for those who are used to sleeping in air-conditioned rooms and fans. These can compound our cold symptoms.

Other sources of cold in most homes and offices include tiles and poor aeration. The tiles are usually cold and exposure to them can increase cold in the body. Therefore one is advised to put on foot wears or stockings since our foot contact cold.

Poorly aerated homes can cause ailment. The body needs fresh air to function properly. As the body becomes oxygenated it is able to withstand diseases. Poorly aerated homes can lead to fungus related like Catarrh, headaches and fever.

There are also some home remedies that would help you tackle common cold and cough this season. Besides treating common cold and cough effectively, these home remedies are also free from any side-effects. Below are some time tested remedies that will help you treat common cold and cough this season.

Ginger tea:

Ginger tea not only tastes good but also helps in treating common cold and cough. The tea helps in drying running and dripping nose, thus expelling phlegm from the respiratory tract. Among various health benefits of ginger, it is known to soothe common cold and speeds up the recovery process.

Mixture of lemon, cinnamon and honey:

Another effective home remedy for common cold and cough is a mixture of lemon, cinnamon and honey. This syrup effectively cures cold and cough.

How to make the syrup: In half spoon of honey, add a few drop of lemon and a pinch of cinnamon. Have this syrup twice a day to cure common cold and cough.

Drink luke-warm water often:

Drink luke-warm water frequently as it helps in fighting against common cold, cough and sore throat. Warm water reduces inflammation in the throat and helps in replenishing the fluids and infection out of the body.

Milk and turmeric:

An essential ingredient found in almost all Indian kitchens, turmeric has a strong antioxidant which helps in treating many health problems. Turmeric mixed in warm milk is a popular and effective way to fight against cold and cough. Drinking a glass of warm turmeric milk before sleeping helps in faster recovery from cold and cough.

Gargle with salt-water:

This is an age-old therapy that effectively treats cough and cold. Adding turmeric in this salt-water is also beneficial. Honey and brandy

Brandy is known to keep your chest warm as it increases body’s temperature and missing honey in brandy helps in fighting a cough. Just a teaspoon of brandy mixed with few drops of honey improves cough and common cold. Spiced tea.

Cloves, ginger and black pepper: While peparing your tea and this spiced tea is great for your health. These three ingredients play an important role in fighting a common cold and cough.

Honey, lime juice and warm water:

This is a perfect dose to improve digestion and for the circulation system. Adding honey to luke-lime water is the best solution in controlling common cold and cough.

Flaxseeds for cold and cough:

Flaxseeds are another effective remedy to cure common cold and cough. You can boil flaxseeds until it thickens and strain it. Add a few drops of lime juice and honey to it and consume the mixture for cold and cough relief. Ginger and salt

Cut ginger into small pieces and add salt to it. Chew these ginger pieces to fight cold, cough and a sore throat.

Sauté garlic:

Sauté a few garlic cloves in milk and consume this when warm. This can be a bitter concoction but has a great soothing impact for common cold and cough. Jaggery solution

Boil water with black pepper, cumin and jaggery to it. Consume this solution when warm and it will give you relief from chest congestion.

Carrot juice:

This uncommon home remedy is great to fight common cold and cough. It may sound strange but this interesting drink helps in relieving common cold and cough.