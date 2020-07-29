Sports
Club May Challenge Goalline Technology Failure In EPL
Bournemouth’s board is expected to discuss whether to pursue any legal challenge over the goalline technology error in the Aston Villa versus Sheffield United match in June.
Hawk-Eye apologised after the Blades were denied a goal in the match after the ball had crossed the line.
The match finished 0-0 and Villa ended the season one point above relegated Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The Cherries have a board meeting this week.
There has been no instruction to lawyers at this stage.
After the incident on 17 June, Hawk-Eye said in a statement: “The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost. This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.
“Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologises to the Premier League, Sheffield United and everyone affected by this incident.”
At the time the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said the video assistant referee did not intervene because of the “unique” circumstances and said it would review how a similar incident in the future can be handled.
‘Man Utd Next In Line For Title Challenge’
Manchester United is “the next team to go and challenge” for the Premier League title, claims Michael Owen, with the Red Devils needing only “a little bit more” in order to become serious contenders.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished as the best of the rest in 2019-20, with a timely run of form since the turn of the year seeing them wrap up third spot and Champions League qualification.
Liverpool and Manchester City have once again pulled well clear of the chasing pack, but they are there to be shot at and have an ambitious group of rivals looking to rein them in.
Chelsea has already spent big this summer in a bid to push themselves back into contention, with the promise of more to come at Stamford Bridge.
United is also looking to add in the transfer window and has shown that they are starting to get the right pieces of the puzzle in place.
Owen feels the Red Devils are the most likely to give Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola cause for concern, with Solskjaer requiring a few minor tweaks before the 13-time Premier League champions can set their sights on the ultimate prize once more.
We Have Faith In Rivers United – Eunisell GMD
The Group Managing Director (GMD)of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga has said that the company has faith in Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt to excel both domestically and in the continent next football season.
Eunisell Chemical Company is the front of shirt sponsors of the club.
He advised players of the team to stay within the guidelines of Coronavirus ( covid 19) pandemic, given by the National centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
The GMD stated that the club has performed credibly, as they maintained second position; even as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ended half due to the covid19 pandemic.
This was contained in a statement signed by Temitope Ojo and made available to Tidesports at the weekend.
“So far, Rivers United has done very well. They finished second position on the league table. Right now, I urge everyone at the club to stay within the guidelines of the health authorities.
We as company, we have faith in them and that is why we are proud to be associated with the club” Ikenga said.
The General Manager of the club, Okey Kpalukwu, commended Eunisell for backing through thick and thin, saying their contributions to the club cannot go unnoticed.
“Our partnership with Eunisell is one of a kind. This is something most clubs are looking forward to have and that is why we must commend Eunisell for this partnership has kept over the years with us.
They have not failed us and they have always shown a huge presence. This has boost the morale of the players” Kpalukwu said.
The general manager further said that the partnership has also opened new streams of income and promised that his club will not fail them.
Minister Meets PTF On Sports Festival
A strong indication has emerged that the postponed Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin may still hold this year once there is a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister Of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume soon when it is safe to do so, even as plans have been concluded for a meeting between the ministry and the presidential task force to explore the possibilities.
Speaking on sports in Channels Television, on Monday, the Minister said “We have submitted our sports protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided. So very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of sporting activities . There is a possibility that the postponed in Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year”.
The minister further disclosed “ There are plans to have 20 athletes resume training at the High-Performance Centre in Port Harcourt in preparations for the Olympics. This is to enable them to get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown due to COVID-19 “ he said.
