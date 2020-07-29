Niger Delta
Attack: JTF, Navy Officials Visit Jonathan
The Joint Task Force (JFT), code-named Operation Delta Safe and the Nigerian Navy on Monday visited former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following attack on the former president’s residence by unknown gunmen on Christmas eve.
They said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent reoccurrence of such attacks.
In attendance were the JTF Commander, Akinjide Akinrinade, a rear admiral and Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Saidu Garba, rear admiral and Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Felix Esekhile, a commodore, amongst others.
In his remarks, Mr Jonathan urged them to be thorough in their investigations.
“Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country,” Mr Jonathan said.
Carnival Is Business Venture In Nigeria
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said that carnival is a business venture in Nigeria as at today.
Ayade who spoke on the essence of the Bikers parade stated that apart from the Biker parade spicing up the event, the ceremony is organised to bring everybody together on a tripod.
“Before now the carnival was about entertainment, but now we are moving into a business. This is why we are introducing different contents that can at least bring the rich and wealthy ones to Calabar”.
Speaking on the theme “humanity” the state Governor stated that the number of Bikers that came out to participate in the parade goes a long way to tell that the carnival has come to stay.
On why he invited the bikers Ayade said, “They are here to deepen and spend money in Calabar because we want to bring economy into the carnival”.
The Governor urged the people to have humanity at the back of their minds as they go about enjoying the carnival.
“So, let people enjoy themselves and have humanity at the back of their mind”.
“Even in this nature let them remember that the theme for this year is Humanity. Love for fellow human beings, providing a shoulder for a weaker person and the vulnerable to lean on.”
The Governor charged those participating in the carnival Calabar Bikers parade to at all time offer their shoulders to vulnerable fellow countrymen who are in dire need of a shoulder to lean on.
Business Mogul Renews Call On Oil Multinationals To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta
Oil multinationals operating in the Niger Delta have been called upon for the umpteenth time to relocate their headquarters to the region.
The renewed call was made by Ambassador Anthony Ejiofor while addressing women during the distribution of food items worth over one million naira to widows and indigent folks in Warri, Delta State.
The Warri-based business mogul opined that if the oil multinationals relocated their head offices to the Niger Delta, the region could be healed of ravaging poverty.
Ejiofor, who is the Chief Executive Officer of LightWorld & Industries Nigeria Ltd, said that the philanthropic gesture was part of his corporate social responsibility to the host community where he plies his trade.
Ejiofor said that he had been doing it for the past five years, adding that the over 300 persons benefited from this year’s largesse.
“What the oil companies are doing in the Niger Delta region is bad. All the headquarters of oil companies should relocate to the region because these are the people feeling the impact of pollution and environmental degradation.
“I have said that as long as my businesses are here, we will continue to perform our social cooperate responsibility to the people because I am also benefiting from them.
“We are targeting the widows and the less privileged in the society. We owe as a duty to help the less privileged in the society.
“We want to encourage other business owners in Warri to also key into what we are doing for the less privileged in the society,” he said.
Ejiofor commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for creating an enabling business environment in the state.
“As an economist, I know how the economy works and I can confidently tell you that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has been able to balance the economy and he had brought a lot of confidence to investors.
“We are doing what we are doing today because of what governor Okowa had put in place,” he said.
The business mogul said that plan was underway to extend the humanitarian gesture of the scholarship for children of the widows.
“We are looking at giving University scholarships to children of the widows in the society because we believe that once we empower one person in the family that person can empower others,” he said.
Cleric Tasks Govt On Rural Dev
The General Overseer of Home of God Vineyard Mission Port Harcourt, Rt. Rev. James Egbe has called on governments at all levels in the country to focus more attention on the development of rural areas in the forth coming year.
Bishop Egbe who said this in an interview with newsmen at the end of the 2019 annual mountain camp programme of the church in Port Harcourt, blamed the series of violence being witnessed across the country in recent times on the continuous neglect of rural communities by successive administrations in the country.
The cleric argued that siting development projects in the rural areas would check the high rate of rural-urban migration as well as improve the economies of rural communities.
Egbe also called on Christian leaders to give more attention to winning of souls for Christ in the new year instead of focusing on earthly thing.
He regretted that most churches are focusing attention on prosperity rather than soul winning.
Egbe said the annual mountain camp programme was being organised by the church to thank God for the outgoing year as well as seek his blessings and guidance in the new year.
Earlier in his sermon, Ven. Rev. Gladman Amadi said Christ represents the eternal hope of mankind.
Ven. Rev. Amadi also stressed the need for Christians and non Christians to cultivate the virtue of love and honesty, adding that the social unrest bedeviling the society will be reduced if there is love among members of the society.
The cleric who is also the chairman of Retired Permanent Secretaries Rivers State called on government to create enabling environment for investment.
He also advised young people not to wait on government alone, but should think of how to contribute positively to the development of the society.
