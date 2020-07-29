Featured
$500m Chinese Loan: Reps Summon Amaechi, Others Over Railway Contracts
The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Ameachi, his Communications and Finance counterparts, Dr Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs Zainab Ahmed to provide answers on $500million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country.
The House Committee on Treaties, headed by Rep. Nicholas Ossai (Delta-PDP), also wants the government appointees, to provide details on the agreement signed between the Federal Ministry of Transport and the CCECC in respect of some railway projects in the country.
The projects are the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano railways lines.
Also, summoned alongside the ministers is the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha.
Ossai, who issued the summons, said they are expected to appear on August 17, unfailingly with details of the contracts concerned.
According to Ossai, the House would need details on the agreement between the Federal Ministry of Transport and ZTE (Nig) Ltd in respect of the provision of community actions and signalling equipment for the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri line.
Also, the ministers are to provide details of the agreement between Federal Ministry of Transport and the China Railway Construction Company International (CRCCI) in respect of the Itakoe-Abuja line/ New Port in Warri project.
At its sitting, yesterday, the committee raised alarm over alleged waiver of Nigeria’s sovereignty in the government concessions loan agreement on Nigeria National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase II project between the government of Nigeria, represented by the Federal Ministry of Finance (borrower) and the Export-Import Bank of China (lender) dated September 5, 2018.
The committee specifically cited Article 8(1) of the agreement, which states that “the borrower hereby irrevocably waives any immunity on the grounds of sovereign or otherwise for itself or its property in connection with any arbitration proceeding pursuant to Article 8(5), thereof with the enforcement of any arbitral award pursuant thereto, except for the military assets and diplomatic assets”.
But in his presentation, the Minister for Transportation, Chibuike Ameachi, said the loan being sourced by his ministry is a total of $500million to complete the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, which he put at a total of $849million, with $349million as counterpart funding.
He explained that because China, which is giving the loan is sensitive and monitoring happenings in Nigeria, the House committee might wish to give him till end of December when all the loan would have been received.
Amaechi argued that the constant investigations by the National Assembly might give the impression that a part of the government does not approve of the loan and the Chinese government may withdraw the loan.
He said if this happens “some parts of the country will suffer.”
He added that the railway projects (Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kano) are yet to be completed and these will be affected Amaechi appealed to the committee to consider national interest in carrying out their oversight function.
He said if the Chinese government gets to know that there is a disagreement between the executive and the legislature concerning the loans, the process may be truncated.
“My fear is that if this probe continues, at the end of the day, some sections of the country may suffer. In oversight, there is what is called national interest. But in asking questions on these loans now, it may jeopardize these loans. The Lagos- Ibadan is not completed; the Ibadan-Kano is not completed.
“Let the government of China not say there us a disagreement in government on this loan and so we will not give this loan. So, I appeal to the chairman to give us from now till December, when we are likely to secure the loans. Then, from January, February, you can resume this investigation”.
Amaechi’s plea was not taken as the committee chairman insisted that the minister should return to the committee on August 17 with other ministers to give details of the contract agreements. He said, “we are looking for transparency, which is what the Chinese government wants. So, we will like to have the pre-payment plans from these loans.
“Most of these contracts signed by the government are not known by the National Assembly as provided for in the DMO Act, and we are supposed to know. We need to know how many Chinese are involved in these projects and their expertise.
“In the documents, we have seen there are variations in interest rates. Why do you sign these documents at the same time with different interest rates”.
Similarly, the Senate, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, her counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to appear before it over the N2.7trillion legacy projects of the Federal Government.
Also summoned were the contractors handling the legacy projects which included the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge.
The Senate Committee on Finance led by Senator Solomon Adeola gave the summons after a meeting with the management of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), led by its Managing Director, Uche Orji.
Adeola, who spoke on behalf of the Senate panel, said the committee needed those being summoned to provide information about the variations that had taken place on the projects and the approving authorities.
He also said the panel would need to know details of the agreements signed between the Federal Government and the contractors before the NSIA took over the projects.
There has been an existing tripartite agreement between the NSIA, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Works on the Legacy projects.
The Senate summon was sequel to the disclosure by the MD of the NSIA that his agency had no details of the agreements signed on the projects before he took over.
He said, “On the issue of funding, by virtue of the information at my disposal and by what the finance minister made me to understand, is that you are playing critical roles by providing funds for the legacy projects. As of today, two years down the line, only $300million is in the books, this cause for concern.
“We believe that funding is critical to these projects. If the funding is not there, there is no way we can achieve those time frame that you have set out for the completion of the projects.
“On that note, we would be bringing on board, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Works and Housing, the Managing Director of the NSIA, the Accountant General of the Federation, and the contractors who should be invited by the Minister of Works.”
Featured
Cancelled Ballon d´Or Not Fair On Players – Bayern Chief
Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that the decision for there to be no 2020 Ballon d’Or winner is “not very fair”, as he feels Robert Lewandowski could have claimed the award.
France Football announced last week it would not select the world’s best player this year due to a “lack of sufficient fair conditions” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The global crisis caused the sport to come to a standstill in March, although the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and Bundesliga were among the competitions to restart.
France’s Ligue 1 was one of the leagues that were not completed, however, playing into the decision not to go ahead with the award.
Lewandowski has scored 51 goals in all competitions in the best season of his career, helping Bayern to win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, while a treble bid remains very much alive in the Champions League.
Rummenigge thinks he would have been a worthy Ballon d’Or winner.
“I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career,” Rummenigge told a news conference on Monday.
“Unfortunately, France Football cancelled the Ballon d’Or, which we are not very happy [about]. In the end, it’s not very fair, not just for Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won.
“I believe it’s very important that in a season that, except the French league, [were] performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d’Or to the best footballer in the world.
“Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career.”
Lewandowski has never been in the top three at the annual awards, but was fourth in 2015 after an excellent first season at Bayern.
Barcelona great Lionel Messi won the 2019 Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time.
Featured
S’South Completely PDP, Wike Insists …Says Nobody Can Rig Edo Poll …As Secondus, Tambuwal Mock Oshiomhole On Godfatherism
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that South-South Zone completely belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to him, the people of the region would not allow any other political party to have a foothold in the area any more.
Wike stated this last Saturday during the flag-off of the PDP campaign for the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship Election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.
The governor, who is chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election, also declared that godfatherism was over in Edo.
“The people of Edo State must reject godfatherism because nobody can rig the September 19 governorship election in the state.
“Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is making a u-turn to lick his vomit by presenting a candidate he earlier rejected and castigated.
“Today, we are here to tell the people of Edo State that they should not be afraid because nobody can rig the forthcoming election.
“Today is the end of godfatherism in Edo State. I want to thank Governor Godwin Obaseki for refusing to dance to the tune of godfatherism.
“Four years ago, Adams Oshiomhole said he cannot trust the PDP governorship candidate (Osagie Ize-Iyamu) that he was rusticated from school.
“Today, Oshiomhole is coming back to present the same person to Edo people on the platform of APC. He thinks Edo people are fools. I challenge Edo people not to vote any person presented to them by Oshiomhole,” he stated.
Wike assured that as the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election, he would be in Edo State during the election to ensure that the state was returned to PDP.
He noted the outstanding performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last four years in the development of Edo State, and urged the people of Edo State to come out enmasse and vote for the PDP candidate during the election.
“As the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, I will be in Edo State. We will make sure that everything needed will be done to return the state to PDP.
“You should all come out and vote on September 19, and as you vote, you wait and defend your votes.
“Governor Obaseki has done well in the last four years. You should not allow anybody to deceive you again. APC has no candidate. The only person who thinks that the party is running an election is Oshiomhole,” he said.
Also speaking, the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal described Edo State as strategic to the nation, and called on Edo people to always remain steadfast and resolute.
Tambuwal, who took a swipe at former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for condemning godfatherism and turning back to practice it, however, urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to hold onto God and the people of Edo State to defeat the enemies of the state as he did in Sokoto State.
He also called on the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmoud to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Prof Attahiru Jega, who ensured that free and fair election was conducted in Edo State which enabled Oshiomhole to govern for eight years.
Tambuwal also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that his anti-corruption crusade affects the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election in order to ensure peace and stability in the state.
Presenting the PDP flag to the party’s Governorship candidate and Governor of Edo State, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, described Obaseki as an accomplished gentleman and performer.
Secondus, who noted that the party was proud of PDP governors in view of their high standing performance in governance, said they were the reason democracy was thriving in the country.
He stated that the nation was at a crossroads, and appealed to Buhari to ensure that free and fair elections hold in the country.
Responding, the PDP governorship candidate and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki said the mandate given to him marked the transformation of the state and Nigeria.
He appealed to Edo people to come out and exercise their franchise by voting PDP on September 19, and promised to sustain the tempo of his developmental strides in his second tenure.
The flag-off was also attended by the Governors of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Oyo, Engineer Seyi Makinde; Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed; Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; as well as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi.
Featured
Military Retirees Blow Hot Over Unpaid Entitlements, Plan Protest
Retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces are threatening to stage a protest in Abuja and state capitals across the country to draw attention to their grievances.
The military retirees, under the auspices of Military Veteran Affairs, in a statement, at the weekend, accused the authorities of being insensitive on their issues, saying that they had no alternative than to embark on the protest.
The veterans listed their grievances to include the failure of the military to pay up three main outstanding entitlements, including the balance of 2017/2018 arrears.
They also demanded the payment of the new minimum wage consequential adjustment as well as its arrears dating from April, 2019, requesting relevant authorities to furnish them with information on the modality for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance.
The retired officers further called on the military authorities for health insurance scheme to cover treatment of service-related injuries and disabilities.
Speaking on efforts to draw attention to their grievances, the veterans’ spokesperson, Abiodun Durowaiye Herbert, said their group met the Director of Veterans Affairs, Maj-Gen L.F. Abdullahi, on July 21.
“We were told by the DVAD of three separate committees that had been set up to look into various areas of veterans welfare even before our letter to the HMOD got to him”, stressing that “our planned action come 1st week of August may stall efforts to get positive results arising from the welfare plans by the current administration”, he said.
“So, I, on behalf of our team, asked the General: ‘How could they set up 3 committees to better our welfare, yet we are not aware of it, and we are also not represented in those 3 committees?’”, he argued.
Nevertheless, he said that mobilisation for the protest, scheduled for August, would continue.
