2023: Katsina PDP Optimistic About Reclaiming Power
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State says it will return to the Government House at the conclusion of the scheduled 2023 general elections to correct what the party describes as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.
Speaking on Monday night at the conclusion of its state primary election, the PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, said that ‘the Katsina people have since realised that they made a mistake voting the APC into power but they are ready to correct that mistake in 2023.’
According to him, the APC government has received over N500 billion from the Federation Account since 2015 with little or no capital projects to explain the allocation.
Majigiri said that ‘the Ibrahim Shehu Shema PDP administration constructed the orthopaedic hospital, the Ring Road, the new stadium, and the Al-Umma Government House which has been renamed after a single person.
‘If you go round the Katsina State capital, there is no project worth N3 billion executed by the APC government since 2015.
‘Everything you see today was done by the PDP administration under the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Ibrahim Shehu Shema.
‘Tell me which capital projects in this State that the APC can claim the credit for executing. The State secretariat, the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, the Umaru Musa YarAdua University and the Turai Yar’Adua Hospital, and many more were all built by the PDP,’ Majigiri said.
A total of 3,601 delegates participated in the State Congress, supervised by a PDP national electoral committee headed by Mr Chika Nwaozuzu.
However, reports indicate that a cross-section of aggrieved members of the PDP in the State boycotted the congress alleging irregularities in the conduct.
According to a chieftain of the party, Rufai Safana, ‘nomination forms to contest the various positions were either sold or given out free of charge to select candidates loyal to the immediate past Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.
Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Fight, Not Waning – FG
The Federal Government says recent allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies are not a sign that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption is waning.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the position on yesterday in Abuja at a media briefing on the state of the nation.
The minister reiterated that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of the Administration, is alive and well.
“As you are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC.
“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the Administration’s fight against Corruption is waning.
“In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched onto the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile!” he said.
The minister noted that the revelations, especially the investigation of the nation’s anti-corruption Czar, have shown that the Administration is not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet.
He said the revelations have equally shown that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption by the government.
“Unlike the PDP, we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who faces corruption allegations.
“Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration.
Kogi West: Dino Melaye Loses In Appeal Court
Former Kogi West senatorial district representative at the Senate, Dino Melaye, has disclosed that he lost his election petition against Senator Smart Adeyemi in the Court of Appeal.
Our correspondent had reported that Melaye had said he was heading to the Court of Appeal after the Kogi State Election Tribunal dismissed his petition against Senator Smart Adeyemi.
The Tribunal said Melaye’s petition lacks merits, saying that the former lawmaker failed to prove that he scored majority of the lawful votes in the November 16, 2019, senatorial election in the state.
However, the senator in a tweet via his official Twitter account yesterday revealed that he lost his petition at the Court of Appeal.
He also said that God will do a new thing in his own time while thanking his fans for their continuous support.
He said “I lost my election petition in the Court of Appeal this afternoon.
“God is always right. He will do a new thing in His own time.
“There will be a new order and the judgement did not in anyway erase the rigging, bloodletting, killings and violence that dominated the election.
“I thank the ever courageous people of Kogi West who truly voted for me.
“I love you all and God bless you. God be praised forever and my Faith in Him remain constant, SDM.”
Ondo Poll: Akeredolu Picks Lucky Ayedatiwa As Running Mate
The hope of no fewer than 10 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State eyeing the deputy governorship seat were dashed yesterday by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Akeredolu, according to a reliable source, has forwarded the name of a former representative of the state on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa,as his running mate for the October 10 election to INEC on Monday to beat the deadline which was yesterday.
High wire politicking had characterised who should occupy the seat after the former deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, resigned from the party but refused to abdicate the seat.
Our source reliably gathered that those interested in the position went as far as lobbying party national leaders across the country and even the wife of the governor, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, to put in a word for them.
Those that showed interest according to findings include Chief Paul Akintelure, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, a former chairman of Federal Character Commission, Hon.Abayomi Sheba, a former governorship aspirant in the 2016 election, Hon. Akinrinsola Odunayo, a former governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, a former council chairman, Hon.Otito Atikase, Princess Oladuni Odu, a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan amongst others.
Three persons, Princess Odu, Chief Akintelure and Ayedatiwa were shortlisted last weekend but the inner caucus of the governor zeroed down on Lucky Ayedatiwa following the pressure from a close acquittance of the governor.
Akeredolu according to sources decided to go for one of the traditional members of the party and not anyone with the antecedent of the Peoples Democratic Party following his experience with his estranged deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi moved from PDP to the APC four years ago.
