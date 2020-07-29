2023: Katsina PDP Optimistic About Reclaiming Power

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State says it will return to the Government House at the conclusion of the scheduled 2023 general elections to correct what the party describes as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Speaking on Monday night at the conclusion of its state primary election, the PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, said that ‘the Katsina people have since realised that they made a mistake voting the APC into power but they are ready to correct that mistake in 2023.’

According to him, the APC government has received over N500 billion from the Federation Account since 2015 with little or no capital projects to explain the allocation.

Majigiri said that ‘the Ibrahim Shehu Shema PDP administration constructed the orthopaedic hospital, the Ring Road, the new stadium, and the Al-Umma Government House which has been renamed after a single person.

‘If you go round the Katsina State capital, there is no project worth N3 billion executed by the APC government since 2015.

‘Everything you see today was done by the PDP administration under the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

‘Tell me which capital projects in this State that the APC can claim the credit for executing. The State secretariat, the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, the Umaru Musa YarAdua University and the Turai Yar’Adua Hospital, and many more were all built by the PDP,’ Majigiri said.

A total of 3,601 delegates participated in the State Congress, supervised by a PDP national electoral committee headed by Mr Chika Nwaozuzu.

However, reports indicate that a cross-section of aggrieved members of the PDP in the State boycotted the congress alleging irregularities in the conduct.

According to a chieftain of the party, Rufai Safana, ‘nomination forms to contest the various positions were either sold or given out free of charge to select candidates loyal to the immediate past Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.