Niger Delta
RSG, World Bank, EU Flag Off Micro Projects In Rivers Communities
The Rivers State Government in collaboration with the World Bank/European Union (EU) has flagged off the construction of micro projects in six Rivers communities.
The communities are Ogoloma, Koko-Ama and Ogbogbo in Okrika Local Government Area, as well as Umukikpe, Obeakpu and Igwuruta communities in Oyigbo, Omuma and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.
The projects include teachers quarters and water project in Koko Ama, perimeter fencing of community primary school and foot bridges at Ogoloma and classroom building at Community Secondary School, Ogbogbo.
The rest are, building of corpers lodge and provision of furniture in Obeakpu Ndoki in Oyigbo Local Government Area, provision of furniture and renovation of school hall at Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area as well as the renovation of town hall at Umuikikpe in Omuma Local Government Area.
The project Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDPS-PIU), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, States Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said the projects were designed to put smiles on the faces of people in remote communities in the state.
“The SEEFOR Rivers CDDS-PIU MCCA which is an agency of the state Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget/Economic Planning is saddled with the responsibility of putting smiles on the faces of the inhabitants of the remotest and poorest of the poor communities.
“It is believed that the micro-projects we are launching today will definitely alleviate the sufferings of the rural dwellers in the remotest and poorest communities in the state when completed”, he said.
Representatives of the six communities thanked the state government and World Bank for the gesture, adding that it will boost the economy of their areas.
Niger Delta
Delta Empowers Youths With Starter Packs, Grants
The Delta Job and Wealth Creation programme has presented tools and take off grants to 107 successful participants in its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP).
The beneficiaries, who were trained in Fashion Design, Photography, Catering and Hairdressing, received electricity generators and ¦ 96,000 microcredit each to rent a shop.
Our correspondent reports that the fashion designers received industrial sewing and weaving machines, cutting table, electric iron, the photographers got cameras and laptops, while caterers were given oven, gas cookers, industrial pots and deep freezers.
Presenting the starter packs to the beneficiaries at the weekend in Asaba, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, commended the trainees for successfully completing the programme despite COVID-19.
Represented by STEP Coordinator, Onyeisi Nkenchor, Ebo attributed the success of the training to state government’s commitment to entrepreneurship development and willingness of the people to be trained.
“In spite of the harsh economic realities in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor has kept to his promise of establishing them with starter packs.
“More than 95 per cent of you were successful in the completion of Proficiency Test, which was a clear indication that you participated actively during the training.
“Today, 107 of you are being established in Fashion and Textiles Design; Audio Visual and Photography; Hairdressing, Makeover and Braiding,” Ebo said.
He said that the starter pack was government’s grant, while the shop rent was a microcredit with a six-month moratorium payable within 24 months.
He said that the facility was structured in a way that it could easily be repaid by the recepients.
He advised the participants to take their businesses seriously in order to maximise the opportunity and reduce the unemployment rate in the state.
Niger Delta
Again, Gunmen Attack Bakassi Villages, Loot Property
The Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State has again come under attack by gunmen said to have dressed in police and Nigerian Customs Service uniforms.
Our correspondent gathered that the incident, which happened at Ikot Ebok village, near Ikang, headquarters of Bakassi Local Government Area happened exactly one month after suspected militants attacked a police check point in Bakassi, killing a police inspector.
It was also gathered that during the latest attack, the suspected dare-devils manhandled Ikot Ebok residents, burgled homes and shops and carted away bags of rice, money and household items.
A resident, who gave his name as Effiong Monday, described the incident as “a regular occurrence in and around the neighbourhood,” adding, “But this particular one where they came in police and customs uniforms, fully armed, shooting and beating up people in the night, was stunning.”
Speaking, the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area, Amboni Iyadim, Mr. Frank Inyang said the council was yet to receive full report on the attack.
Recall that at least eight gunmen had, last week also, stormed a granite construction site located at Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area with three tinted cars including an Audi and a Camry, abducted four Chinese nationals and killed a police officer attached to the Chinese.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
IYC Wants INEC To Fill Diri, Deputy’s Seats
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-election to fill the vacant seats in the Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts.
The two seats were occupied by Sen. Douye Diri and Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor before being sworn in on February 14 as Bayelsa Governor and Deputy, following a Supreme Court judgment that sacked the erstwhile Governor-elect David Lyon.
The Chairman of Central zone of the IYC, Mr Kennedy Olorogun made the call in a letter addressed to the Chairman of INEC and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.
Olorogun, who in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen asked INEC to urgently fix a date for the election, lamented that its delay had deprived the people in the area of proper representation at the Senate.
“We write to express the fears and predicament of our people to you and to draw your attention to the lack of representation of the people of the Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts at the National Assembly.
“Recall that pursuant to the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Sen. Douye Diri and Sen. Degi Eremienyo and others.
“ Diri and Ewhrudjakpor were sworn in as governor and deputy of Bayelsa on the February14, thereby making their seats at the Senate vacant.
“In effect, it is about six months now since the seats occupied by the two became vacant thereby leaving the people of Bayelsa West and Central without representation at the Senate”, the letter read in parts.
