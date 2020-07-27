RSG, World Bank, EU Flag Off Micro Projects In Rivers Communities

The Delta Job and Wealth Creation programme has presented tools and take off grants to 107 successful participants in its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP).

The beneficiaries, who were trained in Fashion Design, Photography, Catering and Hairdressing, received electricity generators and ¦ 96,000 microcredit each to rent a shop.

Our correspondent reports that the fashion designers received industrial sewing and weaving machines, cutting table, electric iron, the photographers got cameras and laptops, while caterers were given oven, gas cookers, industrial pots and deep freezers.

Presenting the starter packs to the beneficiaries at the weekend in Asaba, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, commended the trainees for successfully completing the programme despite COVID-19.

Represented by STEP Coordinator, Onyeisi Nkenchor, Ebo attributed the success of the training to state government’s commitment to entrepreneurship development and willingness of the people to be trained.

“In spite of the harsh economic realities in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor has kept to his promise of establishing them with starter packs.

“More than 95 per cent of you were successful in the completion of Proficiency Test, which was a clear indication that you participated actively during the training.

“Today, 107 of you are being established in Fashion and Textiles Design; Audio Visual and Photography; Hairdressing, Makeover and Braiding,” Ebo said.

He said that the starter pack was government’s grant, while the shop rent was a microcredit with a six-month moratorium payable within 24 months.

He said that the facility was structured in a way that it could easily be repaid by the recepients.

He advised the participants to take their businesses seriously in order to maximise the opportunity and reduce the unemployment rate in the state.