Reps Move To Cushion Effects Of COVID-19

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has pledged the commitment of the house to make laws that would cushion the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila made the pledge at the weekend in Abuja at a retreat on the Revised Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives organised by the house.

Our source reports that the revised Legislative Agenda of the House is entitled “Our Contract With Nigerians.”

The agenda narrows down legislative actions to focus on health, education security and agriculture, among other critical sectors of the economy.

Gbajabiamila said that a year ago, when the house set out to develop the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives, it was with the knowledge that Nigeria was faced with profound challenges and the need to find solutions.

He said that the house produced and adopted a Legislative Agenda that was ambitious in its scope and innovative in its purpose.

“We took a critical look at our present circumstances and proposed solutions that sought to go beyond surface fixes.

“It was intended to address the core of our most pressing national problems and provide the right answers to the unresolved questions of our nationhood.

“However, in all our planning and imagining, we did not know that the world will soon change drastically, in ways that we could not then conceive and with consequences beyond our wildest imagination.

“As a consequence of the new realities imposed on us by the COVID–19 pandemic, the question then is, how do you achieve your ambitions in a world where the signposts of certainty have moved so far that we can barely even see them, or recognise where they used to be?, he said.