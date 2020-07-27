Politics
PDP Condemns Attack On Obaseki, Fingers APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Edo State has condemned last Saturday’s attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s entourage at the Oba of Benin’s Palace.
Chairman of the party campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, who addressed journalists in Benin City, yesterday said, “the attack was a plot to eliminate Governor Obaseki, national officials of PDP and some PDP governors.”
He also stated that the attackers’ aim was to “drive fear into Governor Obaseki and the people, so that they will not come out on election day.”
Orbih, who further described the attack as a political mutiny, called on security agents to ensure that those connected with the attack are arrested and prosecuted.
Gunshots were fired and cars smashed during the mayhem, while scores of persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Orbih accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership as sponsors and masterminds of the mayhem.
The PDP officials had accompanied the Edo governor to the palace to intimate the monarch, Oba Ewuare II of governor Obaseki’s intention to seek re- election on September 19.
Whilst at the palace, some youths gathered at the palace entrance gate, chanting pro and anti-PDP songs.
Continuing, Orbih said: “PDP visit was officially communicated to the palace, various security agencies according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.
According to him, “From official records, the APC has no event anywhere in the state, yesterday (Saturday).
“The attack was carefully organised to eliminate the entire PDP leadership in Nigeria and it’s capable of breeding inter-state war because of the targeted governors.
“Those wearing PDP-sponsored caps and emblems were attacked. And it must be condemned by well-meaning Nigerians,” he added.
Politics
Ondo Poll: PDP Considers Jegede/Agboola Ticket
There are indications that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has begun moves to make its candidate in Ondo State October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, to run with the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.
Investigations by our source showed that the party was encouraged by Ajayi’s performance during last governorship primary.
Jegede had 888 votes while Ajayi, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress a few weeks ago, had 657. The result of others who participated were: Eddy Olafeso (175), Banji Okunomo (90), Olabode Ayorinde (95) and Boluwaji Kunlere (33).
Ajayi is believed to be a grass roots politician and could sway votes in favour of the PDP, especially from his senatorial district if he is convinced to join the Jegede team.
The deputy governor was said to have felt betrayed by some of the aspirants, especially those from his senatorial district who refused to step down.
He was however said to have accepted the outcome of the primary in good faith.
A national officer of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We are going to discuss with him and our governorship candidate. We want the two of them to work together.
“All the governorship aspirants have to be on the same page with the party to enable us defeat the incumbent in the state.”
When contacted, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the candidate would be given a freehand to pick his running mate. He said the party would not impose any candidate on him, adding that “running with Ajayi could be an advantage because of the support he has”.
Politics
Tambuwal Warns INEC Against Rigging Edo Election
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal at the weekend warned against rigging the Edo State September 19 governorship election.
Tambuwal warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to avoid election rigging by conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.
He issued the warning during the official launch of the PDP governorship campaign by the party’s National Campaign Council led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Benin, the Edo State capital.
He said, “I want to call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to take a cue from the elections conducted by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, where the doctrine of one man, one vote was adhered to strictly in all elections.
“Do not allow anybody to use you to achieve their political aim and ambition,” he said.
Tambuwal also called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to fail in delivering free and fair electoral process to Nigerians and the people of Edo.
“Let that be your legacy to Nigerians. Edo is a strategic and important state in the history of Nigeria.”
According to him, no one man can come to Edo and claim superiority over others, we will ensure that those who want to rig this election do not succeed.
“We gave Governor Godwin Obaseki some lessons on how to demobilise godfathers because we knew that a day like this will come.
“I urge you all to continue to hold on to God Almighty because God never fails. That was what we did in Sokoto and we won the state,” he said.
Politics
CUPP Berates Buhari Over Mali Trip
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his trip to Mali to broker peace in the political crisis in the country.
The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, charged President to think of how to address the security and other challenges confronting the country, before wanting to help other countries.
Ikenga stated that President Buhari should be more concerned about the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in the North East and his home state, Kastina, before attempting to help another country to solve its problems.
According to him, “President Buhari’s journey to Mali is like the journey of a man whose house is on fire, but decided to be chasing rats. Buhari decided to take fresh air after months of hibernating in Aso Rock by going to far away Mali to resolve their crisis when his backyard Katsina, which is his home state and 20 other states in Nigeria have been taken over by bandits and insurgents with soldiers and citizens being killed.
“We call on President Buhari to leave Mali’s problem and face the many problems currently threatening Nigeria’s continued existence squarely.
“We wish to remind President Buhari that the country he was elected to govern is currently facing a situation similar or worse than that of Mali, hence the President’s charity should begin at home.
“In case if he pretends not to be aware, the CUPP is calling President Buhari’s attention to the fact the increasingly worsening security situation which include insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West as well as kidnapping, armed robbery and other security challenges in other parts of the country, if not tackled headlong, may soon consume Nigeria.”
