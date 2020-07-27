NOA Sensitises Emohua LGA On COVID-19

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Rivers State has carried out a Community Sensitisation Campaign on COVID-19 and incessant rape cases in Nigeria in Emohua Local Government Area.

The event was kicked off with an advocacy visit to the Paramount Ruler of Rumuji clan, Eze Ohia Christian O. Elechi and a sensitisation campaign to Elele Alimini and Ahia Nkwo Market. (Rumuche)

NOA Assistant Director, Mr Taylor Harry who was accompanied by NOA officers in charge of Emohua with staffers of the agency enlisted the support of the traditional rulers in the campaign to check rape and other social vices against women in the society.

Mr Harry harped on the need to eliminate all social vices that traumatise women, as he pointed out that the rights of women supposed to be protected for a better society.

He said,” when women are cared for and treated well, the family and the community improves for the better.”

The NOA official described rape on women and girls as criminal and inhuman action that should be totally eliminated in any modern society.

He enjoined the traditional ruler and his chiefs to educate their subjects on penalties attached with rape as they are expected to make it a taboo in their community.

Soliciting the support of the royal father on the fight against Coronavirus (Covid 19), Mr Harry explained that the disease is no respected of persons, age or colour and as such, urged for compliance to health protocols and personal hygiene are practised to avert the spread in the area.

Responding, the Paramount ruler, thanked the agency for the visit, as he expressed appreciation of the chiefs and people of Emohua LGA.

He pledged to ensure that the message is spread all over the community, but pleaded on the agency to relate to the government on the need to open the main markets, so as to allow the rural people sustain their livelihood by selling their farm produce.