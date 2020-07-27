News
NHRC Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings, Advocates Community Policing …Asks Security Agencies To Stop Blame Game
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the incessant killings and wanton destruction of properties in various communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, and some other parts of the country, charging the police and other law enforcement agencies to sit up and stop the blame game so as to bring the perpetrators to book.
The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, stated this while reacting to the current wave of killings in Southern Kaduna.
According to him, the primary duty of government and its security agencies is to protect lives and property of citizens as guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as other national, regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.
He stated that the alleged invasion of Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which resulted in the killing of no fewer than 10 persons, including a 7-year-old boy and the village head “is most annoying and devastating”.
He also lamented a similar incident in Kakun Daji village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 21 people were allegedly murdered in cold blood by gunmen.
The NHRC boss, therefore, called on the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government like the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to visit the affected communities and provide the necessary humanitarian support and aid to the families of victims and survivors to forestall further violation of their human rights.
Ojukwu called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to refrain from watching helplessly while the lives of those whom they are supposed to protect are cut short by miscreants and other categories of enemies of the state.
“This is to rekindle people’s confidence in the government which has a sacred duty to protect their lives and properties despite any security challenges”, he said.
The chief human rights officer in Nigeria opined that state and local government policing structures can no longer be wished away, especially in the wake of grave security challenges like senseless killings, kidnappings, banditry, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), communal clashes, ethnic and religious violence, among others, in various parts of the country.
According to Ojukwu, “most of these criminal elements are citizens and they live amongst the people in various towns and communities. Accordingly, state and local government policing will surely rid the society of criminals who unfortunately pose a serious challenge to the protection of human rights over the years”.
He also reiterated his call for the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Panel on Reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Nigeria Police Force which, amongst others, recommended the establishment of state and local government police to check the spate of criminality and insecurity in the country.
“The commission is also urging Nigerians to volunteer information to the police and other security agencies so as to enhance intelligence-led policing which is the practice in some other climes where insecurity has posed a challenge like in Nigeria. The security agencies must rise to the demands of the moment and stop the blame game going on presently”, he added.
News
Resident Doctors Threaten Fresh Strike, August 17
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), at the weekend, extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to meet its demands by another three weeks.
The new deadline is expected to elapse on the 17th of August, after which the doctors will resume its indefinite strike, if its demands remain unmet.
The association complained bitterly about the lack of commitment on the part of the government to honour its promises shortly after the doctors’ association called off its strike on June 22.
It particularly noted that although the Covid-19 hazard allowance payment started, but it was subsequently abandoned abruptly immediately the doctors suspended the strike.
The doctors also complained that the medical residency training funding, although captured in the revised 2020 budget, is yet to commence.
The President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this in Abuja at a briefing after its extraordinary virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was attended by over 200 members of the association across the country.
He said, “NEC demands that various hospitals should be provided with the necessary infrastructures and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment and funding of various tertiary health institutions.
“Though the medical residency training funding has been captured in the revised 2020 budget and signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the implementation of the funding is yet to commence.
“The Covid-19 hazard allowance payment was commenced and subsequently abandoned abruptly immediately the NARD strike was suspended. The initial intervention of the House Committee on Insurance in addressing the non-payment/non-enrolment of resident doctors for life insurance which has now been abandoned.
“We note with dismay the non-payment of the salary shortfall for 2014-2016, despite promises by several stakeholders to intervene which led to suspending the strike.
“On the State Tertiary Health Institution, NEC noted the non-implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act by some state governments and poor remuneration of state health workers. NEC observed non-payment of arrears of consequential adjustment of new minimum wage to her members.
“NEC demands immediate removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Henry Ugboma for fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught/victimization and abuse of office of the CMD.
“We also demand the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Association of Resident Doctors executive members led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.”
Sokomba added, “NEC demands that the various hospitals should be provided with the funds they need to run the hospitals and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the hospitals.
“We demand the immediate implementation and funding of the Medical Residency Training Act as agreed.
“NARD demands payment of salary shortfall to her members. We also demand payment of Covid-19 hazard allowance to her members which is now long overdue.
“NARD calls on the Federal Government and National Assembly to investigate and look into the non-enrolment of health care workers for the Group Life Insurance, and non-payment of death-in-service benefit to the next of kin of our fallen heroes despite claims of payment to insurance companies.
“NEC demands immediate payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage owed some doctors. NARD calls on the state government to implement the Medical Residency Training Act and to ensure adequate remuneration of state health workers.
“NEC resolved to extend the suspension of our strike action by 3-weeks to give government time to address our demands, failure of which will leave us with no choice other than to resume the suspended strike on Monday, the 17th of August, 2020.”
Recall that on the 22nd of June, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its indefinite strike, which started on June 15.
After deliberations with its National Executive Council (NEC), the association gave the Federal Government four weeks to make good its promises.
News
14 Airports Resume Operations, FG Confirms
A total of 14 airports across the country have resumed full domestic flights, following the temporal suspension of aviation services due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has confirmed.
Sirika, who announced this via his verified twitter handle, @hadisirika, yesterday, added that ministerial approval for resumption of domestic flights was not required.
According to Sirika, both private and charter operations are now fully available to customers even as he pledged to keep the public informed of the resumption date for airports yet to resume operations.
The airports now fully operational domestically include the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.
Others are the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport in Kaduna; Yola Airport in Adamawa; Margret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; and Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto.
Also cleared for domestic flight resumption are the Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi State; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and the Benin Airport, Edo State.
He noted that international flights remain suspended owing to the global anxiety created by the Coronavirus pandemic, but added that there are indications that international flight operations would commence before October, 2020.
News
Oba Of Benin Lauds Wike’s Leadership Style
The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his purposeful style of leadership in handling national and state issues.
Oba Ewuare II made the commendation at the weekend, when Wike, who is also the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council for the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election; the PDP candidate and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal; and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; and other members of the PDP National Campaign Council paid him a courtesy call at his Palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The Benin monarch noted that he has keenly watched the activities of the Rivers State governor on national television over the years with admiration.
He particularly commended Wike for rescuing the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh, from the hands of armed policemen.
Oba Ewuare II recalled his visit to Rivers State aimed at strengthening ties between the people of the two states, and also lauded him for the hospitality accorded him and his entourage.
The Oba of Benin noted that Wike’s patriotism led him to appeal to him to intervene and resolve the political feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, the then national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
He restated the apolitical position of the Benin traditional stool, and assured of his prayers for peaceful campaigns as well as the stability of the state and nation.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had said that the visit was to seek the Oba’s royal blessing for the commencement of the party’s campaign in his kingdom.
Wike, who noted the revered tradition of the ancient Benin Kingdom, assured the monarch of his continued respect for the traditional institution.
He promised to return to the place on a thank you visit after the victory of the party at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.
