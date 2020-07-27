Business
MAN Tasks FG On Loan, Power Supply
The Chairman of Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN), Senator Adawari Mac Pepple has reiterated the need for the Federal Government to support the manufacturing sector with loan facility as part of measures to mitigate the impact of Convid-19 pandemic on the sector.
The chairman who said this during the 6th annual general meeting held in Port Harcourt, noted that the Convid-19 pandemic had impacted negatively on the manufactures due to lack of access to raw materials.
He said that despite Federal Government’s claim of improved electricity supply, many organisations had shutdown due to lack of power supply.
According to him,” the moment they solve the problem of power, I can tell you the rest are secondary; the most is that there must be road infrastructure; there must be improved infrastructure, because my produced goods, cannot even be transported from trans-Amadi to Onne port. If I try it, my trailer and my goods will fall, which is not achievement. The fact is that there is no way the private sector will assume the responsibility of the public sector. We can not build roads; we cannot build rail lines”.
The highlight of the meeting was discussions on how the pandemic crisis on manufactures can be averted.
Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria at 6th Annual General Meeting reasoned that lack of investment in the manufacturing sector had contributed to the rising cases of unemployment in the country, urging both federal and state governments to invest in the sector, as most of the manufactures are closing down to join politics.
Don Charges FG On Economic Diversification
An academic and entrepreneur, Isaac Awajino, has advised the Federal Government to consider other sectors of the nation’s economy, especially the agricultural sector to relieve the oil and gas sector of heavy burden.
Awajino said this in reaction to the unstable oil prices in the international market and their negative effect on Nigeria’s economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He suggested that the Federal Government must aggressively drive the agricultural sector as an immediate alternative to the oil and gas sector not only as a business, adding that the education sector should be adequately equipped to churn out well rounded agriculturists.
According to him, “as a temporary measure, government must aggressively drive agriculture to immediately relieve the country from the massive effect of the Corona virus pandemic”.
He lamented that the agricultural sector, which he said was at one time Nigeria’s economic main stay, had been abundant for oil and gas.
He said “everybody abandoned agriculture and ran to oil and gas. There must be a sectoral realignment where each of these sectors would now spill over to cushion the effects of the unstable prices in the oil and gas sector. This would also mean occupational change for some people”.
Awajino noted with regret that the impact of the Coronavirus, pandemic was massive especially as it relates to the oil and gas sector as well as the micro economies.
He reasoned that a situation where 200 million people depend on oil and the production price of oil dwindles; it would poses a very big problem to that nation’s economy.
Talking about the impact of the economic downturn, he said “the first thing you should look at is, how it affects the common man on the street, who for now may not feel it. The policy makers need to go back to the drawing board and churn up policies that would help them to arrest the situation”.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Investors Gain N73.07bn As Equities Market Adds 0.58%
Despite weak sentiments, the Nigerian equities market closed positive last week as All Share Index (ASI) gain 0.58 per cent. Thus local bourse recorded its largest weekly gain in seven weeks.
Investors profited N73.07bn during the week, as market capitalisation closed the week at N12.74 trillion from the previous weekend’s N12.67 trillion, also representing 0.58 per cent value gain.
Consequently, the ASI of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 140.07 basis points, after opening the week at 24,287.66bps to close at 24,427.73ps.
NSE indicated that the ASI opened the week bearish, with 0.07 per cent loss, and was sustained on Tuesday with increased loss of 0.39, while the market closed flat at midweek, owing to buying interests in healthcare stocks. However, on Thursday demand for Dangote Cement and MTN pushed the index 1.4 per cent, before slowing down on Friday at 0.34 per cent.
Performance index across the sectors was down, except for the NSE Industrial Goods which closed marginally 0.60 per cent higher, while the NSE Oil/Gas index led decliners after losing 4.67 per cent, followed by the NSE Insurance, Banking and Consumer goods that closed 0.80, 0.62 and 0.38 percentile, respectively.
Transactions during the week in terms of volume and value were up by 32.35 per cent and 93.95 per cent respectively as investors exchanged 1.35 billion shares worth N14.54 billion from the previous week’s 1.02 billion units valued at N7.44 billion. The week’s volume was boosted by trades in financial services, conglomerates and consumer goods stocks, especially FBN Holdings, UAC Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Sterling Bank and Flour mills.
The best performing stocks for the week were Fidson Healthcare and Unity Bank which gained 18.11 per cent and 15.56 per cent respectively, closing at N3.13 and N0.52 per unit on market sentiment and forces. On the flip side, Prestige Assurance and International Brewery lost 14.81 per cent and 10.53 per cent respectively, closing at N0.46 and N3.40per share on profit-taking and selloffs respectively.
For the week ahead, Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer of Investdata Consulting Ltd expect volatility to continue as more half-year earnings reporting season hit the market, ahead of reports from interim dividend-paying stocks in August, amidst reaction to good and bad earnings, month-end window dressing by market players and fund managers.
Banking/ Finance
5 Tips for Getting Your Credit Utilization Rate in Check
You may have heard the expression, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.” These words of advice are definitely applicable when it comes to credit cards — just because an account’s upper limit is higher than its current balance doesn’t mean it’s wise for the cardholder to keep spending until they max it out.
Why? Because utilizing more than 30 percent of your available balance on any individual card — or across all of your cards — makes you appear riskier to lenders. It gives the impression you may be depending on credit cards to get by. This measure is called your credit utilization rate and having a high percentage of credit in play can start to drag down your credit score.
Here are five tips for getting your credit utilization rate in check if it starts to creep northward of 30 percent or so.
Make Payments More Than Once Per Month
Adjusting your credit card payment schedule from once per month to every two weeks can help. This simple action helps bring your balance down more quickly, and lower balances tend to lower utilization rates. As Experian notes, utilization rate is actually the second biggest factor lenders consider when calculating credit rating.
If you’re used to paying $300 once at the end of the month, try instead paying $175 or $200 twice per month. This may require jostling around your budget to come up with the extra funds, but this slight increase will slash your debt faster and help pull your utilization back into the safe zone, too.
Ask for a Credit Line Increase
Another way to go about optimizing your utilization rate is to ask for an increase on one or more credit lines. First, check to see whether your lender has already approved you for a higher limit. If no automatic increase has been granted to your account, you’ll have to put in a request. You’ll have a better chance of hearing a “yes” from lenders if you’ve made timely payments in the past.
It’s important to keep in mind this strategy only works if you avoid running up your balance, even with a higher limit in place.
Pay More Than the Minimum Due
Paying more than the minimum amount due is another way to chip away at balances more quickly, especially if most of your minimum payments are going toward interest fees rather than tackling the core balance.
However, as many Freedom Debt Relief reviews note, many cardholders are unable to pay more than the minimum — or may even fall behind on minimum payments — following financial hardship like divorce, medical bills or layoffs. If your credit utilization is high because you’re unable to keep up on credit card payments, it’s time to revisit your budget and speak with a credit counselor qualified to offer advice on how you can get back on track.
Avoid Closing Old Credit Accounts
While closing old credit accounts you haven’t used in a while may feel like cleaning house, it can adversely affect your credit utilization — and thus your score. Shrinking your available pool of credit means your utilization percentage will rise, even if your balances remain the same.
As long as there’s no annual fee on old accounts, it usually doesn’t hurt to keep them open. In fact, it’ll help your credit in terms of lengthening your history, too.
Open a New Credit Card
Last, but perhaps riskiest, is opening a new credit account. However, it’s only prudent to do so if you can keep spending very low on this card. This can do more harm than good if you’re tempted by the allure of an available balance.
It’s worth looking into what you can do to lower your credit utilization rate. Keeping it below 30 percent will help your credit score; while exceeding this cap can start to negatively affect it.
