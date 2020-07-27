Maja Eyes More S’Eagles’ Chances

Bordeaux forward, Josh Maja, says playing regularly for his French club will increase his chances of getting more call-ups for national team matches.

Maja made his debut for Nigeria in an international friendly against Ukraine last September.

The 21-year-old has been left out of the squad since then but is determined to get more opportunities from the Super Eagles’ handlers.

“Of course, playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection],” he told Tidesports source.

“I’ve settled in well since I joined (from English club Sunderland in January 2019.”

“I’ve adapted to the playing style and culture of the league and I’m hoping to play more games in the future. It’s a great experience in a top league.”

“The Nigerian team has always had quality, but now there are a lot of young talents playing, so the future is very bright for us.”

“Hopefully the opportunity comes to play and help them make history.”

The young forward added that his decision to represent Nigeria at the international level rather than England, his country of birth, was an easy one.

“Playing on an international stage was a dream of mine. To represent my country and make my family proud,” he added.

“I’m familiar with my roots. I went to Nigeria a few times when I was young, and in the next few years I’ll be going again.”

Maja scored eight goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Girondins in the 2019-20 campaign.

He will look to help Bordeaux, who finished 12th last season compete for the Ligue 1 title in the coming season.