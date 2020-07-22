Connect with us

Rivers State Executive Council Approves 18 Billion Naira For Construction Of A Fourth Flyover And Dualization Of Roads …Also Approves The Building Of New Legislative Quarters For Assembly Members

Published

18 hours ago

on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presided over the State Executive Council Meeting today at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of Eighteen Billion Naira for the construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.

The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.

The approval for the project was made at the State Executive Council Meeting  presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the  Meeting said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 2,680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters.

He said government took the decision to further strengthen  its  infrastructural development drive.

Pastor Nsirim  stated that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s  policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

The Information Commissioner also announced that the State Executive Council  approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.

This, according to him, is in line with  Governor Wike’s  avowed commitment to ensure that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma said the contract for the Flyover and dualization of the roads was given to Julius Berger

Nigeria PLC because of the company’s proven track record.

He said when the project is  completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.

Mr. Ben-Chioma noted that the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.

The Works Commissioner urged Rivers people to show understanding  during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.

Featured

Eleme LG Chairman In Rivers State Bags CAN Award Of Excellence In Fight Against COVID-19 …Dedicate Award To Eleme People

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

The Rivers State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has conferred an Award of Excellence to the Executive Chairman of Eleme local government area, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji in recognition of his fight against the dreaded global pandemic, COVID-19.
Barr. Okparaji was honored alongside his colleagues, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, the Executive Chairman of Ikwere local government area and the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West, Hon. Hope Ikiriko at the Ecumenical center Port Harcourt for their excellent performance and relentless effort in the fight against COVID-19.
Presenting the award, the Chairman of CAN Rivers State, Apostle Stanley Dimkpa pointed out that the efforts and activities of the honored Chairmen attracted the Christian Association of Nigeria to bestow the award of excellence on them.
Apostle Stanley encouraged them not to deter but continue in their commendable activities adding that CAN and other well meaning entities are taking notes and will always be there to support, encourage and criticize when neccesary.
In the meantime, Executive Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji has dedicated the Award of Excellence conferred on him by CAN to the people of Eleme LGA.
The Eleme LG Boss who pointed out that inspite of all temptations and provocative circumstance, the people of Eleme remained peaceful and understanding.
He thanked the people and the christian community in Rivers State led by CAN stressing that he will not rest on his oars but will commit renewed effort in ensuring that the people of Eleme remain free from COVID19.
Hailing the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike for his proactive leadership and dogged response against the Corona Virus, Barr. Okparaji pointed out that the strong commitment to the protection of Rivers people against COVID-19 inspired the 23 LGA Chairmen to follow suit.
Featured

Financial Prudence, Key To Our Success – Wike …Promises More Development Projects

Published

5 days ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on inspection of ongoing projects in the State

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says that prudent management of resources has led to massive infrastructural  development in the State.

According to him, despite the economic downturn in the country, the State’s development agenda is still on course.

Addressing journalists after the  inspection of ongoing projects in the State, Governor Wike said he would leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“We are going to spread development projects across the twenty three Local Government Areas of the State.

“Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of our prudent management of scarce resources.

“Rivers people will see more development projects  until the end of my tenure.

“It is important that  when you are given an opportunity to serve, you leave behind legacies that  will make people to remember  that you are the one that provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities.

“As far as  I am concerned, from 2015 to 2023, I want to be remembered by the quality of projects I provided for my people.

“With prudent management of scarce resources, we will be able to achieve. Despite the economic downturn, we are not giving excuses but delivering on our promises, ” he said.


The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, despite embarking on three major flyovers simultaneously including the expansion of the Rumuola flyover.

He noted that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has the capacity to deliver on projects, hence his insistence that reputable companies execute projects for the state government.

“It is amazing when you see a good job done and you are happy for the money you have spent.  I am sure that the residents of the State are happy.

“These projects started in October last year and this is July and they are  almost completed. I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that it is in my tenure that these infrastructures are being built.

“I have told Rivers people to be patient. More and more projects will be provided for them”, the governor added.

Some of the projects inspected include, ongoing construction work at the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly in Old GRA , Woji Road and Opobo Crescent in New GRA and the Rebisi Flyover.

 

Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications.

Featured

Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC's MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction

Published

7 days ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on a rescue mission of a Rivers daughter, the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Thursday, rescued the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.
He has therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances that led to over 50 armed policemen storming the Port Harcourt residence of Dr. Nunieh at 4am on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Governor Wike was on ground to frustrate the attempted abduction , berated those self styled armed policemen who claimed to be members  of the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.
The governor said under a civilised society,  the proper thing to do is to invite her  to answer to any allegation.
But to storm her residence at such an unholy hour , the governor said, suggests some sinister motive that should not be tolerated.
“What has happened today is a disgrace. Who knows what would have happened to her if

they had gained access to her main room. I went there personally to see things for myself and rescued her.
“She is supposed to testify before the  House of Representatives Committee and here we are having armed men wanting to abduct her.
“We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to.  It doesn’t matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers state.
“It is so unfortunate and I cry for this country concerning the ways things are going. They didn’t have a warrant of arrest, but would storm somebody’s house, in fact, the State Commissioner of Police is not aware.
” So,  tell me how something will happen in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. They said it’s the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.  So, we have such a Unit taking over the responsibility of crime fighting in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware.  I can also assume too that the Inspector General of Police is not aware. He should investigate it, ” he said.
The governor also called on governors of states that make up the NDDC to ensure that their citizens do not have a hand in the planned abduction of the former Managing Director of NDDC.
“If there is any allegation of crime against  her,  I will not back her, but you can’t kill her for no established crime. I don’t know who’s responsible, but whoever is behind it should not take Rivers state for granted because we will fight back.
“From what has happened now, I want to say that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this attempted abduction of our daughter, should know that enough is enough.
“They can’t treat her as a common criminal. I am sure that  President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of this.
“All the Niger Delta States should find out if any of their citizens have a hand in the unfortunate incident and call on such people to leave our daughter alone. She is  no longer the Managing Director of NDDC.
“The way things are going now, it seems

people want to destroy Rivers State and it is unacceptable.
“Using the police to carry out abduction of citizens should not be encouraged. A similar incident had happened in this state before when they wanted to use the same style to abduct a serving Judge.
Dr.  Joi Nunieh who thanked Governor Wike for coming to her rescue,  said the armed policemen came about 4am, broke into her premises but were stopped by the security door leading to her main room.
“Those who told me the Commissioner of Police was downstairs, lied because it was his deputy that actually came.  I opened the door, and they wanted to grab me,  I now pushed back the door and locked it and went upstairs.
“So,  my Governor came,  asked them for the warrant of arrest and why they did not  invite me to the police station instead of attempting to abduct  a woman like a criminal.
“The governor took me away in his car and I am taking  refuge  in Government House. I want to thank His Excellency for keeping to

his word that nothing should happen to a daughter of Rivers State.
“I was supposed to be going to Abuja today to make my submission before the Committee of the House of Representatives. I am sure the motive was to stop me,” she said.
