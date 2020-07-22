Featured
Rivers State Executive Council Approves 18 Billion Naira For Construction Of A Fourth Flyover And Dualization Of Roads …Also Approves The Building Of New Legislative Quarters For Assembly Members
Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of Eighteen Billion Naira for the construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.
The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.
The approval for the project was made at the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the Meeting said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 2,680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters.
He said government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructural development drive.
Pastor Nsirim stated that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.
The Information Commissioner also announced that the State Executive Council approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.
This, according to him, is in line with Governor Wike’s avowed commitment to ensure that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma said the contract for the Flyover and dualization of the roads was given to Julius Berger
Nigeria PLC because of the company’s proven track record.
He said when the project is completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.
Mr. Ben-Chioma noted that the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.
The Works Commissioner urged Rivers people to show understanding during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.
Eleme LG Chairman In Rivers State Bags CAN Award Of Excellence In Fight Against COVID-19 …Dedicate Award To Eleme People
Financial Prudence, Key To Our Success – Wike …Promises More Development Projects
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says that prudent management of resources has led to massive infrastructural development in the State.
According to him, despite the economic downturn in the country, the State’s development agenda is still on course.
Addressing journalists after the inspection of ongoing projects in the State, Governor Wike said he would leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.
“We are going to spread development projects across the twenty three Local Government Areas of the State.
“Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of our prudent management of scarce resources.
“Rivers people will see more development projects until the end of my tenure.
“It is important that when you are given an opportunity to serve, you leave behind legacies that will make people to remember that you are the one that provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities.
“As far as I am concerned, from 2015 to 2023, I want to be remembered by the quality of projects I provided for my people.
“With prudent management of scarce resources, we will be able to achieve. Despite the economic downturn, we are not giving excuses but delivering on our promises, ” he said.
The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, despite embarking on three major flyovers simultaneously including the expansion of the Rumuola flyover.
He noted that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has the capacity to deliver on projects, hence his insistence that reputable companies execute projects for the state government.
“It is amazing when you see a good job done and you are happy for the money you have spent. I am sure that the residents of the State are happy.
“These projects started in October last year and this is July and they are almost completed. I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that it is in my tenure that these infrastructures are being built.
“I have told Rivers people to be patient. More and more projects will be provided for them”, the governor added.
Some of the projects inspected include, ongoing construction work at the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly in Old GRA , Woji Road and Opobo Crescent in New GRA and the Rebisi Flyover.
Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
