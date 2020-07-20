C’River PDP Crisis: Group Calls For Suspension Of Governor Ben Ayade

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has taken another dimension as a group; Movement for the Restoration of Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (MFTROCR) has called for the suspension of Governor Ben Ayade and five others for dragging the national PDP and its officers to court over congresses.

Speaking in Calabar, the coordinator of the group mostly made up of founding members, former elected and appointed officers and National Assembly members (NASS), Comrade Raymond Takon, alleged that their investigations have revealed that the litigants are sponsored and bankrolled by the Ntufam Inok, the party chairman, through the office of the Governor as the claimants/applicants cannot muster enough financial resources and courage to take the party to court.

Takon said that the claimants and the aggrieved members had tactically withdrawn a similar case with suit No. HC/115/2020 and dated Thursday, April 30, 2020 as they didn’t put up appearance during substantive hearing of the case on June 30, 2020.

“We were aware that the party chairman, working for the governor, has been shopping for a court to obtain an injunction to restrain the authentic ward and local government executive committees from functioning at least to cause chaos and ensure that duly elected committees don’t take part in the pending state congress and primarily election for the northern senatorial district by-election. “Besides, we are aware that some of his die-hard loyalists are said to have advised their boss to quit PDP if they refused to allow them have their way in terms of who takes over the party structures. We also have it on good authority that the Governor has been discreetly discussing with some top APC members in Abuja on how to defect. “Against this background, we call on the national party leadership to take drastic action against the state leadership led by Ntufam Inok by sanctioning all those who took the party to court and their sponsors,” he said, noting that “the processes that produced the ward and local government executive committees followed all the party constitutional guidelines.”

From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar