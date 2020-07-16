COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Mr. Castro Ezama, says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.

Mr. Ezama who expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines while chatting with newsmen said his contention was based on the Federal Government’s recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools in the country.

The guidelines, according to him, include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.

The special adviser said that the Cross River State Government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.

“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,” he noted. It would be recalled that Cross River State had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja. “We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.