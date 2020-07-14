NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.

This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.

Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.

“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.

“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.

He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.

“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.

“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.

Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.