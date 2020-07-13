Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River

Bayelsa State Government has indicated willingness to pay special allowances to frontline health workers combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Douye Diri gave the indication yesterday at a meeting with representatives of labour unions including the Nigerian Medical Association,NMA and the Association of Resident Doctors,ARD in Government House, Yenagoa.

Other unions who were part of the meeting includes the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC ,Trade Union Congress, TUC,NANNMW,National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria,PSN and the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, reassured health workers of the present administration’s commitment to giving priority attention to their welfare and other challenges affecting healthcare delivery in the state.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, said government was prepared to pay the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances

effective from April 2020 when the state recorded its index case.

Governor Diri, however, pointed out that the state does not have the financial capacity to adopt the Federal Government’s template for implementing the payment due to the steady decline in its revenues.

On the issue of skipping for medical doctors, Senator Diri assured that government would implement the policy as soon as modalities were worked out by the committee handling it.

He therefore urged the labour unions to show understanding by prevailing on their members to accept the well considered position of the state Government.

“Health issues will never be at the tail of this administration. Rather, they will be on the front burner and occupy a very prominent place as far as we are concerned”,he said.

“Our team has had useful discussions with yours. Our position which we are appealing to you seriously to consider is that, we will pay only the frontline health workers who are directly engaged in the COVID-19 response”, he added.

“And our position is not in isolation. It is a position we know quite a number of states are

working on. Federal Government can afford to do anything because it has less responsibility but more money.On skipping, the Head of Service, Hospital Management Board, the Ministry of Health and officials of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital are working hard to get the final figures. We take it seriously because we believe that our doctors should not be treated differently from other doctors in the country”,he noted.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NMA, Dr Peter Alabrah and President, Association of Resident Doctors, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital Okolobiri Chapter, Dr Oru Inetsol had urged government to pay the special allowance to all health workers in the state.

On their part, the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema and Technical Adviser on Treasury, Accounts and Revenue, Mr Timipre Seipulou, called on the unions to come up with more feasible options for Government to consider at the next meeting later this week.

Others who made contributions include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Barr. Alex Dumbo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku and the Chief Medical Director, NDUTH, Prof Dimie Ogoina.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.