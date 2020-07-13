Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.

The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.

The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.

The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.

Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his

cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.

Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.

“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.

“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.

“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted