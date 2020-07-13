Niger Delta
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.
The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.
The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.
Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his
cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.
Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.
“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.
“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.
“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted
Bayelsa Govt Set To Pay COVID-19 Hazard Allowances …Sues Health Workers’ Cooperation
Bayelsa State Government has indicated willingness to pay special allowances to frontline health workers combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Governor Douye Diri gave the indication yesterday at a meeting with representatives of labour unions including the Nigerian Medical Association,NMA and the Association of Resident Doctors,ARD in Government House, Yenagoa.
Other unions who were part of the meeting includes the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC ,Trade Union Congress, TUC,NANNMW,National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria,PSN and the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN.
The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, reassured health workers of the present administration’s commitment to giving priority attention to their welfare and other challenges affecting healthcare delivery in the state.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, said government was prepared to pay the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances
effective from April 2020 when the state recorded its index case.
Governor Diri, however, pointed out that the state does not have the financial capacity to adopt the Federal Government’s template for implementing the payment due to the steady decline in its revenues.
On the issue of skipping for medical doctors, Senator Diri assured that government would implement the policy as soon as modalities were worked out by the committee handling it.
He therefore urged the labour unions to show understanding by prevailing on their members to accept the well considered position of the state Government.
“Health issues will never be at the tail of this administration. Rather, they will be on the front burner and occupy a very prominent place as far as we are concerned”,he said.
“Our team has had useful discussions with yours. Our position which we are appealing to you seriously to consider is that, we will pay only the frontline health workers who are directly engaged in the COVID-19 response”, he added.
“And our position is not in isolation. It is a position we know quite a number of states are
working on. Federal Government can afford to do anything because it has less responsibility but more money.On skipping, the Head of Service, Hospital Management Board, the Ministry of Health and officials of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital are working hard to get the final figures. We take it seriously because we believe that our doctors should not be treated differently from other doctors in the country”,he noted.
Earlier, the State Chairman of NMA, Dr Peter Alabrah and President, Association of Resident Doctors, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital Okolobiri Chapter, Dr Oru Inetsol had urged government to pay the special allowance to all health workers in the state.
On their part, the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema and Technical Adviser on Treasury, Accounts and Revenue, Mr Timipre Seipulou, called on the unions to come up with more feasible options for Government to consider at the next meeting later this week.
Others who made contributions include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Barr. Alex Dumbo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku and the Chief Medical Director, NDUTH, Prof Dimie Ogoina.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River
