COVID-19: Ignore Facemask, Risk Arrest, Prosecution, RSG Tells Residents
The Rivers State Government has expressed worries over the high level of non-compliance of health protocols with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that henceforth any resident caught without wearing facemask will be arrested and prosecuted.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim handed down the warning while speaking on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt on Saturday and monitored by the Tide.
Nsirim who is Chairman of the State Inter-ministerial Committee on Enlightenment for Covid-19 recalled the unhappiness of Governor Nyesom Wike during last Wednesday’s State broadcast with the attitude of many residents who flaunt extant directives on the wearing of facemask and other health protocols.
“The Governor in that broadcast also expressed concern that a lot of people in the State are not obeying the protocols. Social distancing, wearing of facemask and he spoke specifically in what is happening in some churches. Government will introduce policies, the onus is on the populace to obey those policies.
“Not just obeying it, the Covid-19 pandemic that we are talking about has defied medical solution for now. So to flatten the curve, everyone living and doing business in Rivers State has to take responsibility.
“If I take responsibility and everyone around me takes responsibility to observe the relevant protocol, we are sure to flatten the curve. But if people live righteously and just do as if nothing is happening because there are places where people are just living in denial.
“Some people still believe that there is nothing like Coronavirus. Two weeks ago, my committee rounded off street to street campaign in all the 23 local government areas of the State. They still met people who are in this denial. That is the challenge.
“The Governor is desirous that Rivers State remains safe. That is why he is initiating policies to ensure that strategically the state is somehow isolated from the national spread,” the Commissioner said.
Nsirim further said, “If you go around the State, since the executive order on facemask was introduced. You will notice that less than
30 per cent of the populace are really obeying that executive order. What we are seeing in the State is that people just put the mask around their chin.
“You go to some churches we see people open their mouth and things will be spewing out in the enclosed environment on the chin. The Governor is saying that to give this wearing of facemask the kind of weight that it deserves to save our people, a special taskforce be put in place.
“That is the only sure way because a lot of people are still living in denial. He said the governor’s broadcast is very clear, arrest and prosecute. Henceforth we will arrest and prosecute people not wearing facemask in public places,” he stated.
The Rivers State Government spokesman said arrangements have been concluded to monitor churches that fail to observe the guidelines of not more than 70 persons per church service, wearing of facemask, provision of water for hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, while weddings and burial ceremonies should not exceed 50 persons.
Dennis Naku
Supreme Court Victory: Gov. Diri Gets Rousing Reception …Dedicates Triumph To God, Bayelsans …Urges Alaibe, Other Opponents Too Join Hands To Develop State
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says his victory at the Supreme Court is attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans.
The apex court had on Tuesday dismissed the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging Senator Diri’s victory at the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP governorship primary election in September 2019.
Governor Diri, who got a tumultuous reception upon his arrival in Yenagoa on Thursday night, said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heartwarming.
He was joined by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and other legislators as well as other top government functionaries, PDP stalwarts among others for a Victory Thanksgiving Service at the King of Glory Chapel, Yenagoa shortly after his arrival in the state capital.
He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding that he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived the state as late as 9pm.
A Press release from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel
Alabrah quoted Governor Diri to have said:
“I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. And the shocker I had was inside of this chapel. This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory”, he said.
Senator Diri, who acknowledged the role of God in his emergence as governor, also applauded the Supreme Court Justices for their uprightness and courage in upholding justice in dispensing of their duties.
“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. This judgement has shown to the whole world that indeed the apex court is the last hope for the common man”, he added.
He called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed.
“There is so much for us as a state. As I keep saying, the only way this state can grow is when we free our minds from acrimony, hatred and covetousness. Bayelsa is still one state. But let us realise that power only comes from God.
Whatever it is that has angered anyone, let us sheathe the sword in the interest of the state. Let us shun hatred and embrace love. That is only when Bayelsa can move forward. This victory is not mine. It is for all Bayelsans who have been praying with us”, the Governor noted.
Speaking to journalists after the service, Diri said he would soon constitute his cabinet and put governance on track having dispensed with his major court case.
He expressed regret over the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had stalled governance and socio-economic activities globally.
According to the governor, when his cabinet is set up, government will place premium on the development of trade, industry, investment and small and medium scale enterprises in order to empower the people and boost the local economy.
In his brief exhortation, the General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle David Zilly Aggrey, said the mystery behind the emergence of Senator Diri as governor could only be the handiwork of God and divine favour upon him.
Apostle Aggrey, who expressed optimism that such divine favour would impact on all Bayelsans, prayed God to grant the governor, his deputy and their team wisdom and capacity to steer the ship of state to an enviable height.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
