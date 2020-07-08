Niger Delta
LG Service Commission Chairman Calls For Recognition Of RDAs, Creation Of More LGAs For Bayelsa State
Acting Chairman, Bayelsa state Local Government service commission, Barr Uroh Omiekumo Kiani says the 8 local government status of the state remains a ploy by the Nigerian Government to continue marginalising the people of the state in Governance.
Kiani stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions on prospects and challenges of the state local Government service commission with The Tide in Yenagoa.
The legal practitioner and administrator stressed the need for the recognition of the existing 32 rural development authorities,RDAs in the state and creation of more Local governments, saying that when this is done the state would also be receiving more funding from the Federal Government, as according to him outside the usual 13% derivation formular that is employed by the Federal Government in sharing revenue between the states,Federal and Local governments in the nation, the number of Local Governments in a state is also used as a parameter to make allocations.
He added that over the years efforts by the state’s national Assembly caucus and other sympathisers to effect changes in the number of Local governments in the state has proved
abortive due to parochialism in the nation’s politics.
“Given the opportunity I’ll move for the recognition of the existing 32 RDAs in the state as local governments and ask for the creation of more”, he said.
“But the Nigeria system,our constitution has made it very difficult,because all the existing 774 LGAs in the country are listed in the constitution. So to create more you’ll have to amend that provision of the constitution”,he added.
“Our National Assembly members over the years have been helpless,that is because in Nigeria given the chance every state would want to ask for more just because Bayelsa is asking to be treated well in the number if recognised LGAs”, he restated.
The Local government service commission boss who also spoke on the welfare of staff in the various RDAs and councils ares of the state noted that the last time recruitment exercise was done in the Local Government system in the state was in 2012,emphasizing that the recruitment of staff for the LGAs by the commission is restricted to grade levels 7 and above,just as he pointed out that the junior staff recruitment committee of the unified Local
governments.
Inset: Barr.Uroh Omiekumo Kiani,Ag.Chairman Bayelsa state LG service commission.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official
Niger Delta
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.
The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.
The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.
Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his
cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.
Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.
“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.
“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.
“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
‘Cargo Airport, A Mere White-Elephant Project’ – Ikem
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
-
News5 days ago
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
-
News3 days ago
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa 2019 Guber Primaries: Again, Diri Floors Alaibe, As Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River
-
Featured4 days ago
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official