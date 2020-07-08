Connect with us

Niger Delta

LG Service Commission Chairman Calls For Recognition Of RDAs, Creation Of More LGAs For Bayelsa State

Published

1 week ago

on

Acting Chairman, Bayelsa state Local Government service commission, Barr Uroh Omiekumo Kiani says the 8 local government status of the state remains a ploy by the Nigerian Government to continue marginalising the people of the state in Governance.

Kiani stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions on prospects and challenges of the state local Government service commission with The Tide in Yenagoa.

The legal practitioner and administrator stressed the need for the recognition of the existing 32 rural development authorities,RDAs in the state and creation of more Local governments, saying that when this is done the state would also be receiving more funding from the Federal Government, as according to him outside the usual 13% derivation formular that is employed by the Federal Government in sharing revenue between the states,Federal and Local governments in the nation, the number of Local Governments in a state is also used as a parameter to make allocations.

He added that over the years efforts by the state’s national Assembly caucus and other sympathisers to effect changes in the number of Local governments in the state has proved

abortive due to parochialism in the nation’s politics.

“Given the opportunity I’ll move for the recognition of the existing 32 RDAs in the state as local governments and ask for the creation of more”, he said.

“But the Nigeria system,our constitution has made it very difficult,because all the existing 774 LGAs in the country are listed in the constitution. So to create more you’ll have to amend that provision of the constitution”,he added.

“Our National Assembly members over the years have been helpless,that is because in Nigeria given the chance every state would want to ask for more just because Bayelsa is asking to be treated well in the number if recognised LGAs”, he restated.

The Local government service commission boss who also spoke on the welfare of staff in the various RDAs and councils ares of the state noted that the last time recruitment exercise was done in the Local Government system in the state was in 2012,emphasizing that the recruitment of staff for the LGAs by the commission is restricted to grade levels 7 and above,just as he pointed out that the junior staff recruitment committee of the unified Local

governments.

Inset: Barr.Uroh Omiekumo Kiani,Ag.Chairman Bayelsa state LG service commission.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.

Niger Delta

COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official

Published

2 days ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Mr. Castro Ezama,  says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.
Mr. Ezama who expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines while chatting with newsmen said his contention was based on the Federal Government’s recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools in the country.
The guidelines, according to him,  include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.
The special adviser said that the Cross River State Government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.
“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.
“We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,”
he noted.
It would be recalled that Cross River State had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A Magistrate Court in the Akwa Ikot Effanga Magisterial District has convicted a Director of Administration, Ministry of Finance and a traditional titleholder in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State over landed proverty.
Delivering judgment in Calabar, Victoria S. S. Ebaye (Mrs.) deputy chief registrar said that the two accused persons, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem, a traditional titleholder and Barrister Ben Tawo Olom Esq who is a director in the State Civil Service were convicted for the four-count charges brought in a charge no MAE/18c/19c.2017 between the Commissioner of Police and the duo.
“The two defendants herein, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem and Ben Tawo Olom Esq. are hereby sentenced to a cumulative fine of N20, 000 each which shall be paid forthwith and failing which they shall be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of the judgment fine”
The two accused persons were found guilty of four court charges which included conspiracy, forcible entry, malicious damage and unlawful removal of beacon stones.
Victoria Ebaye said that from the emergence of facts before the court, the two defendants in the case trespassed into a parcel of land under the lawful and peaceful possession of the complainant as shown in the several exhibits tendered by the prosecution to substantiate their claim of right over the parcel of land in question.
The Judge further said that the prosecution called three witnesses and tendered about 20 exhibits. The complainant, Chief Joseph Okon Edem testified as PW1, HRH Etinyin Okon Asuquo testified as PW2 while Inspector Israel Akpan the investigating police officer testified as PW3.
Shortly after delivery of the judgment, the Director of Administration, Ben Tawo Olom, Esq. who was being conveyed in a vehicle was said to have threatened to deal with some newsmen for covering the delivery of the judgment, saying, “you are here to report the judgment, I will deal with you.”
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.

The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.

The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.

Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his

cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.

Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.

“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.

“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.

“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted

