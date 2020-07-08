News
Bayelsa State Governor Diri Tasks Army On Agge, Oluasiri Bases …Seeks Cooperation On Arrests In Communities
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged the Nigerian Army to ensure that the Forward Operating Base,FOB, at Agge in Ekeremor local government area of the state becomes operational to beef up security in the area and in the entire state.
Senator Diri represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal on Tuesday when the General Officer Commanding, 6th Division, Major General Felix Agugo, and other senior officers paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
A press release by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as having noted that his predecessor has built an FOB, which had reached an advanced level of completion, towards assisting the Nigerian Army in reducing crime in the locality.
While commending officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their vital contributions and sacrifices in sustaining peace and stability across the country, Senator Diri equally appealed that its base at the Oluasiri axis in Nembe local government area be made fully operational to check the movement of light arms and other criminal activities.
“I want the Nigerian Army to activate that Forward Operating Base because your presence there will go a long way to ward off criminal activities”, he said.
“We also want to make the same appeal at the Oluasiri end where we have a lot of incursions in that area, especially the movement of light arms in that area”, he added.
Senator Diri expressed his administration’s commitment to continually support the Nigerian Army towards promoting peace and attracting investments for development.
The governor also appealed to the military to exercise restraint while effecting arrests in Bayelsa communities.
He noted that there was usually an outcry from community folks whenever soldiers enter communities, urging the army to carry along the state government if the need arises for such action.
“Our administration would always collaborate with security agencies to stamp out crime in the state. I therefore appeal that the army liaise with the state government towards ensuring that fishing out perpetrators of crime from communities are effectively planned to minimise
collateral damage in such operations.”
Earlier in his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 6th Division, Major General Felix Agugo, expressed gratitude to the state government for its support over the years.
Maj-Gen Agugo said under the leadership of the present Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the Nigerian Army has the capacity to effectively play its constitutional role of safeguarding lives and property.
Supreme Court Victory: Gov. Diri Gets Rousing Reception …Dedicates Triumph To God, Bayelsans …Urges Alaibe, Other Opponents Too Join Hands To Develop State
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says his victory at the Supreme Court is attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans.
The apex court had on Tuesday dismissed the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging Senator Diri’s victory at the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP governorship primary election in September 2019.
Governor Diri, who got a tumultuous reception upon his arrival in Yenagoa on Thursday night, said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heartwarming.
He was joined by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and other legislators as well as other top government functionaries, PDP stalwarts among others for a Victory Thanksgiving Service at the King of Glory Chapel, Yenagoa shortly after his arrival in the state capital.
He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding that he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived the state as late as 9pm.
A Press release from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel
Alabrah quoted Governor Diri to have said:
“I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. And the shocker I had was inside of this chapel. This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory”, he said.
Senator Diri, who acknowledged the role of God in his emergence as governor, also applauded the Supreme Court Justices for their uprightness and courage in upholding justice in dispensing of their duties.
“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. This judgement has shown to the whole world that indeed the apex court is the last hope for the common man”, he added.
He called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed.
“There is so much for us as a state. As I keep saying, the only way this state can grow is when we free our minds from acrimony, hatred and covetousness. Bayelsa is still one state. But let us realise that power only comes from God.
Whatever it is that has angered anyone, let us sheathe the sword in the interest of the state. Let us shun hatred and embrace love. That is only when Bayelsa can move forward. This victory is not mine. It is for all Bayelsans who have been praying with us”, the Governor noted.
Speaking to journalists after the service, Diri said he would soon constitute his cabinet and put governance on track having dispensed with his major court case.
He expressed regret over the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had stalled governance and socio-economic activities globally.
According to the governor, when his cabinet is set up, government will place premium on the development of trade, industry, investment and small and medium scale enterprises in order to empower the people and boost the local economy.
In his brief exhortation, the General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle David Zilly Aggrey, said the mystery behind the emergence of Senator Diri as governor could only be the handiwork of God and divine favour upon him.
Apostle Aggrey, who expressed optimism that such divine favour would impact on all Bayelsans, prayed God to grant the governor, his deputy and their team wisdom and capacity to steer the ship of state to an enviable height.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
NDDC Enmeshed In Reckless Award Of Contracts, Payments – Ex-NDDC Chieftain
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
