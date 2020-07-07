News
Rivers State Government Suspends Community Development Committee Elections
Rivers State Government has suspended with immediate effect all Community Development Committee elections in Ikwerre Local Government and all other Local Government Areas.
A statement issued by the state Commissioner for information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said, “Local Government Chairmen and security agencies are hereby directed to ensure that the suspension is implemented to the letter.”
News
NDDC Enmeshed In Reckless Award Of Contracts, Payments – Ex-NDDC Chieftain
News
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
News
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.
-
News4 days ago
Police Parade Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Cross River
-
News3 days ago
Eleme Council Chairman Condemns The Kidnap And Killing Of Dinabari Ereba…
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa 2019 Guber Primaries: Again, Diri Floors Alaibe, As Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal
-
Politics2 days ago
‘Cargo Airport, A Mere White-Elephant Project’ – Ikem
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River
-
Featured4 days ago
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
-
Featured3 days ago
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House