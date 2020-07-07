Featured
Governor Wike Is Building The Future For Rivers State – Nsirim …To Collaborate With CoolWazobiaInfo On Development Reportage
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has stated that the State Governor, Nyesom Wike is deliberately building an enviable future for Rivers People.
Nsirim, who stated this on Tuesday, when the Management of CoolWazobiaInfo, operators of Cool, Wazobia, and Nigeria Info radio stations, paid him a courtesy visit in his office, stated that every step the Governor has taken since 2015 had been targeted at developing the State.
“Within the last five years, His Excellency has demonstrated keenly that his passion to turn around the fortunes of Rivers State is not something that he is just playing to the gallery. In almost all sectors of the economy of the State you can see the monumental changes that are taking place here.
“That’s what we have found in this visionary leader and we are quite proud to be associated with him”, he said.
The Commissioner noted that the manner in which the Governor executes all the developmental projects in the State is only characteristic of a leader who is driven by the will to serve the people.
“Do you want to talk about the three flyovers that are ongoing simultaneously? You know, naysayers thought that it was a political gimmick when he said I have paid 70% of the contract sum of the projects.
“The speed with which the work is going on is so amazing. That is what you see when there is political will and you find a man whose passion for selfless service speaks in all that he does”, he said.
While expressing the willingness of the Ministry to partner with the Station in areas that would develop the State, the Commissioner stated that such partnership would be based on the station ensuring strict adherence to the regulatory guidelines set by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
Such guidelines, he said, has to do with the principles of objectivity, fairness and balance, noting that when this is not done, there is a breach of the NBC guideline, which regulates the operations of the broadcast media in Nigeria.
He stated that media houses are supposed to be bridge builders who harness public opinion for the common good.
According to him, no Media house should expose itself to be seen to be antagonistic.
“Every Media house owe society the obligation to create a balance in the reportage of activities.
The Commissioner assured that the State Government welcomes criticism and would only collaborate with initiatives that will ensure development for Rivers people.
We are looking forward to any partnership that will bring into focus ethics, objectivity, fairness, and balance. A partnership that will engender development for Rivers people.
“Governor Wike has given governance a new meaning and we believe that partnership with the media will compel him to do more for Rivers people.
” We welcome constructive criticism that will promote the state as an investors’ haven,” he said.
Earlier in his speech, the Programme Manager of the Station, Carl Orakwe, proposed a collaboration with the Ministry towards the development of the State.
“Part of the reasons why we are here is to extend our support and let everyone know that coolwazobiainfo family as a media outfit would strive to promote good governance.
He pledged that they would collaborate with the ministry to project the state in good light.
Also present was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo and all the Directors of the Ministry, as well as the Head of Station, CoolWazobiaInfo, Jeta Onomewho.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
